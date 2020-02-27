Cogent Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial and Business Highlights

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $140.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 6.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 and an increase of 2.4% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. Service revenue was $546.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 5.0% from the year ended December 31, 2018. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the three months ended December 31, 2019 by $0.1 million, negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended December 31, 2018 to the three months ended December 31, 2019 by $0.7 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the year ended December 31, 2018 to the year ended December 31, 2019 by $5.3 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue grew by 2.5% from the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the three months ended December 31, 2019, grew by 6.8% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 to the three months ended December 31, 2019 and grew by 6.0% from the year ended December 31, 2018 to the year ended December 31, 2019.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $102.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019; an increase of 3.3% from the three months ended September 30, 2019 and an increase of 7.7% over the three months ended December 31, 2018. On-net revenue was $396.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019; an increase of 5.9% over the year ended December 31, 2018.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $37.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019; an increase of 0.2% over the three months ended September 30, 2019 and an increase of 2.5% over the three months ended December 31, 2018. Off-net revenue was $148.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019; an increase of 2.7% over the year ended December 31, 2018.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 16.0% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $64.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and increased by 4.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. GAAP gross profit increased by 12.2% from the year ended December 31, 2018 to $246.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. GAAP gross margin was 45.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, 42.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 45.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. GAAP gross margin was 45.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 42.2% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 10.4% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $84.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and increased by 3.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.6% from the year ended December 31, 2018 to $327.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 60.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, 58.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 59.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 58.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 13.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $46.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and increased by 37.8% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 11.1% from the year ended December 31, 2018 to $148.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 10.8% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $52.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and increased by 4.4% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. EBITDA increased by 7.3% from the year ended December 31, 2018 to $197.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. EBITDA margin was 37.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, 36.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 36.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. EBITDA margin was 36.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 35.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 11.1% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $53.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and increased by 4.7% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 7.3% from the year ended December 31, 2018 to $199.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 37.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, 36.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 37.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 36.4% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 35.7% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.16 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, $0.16 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $0.30 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses) on Cogent's €135.0 million Euro notes were $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, or $0.13 per basic and diluted net income per share, $(4.0) million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted net income per share and $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, or $0.05 per basic and diluted net income per share. Basic net income per share was $0.82 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $0.63 for the year ended December 31, 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.81 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $0.63 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Total customer connections increased by 8.0% from December 31, 2018 to 86,539 as of December 31, 2019 and increased by 1.0% from September 30, 2019. On-net customer connections increased by 8.4% from December 31, 2018 to 74,554 as of December 31, 2019 and increased by 0.9% from September 30, 2019. Off-net customer connections increased by 6.3% from December 31, 2018 to 11,660 as of December 31, 2019 and increased by 1.4% from September 30, 2019.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 125 on-net buildings from December 31, 2018 to 2,801 on-net buildings as of December 31, 2019 and increased by 30 on-net buildings from September 30, 2019.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On February 26, 2020, the Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per common share payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020. This first quarter 2020 regular dividend represents a 3.1% increase of $0.02 per share from the fourth quarter 2019 regular dividend of $0.64 per share and an annual increase of 13.8% from the Q1 2019 dividend of $0.58 per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

Cogent paid four quarterly dividends in 2019 totaling $112.6 million, or $2.44 per share. The expected tax treatment of these dividends are generally that 54.0% are treated as a return of capital and 46.0% are generally treated as dividends for United States federal income tax purposes. While the above information includes general statements about the tax classification of dividends paid on Cogent common stock, these statements do not constitute tax advice. The taxation of corporate distributions can be complex, and stockholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisers to determine what impact the above information may have on their specific tax situation.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in over 200 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Financial and Operational Results



