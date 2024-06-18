COFFEE MATE DARES FANS TO SPREAD ICED COFFEE LOVE WITH A BOLD CHALLENGE

Iced coffee fanatics can win $2,500 by shouting "COFFEE MATE HAS NEW COFFEE MATE ICED COFFEE" and posting video proof on TikTok*

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all courageous coffee lovers who heart iced coffee and money! Lucky you, Coffee mate is offering both this summer. The brand is encouraging fans to spread their love for the brew, giving them a chance to win $2,500 with the Coffee mate® Iced Coffee DARE.

Image on behalf of Coffee mate®

To participate, fans are dared to shout "COFFEE MATE HAS NEW COFFEE MATE ICED COFFEE" in various public places to promote the ready-to-drink offerings via video "submission" on TikTok using the hashtag #CoffeemateContest, starting now through July 8th*. The catch? The brand is looking for creative, unexpected and bold displays of love for iced coffee (with safety first) – whether that's on the subway during rush hour or presenting in front of a crowd. The real question is, how will you brew it? No purchase necessary. Ends 7/8/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Open to 50 US & DC, 18+. Void where prohibited. See official rules for full details at coffeemate-dare.myshopify.com/pages/rules.

But that's not all! No video? No problem. Coffee mate will even pay fans to order merch from their website, which carries a variety of Iced Coffee DARE-inspired items, including shirts, hats, tumblers and stickers. While supplies last, fans can place an order at coffeemate.com/dare. This is Coffee mate's first merch collection and is not only free, but also rewards purchasers with a $10 or $15 digital gift card, depending on the item selected. Offer ends 6/23/24 at 11:59 PM ET or while supplies last. Limit one (1) item per household. See coffeemate-dare.myshopify.com/pages/rules for full details and to order.

"We know people are passionate about their iced coffee – just as we are at Coffee mate – so we wanted to reward the most energetic fans, for simply boasting (and drinking!) what they love," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit. "Whether it's participating in our DARE challenge or sporting Coffee mate Iced Coffee merch, fans can be rewarded for their enthusiasm of all things iced coffee as we celebrate summer – but remember, cold coffee is always in season with our new Iced Coffee."

Coffee mate Iced Coffee features smooth coffee balanced with the indulgence of Coffee mate liquid creamer fans know and love. The delicious drink is currently available nationwide in two flavors, French Vanilla and Caramel – simply pour over ice and enjoy!

To learn more, visit coffeemate.com/dare for inspiration, and follow @coffeemate on Instagram , Facebook and X .

