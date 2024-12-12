Coeptis Therapeutics Unveils New Technology Division: Coeptis Technologies

Coeptis Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Key Assets from a Risk Mitigation Software Company with 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Expanding into the Booming Data Security Sector following the upcoming acquisition of NexGenAI Affiliates Network

WEXFORD, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (the "Company" or "Coeptis"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, is excited to announce the official launch of Coeptis Technologies, a new division aimed at diversifying and enhancing the company's growth potential. This strategic move underscores Coeptis' commitment to maximizing shareholder value and capitalizing on high-growth opportunities across different sectors.

In line with this initiative, Coeptis Technologies has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with a Risk Mitigation Software Company who is a leading company in the data security software industry with over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries. This LOI outlines the acquisition of significant technology assets, representing a key step in broadening our operational scope and entering the burgeoning data security market.

The acquisition will involve the transfer of their proprietary technologies, including its Data Placement Manager and Sensitive Content Manager solutions, to Coeptis' newly established technology subsidiary. This development not only positions Coeptis as a formidable player in the data security field but also signals our dedication to innovation and long-term value creation for our shareholders. The transaction is anticipated to close upon the finalization of definitive agreements. The current President and CEO of the Risk Mitigation Software Company, will join Coeptis management team to lead this new technology division, ensuring that Coeptis leadership remains focused on both our biotechnology assets and the expansion into technology without distraction. This strategic move underscores Coeptis' commitment to maximizing shareholder value and capitalizing on high-growth opportunities across different sectors.

Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics, commented, "We are embarking on an exciting journey of expansion that will not only enhance our presence in the biopharmaceutical sector but also venture into the high-growth technology sector. By establishing Coeptis Technologies, we are strategically positioning ourselves to leverage the unique opportunities present in these two dynamic industries. Our commitment to deliver unprecedented value to our shareholders is stronger than ever as we pursue innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the market."

Dave Mehalick continued, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Coeptis' strategic evolution. By integrating the high-value technology assets of this new acquisition, we are obtaining well-established, revenue-generating assets that will enable us to position ourselves for long-term growth in the rapidly expanding data security industry. The acquisition will keep our new technology team very busy in the coming months as they bring over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries to Coeptis Technologies and they provide a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Their framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. The addition of these innovative data security solutions will not only diversify our portfolio but also allow us to explore new markets. We are particularly thrilled to welcome its CEO to our leadership team, as his expertise will be pivotal in maximizing the value of these assets and driving our next phase of growth, which aligns with our recently announced upcoming acquisition of NexGenAI Affiliates Network. More information on this acquisition will be announced in the coming weeks."

Dave Mehalick also commented on the NexGenAI acquisition, stating, "We are excited to integrate NexGenAI Affiliates Network and its groundbreaking AI and RPA-driven tools into our new technology division. This integration is poised to enhance the performance of both our biotechnology and technology sectors. In highly competitive industries such as biotech, pharma, and MLM, where regulatory challenges are complex, having advanced tools to optimize marketing, streamline operations, and drive measurable results is not just beneficial—it's essential for our success."

The asset acquisition of the Risk Mitigation Software Company is subject to customary closing conditions, including the execution of definitive agreements and requisite approvals by both parties. Coeptis anticipates completing this transaction in early 2025.

This strategic expansion into Coeptis Technologies comes at a pivotal time when the technology sector continues to experience rapid growth, with many of the market's top-performing stocks being technology-driven. By leveraging the innovative AI and RPA-driven tools from NexGenAI and the transformative data security technologies from the upcoming acquisition, Coeptis is not only diversifying its capabilities but is also positioning itself to thrive in one of the most dynamic and lucrative industries.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.:

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio is highlighted by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, including an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Additionally, Coeptis is developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and the GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit [https://coeptistx.com/](https://coeptistx.com/).

About NexGenAI:

NexGenAI Holding Group Inc., along with its majority-owned subsidiary NexGenAI Solutions Group, Inc., has developed a proprietary suite of advanced tools that power the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform. These tools, featuring AI-driven marketing software and robotic process automation capabilities, are designed to optimize campaigns, streamline operations, and provide actionable, data-driven insights. NexGenAI's platform provides cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that revolutionize business operations across various sectors. By leveraging artificial intelligence, NexGenAI empowers companies to automate processes, optimize efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. For more information on NexGenAI, visit [nexgenai.io](nexgenai.io).