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited















On-Net revenue $92,387 $93,026 $93,790 $95,351 $97,183 $97,472 $99,416 $102,683 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.4% 0.7% 0.8% 1.7% 1.9% 0.3% 2.0% 3.3% Off-Net revenue $36,144 $36,107 $36,202 $36,551 $36,843 $37,191 $37,418 $37,479 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.4% -0.1% 0.3% 1.0% 0.8% 0.9% 0.6% 0.2% Non-Core revenue (1) $175 $163 $147 $147 $111 $126 $108 $130 % Change from previous Qtr. -7.9% -6.9% -9.8% -% -24.5% 13.5% -14.3% 20.4% Service revenue – total $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.8% 0.5% 0.7% 1.5% 1.6% 0.5% 1.6% 2.4% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential quarters (6) 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.8% 1.7% 0.7% 1.7% 2.5% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over year quarters (6) 7.0% 6.3% 6.2% 6.2% 5.8% 5.4% 6.0% 6.8% Network operations expenses (2) $54,686 $54,147 $54,365 $55,436 $53,970 $54,181 $54,971 $55,684 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.8% -1.0% 0.4% 2.0% -2.6% 0.4% 1.5% 1.3% GAAP gross profit (3) $54,043 $54,701 $55,248 $55,437 $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 $64,300 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.0% 1.2% 1.0% 0.3% 7.7% 1.1% 2.1% 4.2% GAAP gross margin (3) 42.0% 42.3% 42.5% 42.0% 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% 45.8% Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6) $74,020 $75,149 $75,774 $76,613 $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 $84,608 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.6% 1.5% 0.8% 1.1% 4.6% 0.6% 1.7% 3.2% Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6) 57.5% 58.1% 58.2% 58.0% 59.8% 59.8% 59.9% 60.3% Selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $29,928 $29,241 $28,838 $29,034 $32,568 $33,503 $31,456 $31,884 % Change from previous Qtr. 6.0% -2.3% -1.4% 0.7% 12.2% 2.9% -6.1% 1.4% Depreciation and amortization expense $19,788 $20,216 $20,276 $20,952 $20,263 $19,979 $20,006 $20,002 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.3% 2.2% 0.3% 3.3% -3.3% -1.4% 0.1% -% Equity-based compensation expense $3,784 $4,695 $4,821 $4,408 $3,434 $5,289 $4,797 $4,940 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.7% 24.1% 2.7% -8.6% -22.1% 54.0% -9.3% 3.0% Operating income $20,637 $21,354 $22,255 $22,311 $24,400 $22,022 $25,799 $28,033 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.5% 3.5% 4.2% 0.3% 9.4% -9.7% 17.2% 8.7% Interest expense $12,408 $12,373 $12,767 $13,508 $13,456 $13,595 $15,191 $15,211 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% -0.3% 3.2% 5.8% -0.4% 1.0% 11.7% 0.1% Net income $6,784 $6,552 $8,231 $7,100 $9,217 $7,136 $13,701 $7,465 Basic net income per common share $0.15 $0.15 $0.18 $0.16 $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 $0.16 Diluted net income per common share $0.15 $0.14 $0.18 $0.16 $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 $0.16 Weighted average common shares – basic 44,923,973 45,016,767 45,105,830 45,284,481 45,223,157 45,354,327 45,438,656 45,553,727 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% -0.1% 0.3% 0.2% 0.3% Weighted average common shares – diluted 45,294,697 45,536,473 45,699,635 45,803,418 45,644,236 45,912,291 46,019,691 46,145,970 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.0% 0.5% 0.4% 0.2% -0.3% 0.6% 0.2% 0.3% EBITDA (6) $44,092 $45,908 $46,936 $47,579 $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 $52,724 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.0% 4.1% 2.2% 1.4% -% -1.0% 7.2% 4.4% EBITDA margin 34.3% 35.5% 36.1% 36.0% 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% 37.6% Gains on asset related transactions $117 $357 $416 $92 $536 $185 $87 $251 EBITDA, as adjusted (6) $44,209 $46,265 $47,352 $47,671 $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 $52,975 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% 4.7% 2.3% 0.7% 0.9% -1.7% 7.0% 4.7% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 34.3% 35.8% 36.4% 36.1% 35.9% 35.1% 37.0% 37.8% Fees – net neutrality $14 $39 $108 $16 $- $- $- $- Net cash provided by operating activities $30,179 $31,271 $31,745 $40,726 $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 $46,097 % Change from previous Qtr. -3.8% 3.6% 1.5% 28.3% -29.7% 41.9% -17.7% 37.8% Capital expenditures $14,905 $11,988 $12,107 $10,937 $13,288 $11,720 $12,051 $9,899 % Change from previous Qtr. 40.4% -19.6% 1.0% -9.7% 21.5% -11.8% 2.8% -17.9% Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations $2,304 $3,755 $2,099 $2,128 $3,030 $1,976 $2,029 $2,056 % Change from previous Qtr. 25.7% 63.0% -44.1% 1.4% 42.4% -34.8% 2.7% 1.3% Dividends paid $22,819 $23,788 $24,764 $26,516 $26,565 $27,741 $28,565 $29,776 Purchases of common stock $ - $ - $ - $ 6,564 $ - $ - $ - $ - Gross Leverage Ratio 4.33 4.22 4.46 4.36 4.28 5.08 4.97 4.86 Net Leverage Ratio 2.94 2.93 2.89 2.87 2.92 2.93 2.92 2.86 Customer Connections – end of period















