Coffee machine market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to 2026, Growth led by AB Electrolux and DeLonghi Spa among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the coffee machine market estimates that the market will register an incremental growth of USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, DeLonghi Spa, Glen Dimplex Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Panasonic Corp. are among some of the major market participants. For more insights on the market size– Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Machine Market 2022-2026
Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Few Vendor offerings

  • AB Electrolux - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines, such as Tango espresso machine, Classic Series Espresso maGchine, and many more.
  • DeLonghi Spa - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines, such as bean-to-cup, pump espresso, combi, and more.
  • Glen Dimplex Group - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines such as the New Europa Espresso/Cappuccino Coffee Maker, Fresco Coffee Maker, Primero Drip Coffee Maker, and Kaffeto 1350 W Milk Frother and Coffee Maker.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - The company offers a wide variety of coffee machines such as the BrewStation 12 Cup Coffee Maker with Removable Reservoir, 12 Cup Professional Programmable Coffee Maker, 8 Cup Convenient Craft Automatic or Manual Pour-Over Coffee Brewer, The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker, and many more.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - The company offers a wide range of coffee machines such as K-Supreme Plus, K-Mini, Keurig K-Elite, and more.

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coffee machine market report covers the following areas:

The growing demand and availability due to organized retailing have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental threats associated with coffee machines might hamper the market growth.

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user 
    • Commercial: The commercial segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in the number of specialty coffee shops globally. In addition, consumers are being exposed to high-quality coffee owing to changing lifestyles and increasing incomes. The increase in the number of coffee flavors and tastes is expected to drive the commercial coffee segment growth.
    • Non-commercial
  • Geography 
    • Europe: Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and Italy are the key countries in the coffee machine market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Coffee machine market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee machine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coffee machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coffee machine market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee machine market vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings
  • Get a holistic view of the market

Coffee Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.89

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, UK, Canada, Italy, China, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AB Electrolux, DeLonghi Spa, Glen Dimplex Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Panasonic Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2021
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Electrolux
  • DeLonghi Spa
  • Glen Dimplex Group
  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Melitta Group
  • Nestle SA
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
