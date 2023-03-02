Coffee machine market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to 2026, Growth led by AB Electrolux and DeLonghi Spa among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the coffee machine market estimates that the market will register an incremental growth of USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, DeLonghi Spa, Glen Dimplex Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Panasonic Corp. are among some of the major market participants. For more insights on the market size– Request a report sample

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Few Vendor offerings

AB Electrolux - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines, such as Tango espresso machine, Classic Series Espresso machine, and many more.

DeLonghi Spa - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines, such as bean-to-cup, pump espresso, combi, and more.

Glen Dimplex Group - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines such as the New Europa Espresso/Cappuccino Coffee Maker, Fresco Coffee Maker, Primero Drip Coffee Maker, and Kaffeto 1350 W Milk Frother and Coffee Maker.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - The company offers a wide variety of coffee machines such as the BrewStation 12 Cup Coffee Maker with Removable Reservoir, 12 Cup Professional Programmable Coffee Maker, 8 Cup Convenient Craft Automatic or Manual Pour-Over Coffee Brewer, The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker, and many more.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines such as K-Supreme Plus, K-Mini, Keurig K-Elite, and more.

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coffee machine market report covers the following areas:

The growing demand and availability due to organized retailing have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental threats associated with coffee machines might hamper the market growth.

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Commercial: The commercial segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in the number of specialty coffee shops globally. In addition, consumers are being exposed to high-quality coffee owing to changing lifestyles and increasing incomes. The increase in the number of coffee flavors and tastes is expected to drive the commercial coffee segment growth.



Non-commercial

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and Italy are the key countries in the coffee machine market in Europe . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.

: will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and are the key countries in the coffee machine market in . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and MEA.

North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee machine market vendors

Coffee Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.89 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, UK, Canada, Italy, China, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, DeLonghi Spa, Glen Dimplex Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Panasonic Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

