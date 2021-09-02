Coffee Market to Register CAGR Worth 2.75% during 2021-2025 Owing to Rising Popularity of Coffee among Millennials | 17,000+ Technavio Reports



Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Coffee Market Participants:

AMT Coffee Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of coffee products along with hot chocolates, steamers, smoothies, chillers, and milkshakes. They provide a wide range of coffee products like cappuccino, latte, espresso, and others.

Dulce Cafe

The company offers wide selection of coffees and espresso drinks.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

The company offers coffee under the brand names Caribou coffee, Espresso house, JDE Peets, and others. They work in key business segments including Keurig DrPepper, JDE, and Peets.

Coffee Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coffee market is segmented as below:

Product

Arabica Coffee



Robusta Coffee



Liberica Coffee



Excelsa Coffee

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA



The coffee market is driven by the rising popularity of coffee among millennials. In addition, other factors such as the positive impact of organized retailing and the growing number of cafés across the globe are expected to trigger the coffee market toward witnessing a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

