GitHub Selects Codio as Exclusive Commercial Partner to Extend Use of GitHub Classroom Benefits to Codio's Advanced CS Learning Platform

GitHub Classroom users gain a seamless path to the category-leading, GitHub-integrated teaching platform built for modern computing, tech skills, and AI education

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codio, the cloud-based teaching platform built to scale computer science and technical skills education, today announced it has been selected by GitHub as the exclusive commercial partner extending the options available to GitHub Education users to use cutting-edge CS-specific learning tech for course management and the hands-on student experience. Codio has supported major universities and tech companies globally at scale, delivering evidence-based tools designed to support and streamline instructor workflows, enhance the student learning experience, and integrate AI responsibly into teaching and learning.

Under this partnership, more than 3,000 instructors and 500,000 students who currently use GitHub Classroom will be eligible to transition their assignments and courses to Codio's proven, enterprise-grade learning platform while retaining their GitHub-native workflows, including course materials, assignments, and grading scripts stored in Git repositories. Codio's platform offers a robust environment for instruction and assessment, trusted for reliability at scale by hundreds of CS teaching institutions, with greater compute flexibility and modern AI tools, designed to help scale high-quality computing and tech skills programs.

"This partnership reflects our shared vision with GitHub to keep the computing and tech skills learning experience at the forefront of advances in edtech and learning experience design, while embracing the use of AI to enhance the learner experience," said Doug Hughes, CEO of Codio. "We're working closely with the GitHub Education team to give instructors an easy, disruption-free path to use Codio while retaining the workflows they rely on, and in doing so gain access to tooling, support, and learner experiences at the forefront of modern computing education."

GitHub Classroom users will also gain access to Codio's AI teaching assistant, Coach, which provides immediate feedback to help students with common challenges, such as programming error messages, without giving away answers. This approach has been shown to improve assignment completion rates, lower DWF rates, and raise median grade performance by 15%, while reducing the manual grading load. Codio's platform also delivers advanced autograding, LLM rubric-based evaluation, and learner behavior insights across entire programs, features that make it possible to scale high-quality instruction to thousands of learners.

In partnering with GitHub, Codio is launching a dedicated onboarding program that includes migration tools, live sessions, and two flavors of free access, giving users the option to continue to use GitHub Codespaces or migrate fully to the Codio platform. Beyond the free tiers, institutions can enjoy preferential pricing with enhanced support options for the largest-scale users.

To learn more about Codio's partnership with GitHub, please visit: www.codio.com/github-classroom .

About Codio

Founded in 2015, Codio is the leading specialist edtech platform scaling accessible, high-quality learning experiences in computing, AI, and tech skills education.

Leveraging computing education research and AI to provide educators with an easy-to-use and scalable toolset for teaching tech skills and computer science at scale, Codio is the platform of choice powering the leading computer science schools, bootcamps, and workforce development partners globally, empowering educators and boosting learner engagement and completion rates. Codio's tech stack scales a wide variety of hands-on learning experiences from introductory programming through to advanced courses in AI, ML, Cybersecurity, and Data Science, with uniquely interactive learning experiences, cutting-edge use of AI, and unparalleled course management and learning insight tools for educators.

Learn more at www.codio.com .

About GitHub

GitHub is the world's most widely adopted Copilot-powered developer platform to build, scale, and deliver secure software. Over 150 million developers, including more than 90% of the Fortune 100 companies, use GitHub to collaborate and more than 77,000 organizations have adopted GitHub Copilot.

