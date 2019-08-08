Cogent Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial and Business Highlights

Cogent approves a $0.02 increase per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.62 per share for Q3 2019 from $0.60 per share for Q2 2019 - the twenty-eighth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

dividend per share represents an annual increase of 14.8% from the dividend per share of for Q3 2018. Cogent Group issued 135.0 million Euros ( $153.7 million ) of senior unsecured notes in June 2019 . The notes accrue interest at 4.375% and mature on June 30, 2024 .

( ) of senior unsecured notes in . The notes accrue interest at 4.375% and mature on . Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased by 0.7% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 and increased from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 by 5.4%.

Service revenue increased by 0.5% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 and increased from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 by 4.2%.

GAAP gross profit increased by 10.4% from Q2 2018 to $60.4 million for Q2 2019 and non-GAAP gross profit increased by 7.3% from Q2 2018 to $80.6 million for Q2 2019

Cash flow from operations increased by 29.9% from Q2 2018 to $40.6 million for Q2 2019 and increased by 41.9% from Q1 2019.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) today announced service revenue of $134.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 and an increase of 0.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2019 by $0.3 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to the three months ended June 30, 2019 by $1.5 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue grew by 0.7% from the three months ended March 31, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2019 and grew by 5.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to the three months ended June 30, 2019.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $97.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019; an increase of 0.3% from the three months ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of 4.8% over the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $37.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019; an increase of 0.9% over the three months ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of 3.0% over the three months ended June 30, 2018.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 10.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $60.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.1% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. GAAP gross margin was 44.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 42.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 44.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 7.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $80.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and increased by 0.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 59.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 58.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 59.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 29.9% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $40.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and increased by 41.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 2.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $47.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased by 1.0% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. EBITDA margin was 34.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 35.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 35.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 2.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $47.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased by 1.7% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 35.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 35.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 35.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Basic net income per share was $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, $0.15 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Total customer connections increased by 10.3% from June 30, 2018 to 84,054 as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.9% from March 31, 2019. On-net customer connections increased by 10.7% from June 30, 2018 to 72,415 as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.9% from March 31, 2019. Off-net customer connections increased by 8.0% from June 30, 2018 to 11,321 as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.6% from March 31, 2019.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 138 on-net buildings from June 30, 2018 to 2,737 on-net buildings as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 31 on-net buildings from March 31, 2019.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On August 7, 2019, Cogent's board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per common share payable on September 9, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 23, 2019. This third quarter 2019 regular dividend represents a 3.3% increase of $0.02 per share from the second quarter 2019 regular dividend of $0.60 per share and an annual increase of 14.8% from the Q3 2018 dividend of $0.54 per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of Cogent's board of directors and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by Cogent's board of directors.

Conference Call and Website Information

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in over 200 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Financial and Operational Results



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited











On-Net revenue $92,387 $93,026 $93,790 $95,351 $97,183 $97,472 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.4% 0.7% 0.8% 1.7% 1.9% 0.3% Off-Net revenue $36,144 $36,107 $36,202 $36,551 $36,843 $37,191 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.4% -0.1% 0.3% 1.0% 0.8% 0.9% Non-Core revenue (1) $175 $163 $147 $147 $111 $126 % Change from previous Qtr. -7.9% -6.9% -9.8% -% -24.5% 13.5% Service revenue – total $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.8% 0.5% 0.7% 1.5% 1.6% 0.5% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential

quarters (6) 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.8% 1.7% 0.7% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over