On-Net 63,366 65,407 67,370 68,770 71,066 72,415 73,870 74,554 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.3% 3.2% 3.0% 2.1% 3.3% 1.9% 2.0% 0.9% Off-Net 10,241 10,480 10,698 10,974 11,138 11,321 11,503 11,660 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.9% 2.3% 2.1% 2.6% 1.5% 1.6% 1.6% 1.4% Non-Core (1) 307 306 307 362 318 318 319 325 % Change from previous Qtr. -5.8% -0.3% 0.3% 17.9% -12.2% -% -0.3% 1.9% Total customer connections 73,194 76,193 78,375 80,106 82,522 84,054 85,692 86,539 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.2% 4.1% 2.9% 2.2% 3.0% 1.9% 1.9% 1.0% On-Net Buildings – end of period















Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,672 1,710 1,720 1,735 1,746 1,751 1,757 1,767 Carrier neutral data center buildings 816 837 863 889 908 933 960 980 Cogent data centers 53 52 52 52 52 53 54 54 Total on-net buildings 2,541 2,599 2,635 2,676 2,706 2,737 2,771 2,801 Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net 911,283,287 927,410,239 934,535,144 944,232,756 949,486,923 951,031,709 954,013,024 957,173,183 Network – end of period















Intercity route miles 57,403 57,403 57,403 57,426 57,426 57,426 57,426 57,600 Metro fiber miles 31,850 31,953 32,579 32,946 33,664 34,163 34,985 35,526 Connected networks – AS's 6,247 6,363 6,510 6,588 6,668 6,762 6,844 6,926 Headcount – end of period















Sales force – quota bearing 432 438 453 487 501 519 530 548 Sales force - total 555 566 583 619 639 656 667 686 Total employees 908 917 938 974 997 1,026 1,036 1,055 Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep ("FTE") per month 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.7 5.1 4.9 4.4 4.1 FTE – sales reps 427 413 418 436 464 478 488 502





(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent, primarily including voice services (only provided in Toronto, Canada). (2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $189, $232, $250, $224, $180, $226, $282 and $306 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through December 31, 2019, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,157, $3,108, $3,010, $3,234, $3,391, $3,191, $3,998 and $4,334 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network. (5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,595, $4,463, $4,571, $4,184, $3,254, $5,063, $4,515 and $4,634 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through December 31, 2019, respectively. (6) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.

The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Year

2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Year

2019 ($ in 000's) – unaudited



















Net cash provided by operating activities $30,179 $31,271 $31,745 $40,726 $133,921 $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 $46,097 $148,809 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,919 2,408 4,254 (4,361) 5,355 6,727 (5,729) 3,785 (6,557) (1,949) Cash interest expense and income tax expense 10,994 12,229 10,937 11,214 45,241 12,197 12,202 13,287 13,184 51,045 EBITDA $44,092 $45,908 $46,936 $47,579 $184,517 $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 $52,724 $197,905 PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions 117 357 416 92 982 536 185 87 251 1,059 EBITDA, as adjusted $44,209 $46,265 $47,352 $47,671 $185,499 $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 $52,975 $198,964 EBITDA margin 34.3% 35.5% 36.1% 36.0% 35.5% 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% 37.6% 36.2% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 34.3% 35.8% 36.4% 36.1% 35.7% 35.9% 35.1% 37.0% 37.8% 36.4%

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Year 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4

2019 Year 2019 Service revenue, as reported – current period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $520,193 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (981) 802 613 465 (4,021) 135 260 176 88 5,286 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1) $127,725 $130,098 $130,752 $132,514 $516,172 $134,272 $135,049 $137,118 $140,380 $551,445 Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period $125,226 $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $485,175 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $520,193 Constant currency increase $2,499 $1,392 $1,456 $2,375 $30,997 $2,223 $912 $2,329 $3,438 $31,252 Constant currency percent increase 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.8% 6.4% 1.7% 0.7% 1.7% 2.5% 6.0%





(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Year 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4

2019 Year 2019 Service revenue, as reported – current period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $520,193 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (3,280) (1,937) 445 896 (4,021) 2,078 1,505 1,058 683 5,286 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2) $125,426 $127,359 $130,584 $132,945 $516,172 $136,215 $136,294 $138,000 $140,975 $551,445 Service revenue, as reported – prior year period $117,203 $119,777 $122,969 $125,226 $485,175 $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $520,193 Constant currency increase $8,223 $7,582 $7,615 $7,719 $30,997 $7,509 $6,998 $7,861 $8,926 $31,252 Percent increase 7.0% 6.3% 6.2% 6.2% 6.4% 5.8% 5.4% 6.0% 6.8% 6.0%





