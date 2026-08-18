Codio Launches AI Literacy Offering as Higher Education Prepares Students for a Workforce Being Reshaped by AI

As colleges shift from digital literacy to AI literacy, Codio introduces a practical framework for teaching responsible AI use and judgment.

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codio, the learning experience platform that helps higher education institutions deliver applied, work-ready technical education, today announced its new AI Literacy offering, alongside the completion of a $5 million strategic growth financing led by long-term investor, Armada Investment.

As employers increasingly expect graduates to work confidently and responsibly with AI, colleges are shifting from digital literacy to AI literacy across disciplines. Codio's AI Literacy offering provides a practical framework for teaching students not only how to use AI, but when to use it, how to evaluate its outputs, when its use should be disclosed, and why human judgment remains essential.

Aligned with the U.S. Department of Labor's AI Literacy framework, the curriculum is built around Codio's "Notice, Test, Verify, Explain and Defend" methodology, helping students develop the judgment and critical thinking needed to work responsibly with AI.

Delivered through Codio's next-generation learning experience platform, students interact with leading AI models while faculty maintain visibility into assignments, AI interactions and student progress. The platform integrates with leading learning management systems, including Canvas, enabling educators to incorporate AI into existing coursework while maintaining instructional oversight.

"This isn't just a course about learning AI tools," said Doug Hughes, CEO of Codio. "It's a course about building judgment. Students learn when AI adds value, how to verify its outputs, when to disclose its use and why they're ultimately accountable for the results. Those are the skills employers and educators increasingly expect as AI becomes part of everyday work."

The offering extends Codio's long-standing hands-on learning model beyond computer science, helping institutions prepare students across disciplines for careers where AI is becoming a core workplace capability.

This fall, after redesigning its required digital literacy curriculum, the University of Tampa will launch a new required AI literacy course using Codio's AI Literacy offering, helping prepare students across disciplines to use AI responsibly before they enter the workforce.

"Students don't just need to know how to use AI—they need to know how to evaluate it, improve their work without outsourcing their judgment, and recognize when human oversight matters most," said Jessica O'Brien, Coordinator for Spartan Studies Online Learning & Digital Literacy at the University of Tampa. "AI literacy is becoming a foundational skill for today's workforce, and bringing it into the curriculum gives students the practical experience they'll need long after they graduate."

Codio plans to follow its foundational AI Literacy course with an Applied AI for Business Schools offering, combining foundational AI literacy, discipline-specific assignments and instructional tools that help educators integrate AI into existing coursework.

"Every organization is trying to understand how AI will reshape the workforce, and that transformation starts with education," said Daniel S. Aegerter, Chairman & Principal of Armada Investment. "We're investing in Codio because we believe AI literacy—and especially the judgment to use AI responsibly—will become a foundational skill for every graduate entering the workforce, as well as the workforce at large."

Codio's AI Literacy foundational course is now available, with institutions able to request early access and learn more at https://www.codio.com/ai-literacy.

About Codio

Codio is a learning experience platform that helps higher education institutions and workforce learning organizations deliver applied, work-ready technical education. Used by more than 150 universities and educational institutions worldwide, Codio has helped more than 3 million learners build technical skills through hands-on learning.

The platform enables educators to deliver real-world software environments where students complete assignments using the same technologies they will encounter in industry, including cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity platforms and AI tools. Rather than relying on simulations or static coursework, students build projects in live environments that mirror professional workflows and can be carried directly into their portfolios.

For more information, visit www.codio.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Felicidario

Ditto Public Relations

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SOURCE Codio