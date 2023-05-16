Coffey Modica O'Meara Welcomes Council Jeffrey Gasbarro to the Firm

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffey Modica O'Meara, a leading law firm specializing in insurance defense, is excited to announce Jeffrey Gasbarro has joined the firm as Counsel and will be based in CMO's White Plain's office. A renowned lawyer known for his legal skills and high aptitude, he will be part of the Appellate and Litigation Strategy Group and assist in the firm's National Excess Trial Team with motions in limine and litigation. He has a particularized knowledge and insight into the NY Labor Law and brings a wealth of experience and background to the firm.

Coffey Modica O'Meara is one of the fastest growing law firms in the tri-state area that specializes in insurance defense. Tweet this Jeffrey Gasbarro

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Jeffrey to our team," Michael Coffey, founding partner of Coffey Modica O'Meara. "Gasbarro's depth of experience will be a valuable addition to our existing and future clients."

In addition to his law practice, Jeffrey serves as a Reporter to the committee comprised of New York Judges that publishes the New York Pattern Jury Instructions–Civil. Known by practicing attorneys and judges simply as the "PJI", it is a four-volume treatise containing jury instructions and commentaries that is used in every civil jury trial in the State of New York.

Previously, Jeff worked as a court attorney and law clerk for a total of ten years at the Appellate Division, Second Department, where he handled all types of civil, criminal, matrimonial, and family court matters. Jeff's experience working behind the scenes at one of the busiest appellate courts in the country gives him a unique perspective to craft the best approach to successfully defend the client's interests that will be an asset to the firm.

About Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP

Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP is a New York-based defense litigation firm with eight offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Philadelphia and is among the fastest-growing firms in the nation. The firm represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica O'Meara resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.

SOURCE Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP