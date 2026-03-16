Enchant Your Cup with Harry Potter® and Coffee mate® at The Butterbeer Cafe in NYC

Magical sips await at this one-of-a-kind pop-up on March 27-28, in celebration of new Harry Potter® x Coffee mate® Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam

The spellbinding details:

Coffee mate ® and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products present the Butterbeer Cafe, an enchanting two-day pop-up, celebrating the national debut of the Harry Potter ® x Coffee mate ® Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam.

and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products present the Butterbeer Cafe, an enchanting two-day pop-up, celebrating the national debut of the Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam. Head over to the Butterbeer Cafe at 51 Irving Place in Manhattan on March 27 from 12:30 p.m.–5 p.m. ET and March 28 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. ET.

Enjoy Butterbeer Season at home with limited-edition Harry Potter® x Coffee mate® Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam, available now at retailers nationwide.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Butterbeer Season and the national debut of Harry Potter® x Coffee mate® Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam, Coffee mate® and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) are inviting you to the Butterbeer Cafe, a two-day pop-up tasting event in the heart of New York City. Open to all, the pop-up will take place on March 27 from 12:30 p.m.–5 p.m. ET and March 28 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. ET at 51 Irving Place in Manhattan.

Butterbeer Cafe at 51 Irving Place in Manhattan on March 27 from 12:30 p.m.–5 p.m. ET and March 28 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. ET.

The Butterbeer Cafe is a wizarding world-inspired coffee house where you can unwind and connect over a signature Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer beverage. This beloved drink has been delightfully reimagined with the first-ever Butterbeer flavored creamer and cold foam to be sold in the U.S. at retailers nationwide. The menu will feature enchanting beverages from warm brews to frosty concoctions and even a secret creation. Whether you prefer the classic or a Zero Sugar option, the Butterbeer Cafe's baristas will craft the perfect brew just for you:

Coffee mate ® Frosted Phoenix : This iced coffee slushie is rare, but powerful with flavor in every sip. It features rich Butterbeer Flavored Creamer and Cold Foam with a touch of fiery red sugar.

: This iced coffee slushie is rare, but powerful with flavor in every sip. It features rich Butterbeer Flavored Creamer and Cold Foam with a touch of fiery red sugar. Coffee mate ® The Salty Owl : A wise and mysterious blend for the discerning palate, this iced coffee balances Butterbeer Flavored Creamer with a sophisticated, salted caramel taste for a delightfully savory-sweet experience.

: A wise and mysterious blend for the discerning palate, this iced coffee balances Butterbeer Flavored Creamer with a sophisticated, salted caramel taste for a delightfully savory-sweet experience. Coffee mate® Hippogriff Honey: A majestic blend with elegance and natural wonder, this coffee drink unites Butterbeer Flavored Creamer and Cold Foam, honey and a shimmer of magical Butterbeer gold sugar for a proudly noble treat.

From handcrafted drinks to cozy decor, every detail is designed to create unforgettable, share-worthy moments celebrating the flavor and fandom of Coffee mate, Butterbeer, and the Harry Potter universe. For the curious, keep your eyes peeled—spellbinding moments and whimsical interactions hidden around every corner, including a sensory wall where sight and scent will transform your experience!

"At Coffee mate, we're committed to transforming (coffee) cups with innovation informed by our fans and most-loved partnerships," said Sarah Bell-Klauser, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Coffee & Beverage Division. "The incredible response of our initial Harry Potter flavored creamers and Honeydukes Cafe pop-up made it clear the magic was real, and fans wanted more. With the launch of the Harry Potter® x Coffee mate® Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam, and now bringing the Butterbeer Cafe pop-up to fans, we're creating an unforgettable experience that gives fans even more ways to enjoy our flavor innovations, both at home and in person."

If you're unable to visit the NYC pop-up, the magic of The Butterbeer Cafe can be created at home—no Summoning Charm needed! The Harry Potter® x Coffee mate® Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam options are available at grocery stores nationwide for a limited time. Suggested retail pricing is $4.49 for a 28 fl. oz bottle of creamer and $5.49 for a 14 fl. oz cannister of cold foam (prices may vary by retailer). You can expect notes of sweet butterscotch and cream flavor, as well as flavors of caramel perfect for making memories throughout Butterbeer season.

Be sure to follow Coffee mate on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X to be the first to know about more spellbinding flavors to come.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Starbucks Coffee at Home and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years.

About The Harry Potter Franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, full-cast and single-voice audiobook productions bring the written words to life, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s25)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE Coffee mate®