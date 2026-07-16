Coffee mate® Hard Launches New 'Situation-Sip' Creamer as Carl Radke's Seasonal Romance

Proving the thirst is real, Coffee mate® Situation-Sip Mixed Fruit Flavored Creamer is bursting with sweet, juicy notes of strawberry, citrus and mixed berry that are simply impossible to leave on read. To move past messy "share house" days, Carl is protecting his peace this summer by embracing a Coffee mate connection that never rushes to define labels—and one he actually looks forward to waking up to.

"There's been so much speculation about my love life lately, and it's time to set the record straight," said TV personality Carl Radke. "I'm officially in a relationship with Coffee mate® Situation-Sip Mixed Fruit Flavored Creamer. It's sweet, drama-free and brings 'more life' to everything from a morning coffee run to a sunset soft cocktail, which is exactly the vibe I want right now."

This limited-edition drop brings a cheeky, no-strings-attached feeling to every cup, making it a go-to for hot or iced coffee drinks, refreshing summer soft cocktails or even dirty sodas. "As the leader in flavor variety, we know fans shouldn't have to commit to just one option, especially when new flavors keep coming," said Sarah Bell-Klauser, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Coffee & Beverage Division. "We developed the Coffee mate® Situation-Sip Mixed Fruit Flavored Creamer to capture the spirit of summer flings, giving fans an excuse to flirt with a new flavor and reimagine their cup as the perfect match."

Like all whirlwind romances, this one won't last forever. Coffee mate® Situation-Sip Mixed Fruit Flavored Creamer will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis during two limited online drops on Monday, July 20 and Monday, July 27 at 2 p.m. ET at coffeemate.com/situationsip, while supplies last*.

To watch Carl's situationship unfold, follow @Coffeemate on Instagram. Fans can even start their own situationship with Coffee mate® Situation-Sip Mixed Fruit Flavored Creamer by sliding into the brand's DMs to experience everything from playful banter, thirst traps and sweet talk to love bombing and even some mild ghosting.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open in 50 US & DC, 18+ (or 19+ for AL & NE). Valid while supplies last. Limit 1 per person. Subject to Offer terms at coffeemate.com/situationsip.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food and beverages to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

SOURCE Coffee mate®