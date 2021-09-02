Coffee Market to Register CAGR Worth 2.75% during 2021-2025 Owing to Rising Popularity of Coffee among Millennials | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Coffee Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Agricultural Products Industry
AMT Coffee Ltd., Dulce Cafe, and JAB Holding Co. Sarl will emerge as major coffee market participants during 2021-2025.
Sep 02, 2021, 04:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to the latest market research report on the coffee market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 2.75%. The food products industry is anticipated to garner positive growth with a direct impact of the pandemic on the market. As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the coffee market is expected to have neutral & at par growth.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Coffee Market Participants:
AMT Coffee Ltd.
The company offers a wide range of coffee products along with hot chocolates, steamers, smoothies, chillers, and milkshakes. They provide a wide range of coffee products like cappuccino, latte, espresso, and others.
Dulce Cafe
The company offers wide selection of coffees and espresso drinks.
JAB Holding Co. Sarl
The company offers coffee under the brand names Caribou coffee, Espresso house, JDE Peets, and others. They work in key business segments including Keurig DrPepper, JDE, and Peets.
Coffee Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coffee market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Arabica Coffee
- Robusta Coffee
- Liberica Coffee
- Excelsa Coffee
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The coffee market is driven by the rising popularity of coffee among millennials. In addition, other factors such as the positive impact of organized retailing and the growing number of cafés across the globe are expected to trigger the coffee market toward witnessing a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
