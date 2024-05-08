Coeptis Therapeutics to Present its Universal Allogeneic SNAP-CAR NK Cell Therapy at the ISCT 2024

WEXFORD, Pa., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (the "Company" or "Coeptis"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, announced today that the Company has been selected for an oral presentation of the abstract titled Developing A First-In-Class Universal Allogeneic Snap-Car NK Cell Therapy at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy 2024, being held May 28th to June 1st in Vancouver, Canada.

The Company's SNAP-CAR platform technology has demonstrated its potential as a "universal" CAR therapy with the potential to target multiple antigens through combinatorial use of different adaptors, thus potentially avoiding toxicities and relapse due to antigen loss. In Q3 of 2023, Coeptis expanded its exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for SNAP-CAR to include natural killer (NK) cells.

The background and aim of the abstract revolve around chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) expression by engineered NK cells and the ability to improve their innate anti-tumor functions by specifically activating NK cells in the presence of tumor antigen. Backed by research performed in conjunction with the University of Pittsburgh and Deverra Therapeutics, allogeneic CAR NK cells may be a safer, more clinically accessible, and cost-effective cellular therapy than autologous CAR T-cells. Based on the demonstrated successful use of a novel SNAP-CAR technology in T-cells, the Company is developing a first-in-class universal allogeneic SNAP-CAR NK cell. This product replaces the antigen binding domain of a CAR with a SNAP tag enzyme that carries out a self-labeling reaction to covalently attach any antibody conjugated to a benzylguanine (BG) tag to create a functional antigen-specific CAR.

"ISCT 2024 is a prestigious gathering renowned for fostering groundbreaking ideas and innovation," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics. "Our presentation represents a significant and meaningful path forward in advancing our mission to develop a proprietary, allogeneic cell generation platform aimed at universalizing the treatment of many debilitating diseases."

Details of the presentations are outlined below:

TITLE: DEVELOPING A FIRST-IN-CLASS UNIVERSAL ALLOGENEIC SNAP-CAR NK CELL

PRESENTATION TYPE: Oral, Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 8am

AUTHORS: Carrie Stoltzman, Erika von Euw, Braxton Jamison (presenting author), Emily Hsieh, Kevin Green, Lara Ionescu Silverman, Dan Yerace, Dave Mehalick, Colleen Delaney

INSTITUTIONS: Deverra Therapeutics, Seattle, WA, United States

Coeptis Therapeutics, Wexford, PA, United States

The International Symposium on Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) brings together leading researchers, clinicians and industry experts in cell and gene therapy from around the world. Serving as a nexus for collaboration, the conference promotes the exchange of new scientific advances, technological advances and clinical insights in the rapidly developing field of cell and gene therapy. For more information: www.isctglobal.org/isct2024.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, including an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Additionally, Coeptis is developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and the GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer and infectious diseases. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the risk that the integration of the Deverra licensed assets will disrupt current plans and operations of the Company; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the newly-licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to integrating the newly-licensed Deverra assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

