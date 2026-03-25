Doug Hughes Named CEO of Codio as Universities Race to Teach AI and Technical Skills

EdTech Veteran to Lead Next Phase of Growth as Technical Capability Becomes Foundational Across the Workforce

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codio today announced the appointment of education technology executive Doug Hughes as Chief Executive Officer. The move comes as universities race to prepare students for a workforce where technical and AI-related skills are becoming essential across nearly every profession.

Across the United States, universities, including Ohio State University, Purdue University, DeVry University, and the University of Florida, are expanding applied AI instruction into majors ranging from marketing and finance to business analytics. The shift reflects growing pressure on higher education institutions to prepare students for increasingly technical workplaces.

Codio is already being used by universities to close this gap, giving students direct experience in the same environments they will encounter on the job. Instead of learning concepts passively, students work in live systems using cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity platforms, and AI tools that mirror real-world workflows.

"AI isn't about eliminating jobs, it's about raising the productivity bar," said Hughes. "The companies that will win are the ones that keep their people and give them the tools to become dramatically more capable. The challenge universities are facing now is figuring out how to teach those skills. Students don't just need to understand abstract AI concepts; they need practical experience working with the same tools and environments they'll encounter in the real world. This is precisely where Codio shines."

The leadership appointment comes as Codio expands its executive team to support the company's next phase of growth.

Karson Kovakovich joins as Chief Sales Officer, where he will focus on bringing applied technical and AI instruction to classrooms, as well as enterprises seeking to upskill their workforce. With more than two decades of experience in edtech, Kovakovich is expert at implementing hands-on learning technologies to meet the growing demand for AI and technical fluency.

Anil Thawani joins as Chief Financial Officer, where he will lead financial strategy and support the scaling of Codio's global operations. An Air Force veteran and finance leader with more than a decade of experience in the education sector, Thawani specializes in AI-driven financial operations and supporting high-growth organizations.

While Codio has historically focused on computer science education, the platform is expanding to support applied technical learning across additional disciplines. Universities are increasingly embedding hands-on technical skills into programs such as business, marketing, finance, and data analysis as AI reshapes how work gets done. The platform also integrates with GitHub, allowing instructors who use GitHub Classroom to transition their courses into Codio's hands-on environment while maintaining GitHub-native workflows.

Hughes brings more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling education technology companies. He most recently served as CEO of OnlineMedEd, where he led the company through a successful exit to a private equity firm. Earlier in his career, Hughes held leadership roles at Encoura and Knewton and spent more than 17 years at McGraw-Hill Education, where he helped lead the company's digital transformation.

As CEO, Hughes is focused on helping universities prepare students for a workforce where technical skills and AI literacy are becoming required across nearly every field.

About Codio

Codio enables educators to deliver real development environments where students complete assignments using the same technologies used in industry, including cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity platforms, and AI tools. Rather than learning through simulations or static coursework, students build projects in live systems that mirror real-world technical workflows and can be carried directly into their professional portfolios.

The platform supports applied technical learning across disciplines, helping institutions prepare students for a workforce where AI and technical fluency are becoming foundational. Codio is used by universities and educational institutions worldwide to deliver hands-on, project-based learning aligned with how work is actually done today.

For more information, visit www.codio.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Ortiz, VP

Ditto Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Codio