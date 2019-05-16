Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Four Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

The Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Thursday, May 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference is being held at the Credit Suisse offices in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Tuesday, June 4th at 2:25 p.m. ET.

The Robert W. Baird & Co 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Wednesday, June 5th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference is being held at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Thursday, June 6th at 8:40 a.m. CT.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference presentation by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP, consistently ranked as one of the top five Internet backbone networks in the world. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 200 markets globally.

Since its inception, Cogent has unleashed the benefits of IP technology, building one of the largest and highest capacity IP networks in the world. This network enables Cogent to offer large bandwidth connections at highly competitive prices. Cogent also offers superior customer support by virtue of its end-to-end control of service delivery and network monitoring.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N St, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