(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Year

2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Year

2019 ($ in 000's) – unaudited



















Service revenue total $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $520,190 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation and including depreciation and amortization expense 74,663 74,595 74,891 76,612 300,761 74,413 74,386 75,259 75,992 300,050 GAAP Gross Profit (1) $54,043 $54,701 $55,248 $55,437 $219,429 $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 $64,300 $246,109 Plus - Equity-based compensation – network operations expense 189 232 250 224 895 180 226 282 306 994 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 19,788 20,216 20,276 20,952 81,232 20,263 19,979 20,006 20,002 80,247 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $74,020 $75,149 $75,774 $76,613 $301,556 $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 $84,608 $327,350 GAAP Gross Margin (1) 42.0% 42.3% 42.5% 42.0% 42.2% 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% 45.8% 45.1% Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 57.5% 58.1% 58.2% 58.0% 58.0% 59.8% 59.8% 59.9% 60.3% 59.9%





(1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.

($ in 000's) – unaudited As of September 30, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $396,271 $399,422 Debt



Capital (finance) leases – current portion 7,884 8,154 Capital (finance) leases – long term 160,178 161,635 Senior unsecured notes 189,225 189,225 Senior secured notes 445,000 445,000 Senior unsecured Euro notes 147,379 151,411 Note payable 12,838 12,487 Total debt 962,504 967,912 Total net debt 566,233 568,490 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted 193,660 198,964 Gross leverage ratio 4.97 4.86 Net leverage ratio 2.92 2.86

Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





















2019

2018

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 399,422

$ 276,093

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,771 and $1,263, respectively



40,484



41,709

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



35,822



32,535

Total current assets



475,728



350,337

Property and equipment:













Property and equipment



1,366,782



1,300,503

Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(997,853)



(925,178)

Total property and equipment, net



368,929



375,325

Right-of-use leased assets



73,460



—

Deferred tax assets



335



2,733

Deposits and other assets



13,672



11,455

Total assets

$ 932,124

$ 739,850

















Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 11,075

$ 8,519

Accrued and other current liabilities



51,301



51,431

Current maturities, operating lease liabilities



10,101



—

Installment payment agreement, current portion, net of discount of $350 and $395, respectively



9,063



8,283

Finance lease obligations, current maturities



8,154



7,074

Total current liabilities



89,694



75,307

Senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,410



150,001



—

Senior secured 2022 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,897 and $2,695 respectively and including

premium of $985 and $1,405, respectively



444,088



443,710

Senior unsecured 2021 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $857 and $1,476, respectively



188,368



187,749

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



86,690



—

Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities



161,635



156,706

Other long term liabilities



15,327



25,380

Total liabilities



1,135,803



888,852

Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 46,840,434 and 46,336,499 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively



47



46

Additional paid-in capital



493,178



471,331

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(12,326)



(10,928)

Accumulated deficit



(684,578)



(609,451)

Total stockholders' deficit



(203,679)



(149,002)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 932,124

$ 739,850



















COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2018













Service revenue

$ 140,292

$ 132,049

Operating expenses:









Network operations (including $306 and $224 of equity‑based compensation expense, respectively),

exclusive of amounts shown separately

55,990

55,660

Selling, general, and administrative (including $4,634 and $4,184 of equity‑based compensation

expense, respectively)

36,518

33,218

Depreciation and amortization

20,002

20,952

Total operating expenses

112,510

109,830

Gains on equipment transactions

251

92

Operating income

28,033

22,311

Interest income and other

(2,056)

2,060

Interest expense

(15,211)

(13,508)

Income before income taxes

10,766

10,863

Income tax expense

(3,301)

(3,763)

Net income

$ 7,465

$ 7,100













Comprehensive income:









Net income

$ 7,465

$ 7,100

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,350

(2,256)

Comprehensive income

$ 10,815

$ 4,844













Basic net income per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.16

Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.16













Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.64

$ 0.56













Weighted‑average common shares—basic

45,553,727

45,284,481













Weighted‑average common shares—diluted

46,145,970

45,803,418



COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



























2019

2018

2017

Service revenue

$ 546,159

$ 520,193

$ 485,175

Operating expenses:



















Network operations (including $994, $895 and $604 of equity-based compensation

expense, respectively), exclusive of amounts shown separately



219,801



219,526



209,278

Selling, general, and administrative (including $17,466, $16,813 and $12,686 of equity-

based compensation expense, respectively)



