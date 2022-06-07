Coding Bootcamp Market: 13.98% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user, Mode of Delivery, Language, and Geographic Scope and Forecast

Key Market Segmentation & Forecasts:

Segmentation by End-user

The major contribution to the global coding bootcamp market is made by individual learners compared with institutional learners, as more number of individuals enroll in coding bootcamps. Another major factor catering to the growth of the market is the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges from $5,000 to $20,000, which is less when compared with the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides a cost-effective way in which learners can obtain programming skills without shelling out premium prices and get a high Return on Investment (ROI).

Segmentation by Geography

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for coding bootcamp in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing number of student's enrolment along with the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps will facilitate the coding bootcamp market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Our Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increase in student enrollments is one of the major factors driving coding bootcamp market size. Increased popularity and the rising adoption of coding bootcamps influence the number of students enrolling in bootcamps globally. Several benefits such as increasing affordability of coding bootcamps, increased adoption of online learning, and the rising demand for MOOCs encourages student enrollments. Coding bootcamps are witnessing steady enrollments in APAC and EMEA, and slow growth in the Americas, which further influences the demand for coding bootcamp vendors.

Market Challenge

One of the major factors hindering the growth of the market is the increase in the number of institutions and universities that provide formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of Computer Science engineering. The number of enrollments in the higher education sector is increasing substantially, requiring colleges and universities to increase the number of classes. The non-acceptance of bootcamp qualified students by the employers in the majority of the emerging regions are further catering to the growth of the formal education sector, thereby suppressing the emergence of coding bootcamps in these regions. In addition, the unfamiliarity of bootcamps among students is further hindering the growth of bootcamps and fueling the growth of formal education-providing institutes. Thus, formal education is the biggest substitute for the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.

Buy Now! to learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio

Key Companies of the Market:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

4Geeks Academy LLC

Barcelona Code School

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

The coding bootcamp market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report to gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Related Reports:

Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The education apps market share is expected to increase by USD 70.55 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The K-12 makerspace materials market share is expected to increase by USD 323.17 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.44%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 772.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery

Market segments

Comparison by Mode of delivery

Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

.NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

4Geeks Academy LLC

Barcelona Code School

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio