Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference is being held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019 is being held at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Wednesday, December 4th at 3:55 p.m. PT.

The UBS Global TMT Conference 2019 is being held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Monday, December 9th at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference presentation by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP, consistently ranked as one of the top five Internet backbone networks in the world. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 200 markets globally.

Since its inception, Cogent has unleashed the benefits of IP technology, building one of the largest and highest capacity IP networks in the world. This network enables Cogent to offer large bandwidth connections at highly competitive prices. Cogent also offers superior customer support by virtue of its end-to-end control of service delivery and network monitoring.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N St, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cogentco.com