146,913



133,858



127,915

Depreciation and amortization



80,247



81,233



75,926

Total operating expenses



446,961



434,617



413,119

Gains on equipment transactions



1,059



982



3,862

Operating income



100,257



86,558



75,918

Interest income and other



9,870



5,880



3,667

Interest expense



(57,453)



(51,056)



(48,467)

Income before income taxes



52,674



41,382



31,118

Income tax expense



(15,154)



(12,715)



(25,242)

Net income

$ 37,520

$ 28,667

$ 5,876























Comprehensive income:



















Net income

$ 37,520

$ 28,667

$ 5,876

Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1,398)



(6,328)



12,593

Comprehensive income

$ 36,122

$ 22,339

$ 18,469























Basic net income per common share

$ 0.82

$ 0.63

$ 0.13

Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.81

$ 0.63

$ 0.13























Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.44

$ 2.12

$ 1.80























Weighted-average common shares—basic



45,542,315



45,280,161



44,855,263























Weighted-average common shares—diluted



46,080,395



45,780,954



45,184,203

























COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (IN THOUSANDS)





Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2018













Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income

$ 7,466

$ 7,100

Adjustments to reconcile net income 00to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

20,001

20,953

Amortization of debt discount and premium

479

407

Equity‑based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)

4,940

4,408

Gains—equipment transactions and other, net

(227)

(383)

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss on 2024 Euro notes

4,032

—

Deferred income taxes

2,873

3,590

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

1,110

(924)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,132

225

Deposits and other assets

599

(28)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long‑term liabilities

3,692

5,378

Net cash provided by operating activities

46,097

40,726

Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment

(9,899)

(10,937)

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,899)

(10,937)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(29,776)

(26,516)

Principal payments of capital lease obligations

(2,056)

(2,128)

Principal payments of installment payment agreement

(2,659)

(2,550)

Purchases of common stock

—

(6,564)

Proceeds from exercises of common stock options

367

248

Net cash used in financing activities

(34,124)

(37,510)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

1,077

(744)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,151

(8,465)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

396,271

284,558

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 399,422

$ 276,093



COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (IN THOUSANDS)



























2019

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net income

$ 37,520

$ 28,667

$ 5,876

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization



80,247



81,233



75,926

Amortization of debt discount and premium



1,807



1,533



1,239

Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)



18,460



17,708



13,290

Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain on 2024 Euro notes



(2,273)













Gains—equipment transactions and other, net



(358)



(1,109)



(4,833)

Deferred income taxes



12,158



11,117



24,679

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable



1,067



(3,204)



(4,161)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(3,730)



(438)



1,146

Deposits and other assets



(1,131)



(1,490)



1,111

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities



5,042



(96)



(2,571)

Net cash provided by operating activities



148,809



133,921



111,702

Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchases of property and equipment



(46,958)



(49,937)



(45,801)

Net cash used in investing activities



(46,958)



(49,937)



(45,801)

Cash flows from financing activities:



















Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes - net of debt costs of $1,556



152,134



—



—

Net proceeds from issuance of 2022 secured notes—net of debt costs of $1,364 and $1,202,

respectively



—



69,861



—

Dividends paid



(112,647)



(97,887)



(81,657)

Principal payments of finance lease obligations



(9,097)



(10,286)



(11,201)

Principal payments of installment payment agreement



(10,007)



(9,437)



(3,802)

Purchases of common stock



—



(6,564)



(1,829)

Proceeds from exercises of common stock options



1,637



1,768



1,222

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



22,020



(52,545)



(97,267)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(542)



(2,357)



4,058

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



123,329



29,082



(27,308)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



276,093



247,011



274,319

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 399,422

$ 276,093

$ 247,011

























Except for historical information and discussion contained herein, statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cogent's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including future economic instability in the global economy or a contraction of the capital markets which could affect spending on Internet services and our ability to engage in financing activities; the impact of changing foreign exchange rates (in particular the Euro to USD and Canadian dollar to USD exchange rates) on the translation of our non-USD denominated revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities; legal and operational difficulties in new markets; the imposition of a requirement that we contribute to the US Universal Service Fund on the basis of our Internet revenue; changes in government policy and/or regulation, including net neutrality rules by the United States Federal Communications Commission and in the area of data protection; increasing competition leading to lower prices for our services; our ability to attract new customers and to increase and maintain the volume of traffic on our network; the ability to maintain our Internet peering arrangements on favorable terms; our reliance on an equipment vendor, Cisco Systems Inc., and the potential for hardware or software problems associated with such equipment; the dependence of our network on the quality and dependability of third-party fiber providers; our ability to retain certain customers that comprise a significant portion of our revenue base; the management of network failures and/or disruptions; and outcomes in litigation as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Cogent undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