year quarters (6) 7.0% 6.3% 6.2% 6.2% 5.8% 5.4% Network operations expenses (2) $54,686 $54,147 $54,365 $55,436 $53,970 $54,181 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.8% -1.0% 0.4% 2.0% -2.6% 0.4% GAAP gross profit (3) $54,043 $54,701 $55,248 $55,437 $59,724 $60,403 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.0% 1.2% 1.0% 0.3% 7.7% 1.1% GAAP gross margin (3) 42.0% 42.3% 42.5% 42.0% 44.5% 44.8% Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6) $74,020 $75,149 $75,774 $76,613 $80,167 $80,608 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.6% 1.5% 0.8% 1.1% 4.6% 0.6% Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6) 57.5% 58.1% 58.2% 58.0% 59.8% 59.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $29,928 $29,241 $28,838 $29,034 $32,568 $33,503 % Change from previous Qtr. 6.0% -2.3% -1.4% 0.7% 12.2% 2.9% Depreciation and amortization expense $19,788 $20,216 $20,276 $20,952 $20,263 $19,979 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.3% 2.2% 0.3% 3.3% -3.3% -1.4% Equity-based compensation expense $3,784 $4,695 $4,821 $4,408 $3,434 $5,289 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.7% 24.1% 2.7% -8.6% -22.1% 54.0% Operating income $20,637 $21,354 $22,255 $22,311 $24,400 $22,022 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.5% 3.5% 4.2% 0.3% 9.4% -9.7% Interest expense $12,408 $12,373 $12,767 $13,508 $13,456 $13,595 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% -0.3% 3.2% 5.8% -0.4% 1.0% Net income $6,784 $6,552 $8,231 $7,100 $9,217 $7,136 Basic net income per common share $0.15 $0.15 $0.18 $0.16 $0.20 $0.16 Diluted net income per common share $0.15 $0.14 $0.18 $0.16 $0.20 $0.16 Weighted average common shares – basic 44,923,973 45,016,767 45,105,830 45,284,481 45,223,157 45,354,327 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% -0.1% 0.3% Weighted average common shares – diluted 45,294,697 45,536,473 45,699,635 45,803,418 45,644,236 45,912,291 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.0% 0.5% 0.4% 0.2% -0.3% 0.6% EBITDA (6) $44,092 $45,908 $46,936 $47,579 $47,561 $47,105 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.0% 4.1% 2.2% 1.4% -% -1.0% EBITDA margin 34.3% 35.5% 36.1% 36.0% 35.5% 34.9% Gains on asset related transactions $117 $357 $416 $92 $536 $185 EBITDA, as adjusted (6) $44,209 $46,265 $47,352 $47,671 $48,097 $47,290 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% 4.7% 2.3% 0.7% 0.9% -1.7% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 34.3% 35.8% 36.4% 36.1% 35.9% 35.1% Fees – net neutrality $14 $39 $108 $16 $- $- Net cash provided by operating activities $30,179 $31,271 $31,745 $40,726 $28,637 $40,632 % Change from previous Qtr. -3.8% 3.6% 1.5% 28.3% -29.7% 41.9% Capital expenditures $14,905 $11,988 $12,107 $10,937 $13,288 $11,720 % Change from previous Qtr. 40.4% -19.6% 1.0% -9.7% 21.5% -11.8% Principal payments on capital (finance) leases $2,304 $3,755 $2,099 $2,128 $3,030 $1,976 % Change from previous Qtr. 25.7% 63.0% -44.1% 1.4% 42.4% -34.8% Dividends paid $22,819 $23,788 $24,764 $26,516 $26,565 $27,741 Purchases of common stock $ - $ - $ - $ 6,564 $ - $ - Gross Leverage Ratio 4.33 4.22 4.46 4.36 4.28 5.08 Net Leverage Ratio 2.94 2.93 2.89 2.87 2.92 2.93 Customer Connections – end of period











On-Net 63,366 65,407 67,370 68,770 71,066 72,415 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.3% 3.2% 3.0% 2.1% 3.3% 1.9% Off-Net 10,241 10,480 10,698 10,974 11,138 11,321 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.9% 2.3% 2.1% 2.6% 1.5% 1.6% Non-Core (1) 307 306 307 362 318 318 % Change from previous Qtr. -5.8% -0.3% 0.3% 17.9% -12.2% -% Total customer connections 73,194 76,193 78,375 80,106 82,522 84,054 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.2% 3.1% 2.9% 2.2% 3.0% 1.9% On-Net Buildings – end of period











Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,672 1,710 1,720 1,735 1,746 1,751 Carrier neutral data center buildings 816 837 863 889 908 933 Cogent data centers 53 52 52 52 52 53 Total on-net buildings 2,541 2,599 2,635 2,676 2,706 2,737 Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net 911,283,287 927,410,239 934,535,144 944,232,756 949,486,923 951,031,709 Network – end of period











Intercity route miles 57,403 57,403 57,403 57,426 57,426 57,426 Metro fiber miles 31,850 31,953 32,579 32,946 33,664 34,163 Connected networks – AS's 6,247 6,363 6,510 6,588 6,668 6,762 Headcount – end of period











