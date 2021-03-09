"Coffee with Comarch Loyalty" - New Vodcast Featuring Executives Speaking Candidly About Customer Loyalty

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its new vodcast series: " Coffee with Comarch Loyalty ." The vodcast will feature brand and retail loyalty experts from both household-name brands and up-and-coming companies. Take a quick coffee break and tune in to hear from experts at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Redbox, 4th Ave Market, and more.

New vodcast episodes will be released once a month and will cover topics including how to be a memorable brand in a pandemic, the biggest challenges of loyalty programs today, the changing in-store experience, and how to get the most out of loyalty programs.

Episode one , released March 9, features guest Salim Holder, CEO & Co-founder of 4th Ave Market, the largest black-owned hair & beauty supply online store. Listen in as Holder speaks about building the brand and launching a loyalty program amidst the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"From the impact of the pandemic on customer loyalty to insider stories from loyalty program managers, our new vodcast series is perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about some of the most successful loyalty programs and the strategies behind them," said Bindu Gupta, Head of Loyalty Strategy Consulting, Comarch and host of the "Coffee with Comarch Loyalty" vodcast. "We plan to offer listeners behind-the-scenes insights, trend analysis, and much more from experts who are passionate about the power of customer loyalty … all during your coffee break."

About Comarch

Founded in 1993, Comarch has over 25 years of experience in designing, implementing, and integrating IT solutions for large enterprises in a variety of industries: airlines, travel companies, telecoms, financial institutions, as well as retail and consumer goods companies. Comarch's CRM & Marketing portfolio – which includes the award-winning Comarch Loyalty Management (CLM) system – is an advanced set of solutions dedicated to marketing processes and activities, building loyalty, and maximizing engagement. Comarch is a true end-to-end loyalty and engagement provider. Aside from best-in-class technology and product sets, Comarch also offers a full suite of managed services to guide customers throughout the entire loyalty program lifecycle. With thousands of successfully completed projects, 20 data center locations, and more than 6,500 employees in over 90 offices around the world, Comarch has the support and infrastructure necessary for high-volume rollouts.