Sales force – quota bearing 432 438 453 487 501 519 Sales force - total 555 566 583 619 639 656 Total employees 908 917 938 974 997 1,026 Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep

("FTE") per month 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.7 5.1 4.9 FTE – sales reps 427 413 418 436 464 478



(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent, primarily including voice services (only provided in Toronto, Canada). (2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $189, $232, $250, $224, $180 and $226 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through June 30, 2019, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,157, $3,108, $3,010 and $3,234, $3,391 in the three and $3,191 ended March 31, 2018 through June 30, 2019, respectively. (3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network. (5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,595, $4,463, $4,571, $4,184, $3,254 and $5,063 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through June 30, 2019, respectively. (6) See schedule of non-GAAP metrics below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.



Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted

EBITDA represents net cash flows from operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is cash flows provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.

The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.



EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to cash flows provided by operating activities in the table below.





Q1

2018 Q2

2018 Q3

2018 Q4

2018 Q1

2019 Q2

2019 ($ in 000's) – unaudited











Net cash flows provided by operating activities $30,179 $31,271 $31,745 $40,726 $28,637 $40,632 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,919 2,408 4,254 (4,361) 6,727 (5,729) Cash interest expense and income tax expense 10,994 12,229 10,937 11,214 12,197 12,202 EBITDA $44,092 $45,908 $46,936 $47,579 $47,561 $47,105 PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions 117 357 416 92 536 185 EBITDA, as adjusted $44,209 $46,265 $47,352 $47,671 $48,097 $47,290 EBITDA margin 34.3% 35.5% 36.1% 36.0% 35.5% 34.9% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 34.3% 35.8% 36.4% 36.1% 35.9% 35.1%

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below. Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Service revenue, as reported – current

period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 Impact of foreign currencies on service

revenue (981) 802 613 465 135 260 Service revenue - as adjusted for

currency impact (1) $127,725 $130,098 $130,752 $132,514 $134,272 $135,049 Service revenue, as reported – prior

sequential period $125,226 $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 Constant currency increase $2,499 $1,392 $1,456 $2,375 $2,223 $912 Constant currency percent increase 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.8% 1.7% 0.7%

(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods



($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2018 Q2

2018 Q3

2018 Q4

2018 Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Service revenue, as reported – current

period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 Impact of foreign currencies on service

revenue (3,280) (1,937) 445 896 2,078 1,505 Service revenue - as adjusted for

currency impact (2) $125,426 $127,359 $130,584 $132,945 $136,215 $136,294 Service revenue, as reported – prior

year period $117,203 $119,777 $122,969 $125,226 $128,706 $129,296 Constant currency increase $8,223 $7,582 $7,615 $7,719 $7,509 $6,998 Percent increase 7.0% 6.3% 6.2% 6.2% 5.8% 5.4%

(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.









Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 ($ in 000's) – unaudited











Service revenue total $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 Minus - Network operations expense

including equity-based compensation

and including depreciation and

amortization expense 74,663 74,595 74,891 76,612 74,413 74,386 GAAP Gross Profit (1) $54,043 $54,701 $55,248 $55,437 $59,724 $60,403 Plus - Equity-based compensation –

network operations expense 189 232 250 224 180 226 Plus – Depreciation and amortization

expense 19,788 20,216 20,276 20,952 20,263 19,979 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $74,020 $75,149 $75,774 $76,613 $80,167 $80,608 GAAP Gross Margin (1) 42.0% 42.3% 42.5% 42.0% 44.5% 44.8% Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 57.5% 58.1% 58.2% 58.0% 59.8% 59.8% (1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.



($ in 000's) – unaudited As of March 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $259,138 $409,279 Debt



Capital (finance) leases – current portion 7,293 7,700 Capital (finance) leases – long term 157,541 160,487 Senior unsecured notes 189,225 189,225 Senior secured notes 445,000 445,000 Senior unsecured Euro notes - 153,508 Note payable 12,286 11,948 Total debt 811,345 967,868 Total net debt 552,207 558,589 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted 189,385 190,410 Gross leverage ratio 4.28 5.08 Net leverage ratio 2.92 2.93 Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.