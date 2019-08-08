Cogent Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
Financial and Business Highlights
- Cogent approves a $0.02 increase per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.62 per share for Q3 2019 from $0.60 per share for Q2 2019 - the twenty-eighth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.
- The Q3 2019 $0.62 dividend per share represents an annual increase of 14.8% from the dividend per share of $0.54 for Q3 2018.
- Cogent Group issued 135.0 million Euros ($153.7 million) of senior unsecured notes in June 2019. The notes accrue interest at 4.375% and mature on June 30, 2024.
- Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased by 0.7% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 and increased from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 by 5.4%.
- Service revenue increased by 0.5% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 and increased from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 by 4.2%.
- GAAP gross profit increased by 10.4% from Q2 2018 to $60.4 million for Q2 2019 and non-GAAP gross profit increased by 7.3% from Q2 2018 to $80.6 million for Q2 2019
- GAAP gross margin increased by 250 basis points from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 to 44.8% and non-GAAP gross margin increased by 170 basis points from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 to 59.8%.
- Cash flow from operations increased by 29.9% from Q2 2018 to $40.6 million for Q2 2019 and increased by 41.9% from Q1 2019.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) today announced service revenue of $134.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 and an increase of 0.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2019 by $0.3 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to the three months ended June 30, 2019 by $1.5 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue grew by 0.7% from the three months ended March 31, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2019 and grew by 5.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to the three months ended June 30, 2019.
On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $97.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019; an increase of 0.3% from the three months ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of 4.8% over the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $37.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019; an increase of 0.9% over the three months ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of 3.0% over the three months ended June 30, 2018.
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 10.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $60.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.1% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. GAAP gross margin was 44.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 42.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 44.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 7.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $80.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and increased by 0.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 59.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 58.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 59.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Cash flow from operating activities increased by 29.9% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $40.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and increased by 41.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 2.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $47.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased by 1.0% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. EBITDA margin was 34.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 35.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 35.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 2.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $47.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased by 1.7% from the three months ended March 31, 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 35.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 35.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 35.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Basic net income per share was $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, $0.15 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Total customer connections increased by 10.3% from June 30, 2018 to 84,054 as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.9% from March 31, 2019. On-net customer connections increased by 10.7% from June 30, 2018 to 72,415 as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.9% from March 31, 2019. Off-net customer connections increased by 8.0% from June 30, 2018 to 11,321 as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 1.6% from March 31, 2019.
The number of on-net buildings increased by 138 on-net buildings from June 30, 2018 to 2,737 on-net buildings as of June 30, 2019 and increased by 31 on-net buildings from March 31, 2019.
Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved
On August 7, 2019, Cogent's board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per common share payable on September 9, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 23, 2019. This third quarter 2019 regular dividend represents a 3.3% increase of $0.02 per share from the second quarter 2019 regular dividend of $0.60 per share and an annual increase of 14.8% from the Q3 2018 dividend of $0.54 per share.
The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of Cogent's board of directors and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by Cogent's board of directors.
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Summary of Financial and Operational Results
|
Q1 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited
|
On-Net revenue
|
$92,387
|
$93,026
|
$93,790
|
$95,351
|
$97,183
|
$97,472
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.4%
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
1.7%
|
1.9%
|
0.3%
|
Off-Net revenue
|
$36,144
|
$36,107
|
$36,202
|
$36,551
|
$36,843
|
$37,191
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.4%
|
-0.1%
|
0.3%
|
1.0%
|
0.8%
|
0.9%
|
Non-Core revenue (1)
|
$175
|
$163
|
$147
|
$147
|
$111
|
$126
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
-7.9%
|
-6.9%
|
-9.8%
|
-%
|
-24.5%
|
13.5%
|
Service revenue – total
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.8%
|
0.5%
|
0.7%
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|
0.5%
|
Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential
|
2.0%
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
0.7%
|
Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over
|
7.0%
|
6.3%
|
6.2%
|
6.2%
|
5.8%
|
5.4%
|
Network operations expenses (2)
|
$54,686
|
$54,147
|
$54,365
|
$55,436
|
$53,970
|
$54,181
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.8%
|
-1.0%
|
0.4%
|
2.0%
|
-2.6%
|
0.4%
|
GAAP gross profit (3)
|
$54,043
|
$54,701
|
$55,248
|
$55,437
|
$59,724
|
$60,403
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
4.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.0%
|
0.3%
|
7.7%
|
1.1%
|
GAAP gross margin (3)
|
42.0%
|
42.3%
|
42.5%
|
42.0%
|
44.5%
|
44.8%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6)
|
$74,020
|
$75,149
|
$75,774
|
$76,613
|
$80,167
|
$80,608
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.6%
|
1.5%
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
4.6%
|
0.6%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6)
|
57.5%
|
58.1%
|
58.2%
|
58.0%
|
59.8%
|
59.8%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (5)
|
$29,928
|
$29,241
|
$28,838
|
$29,034
|
$32,568
|
$33,503
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
6.0%
|
-2.3%
|
-1.4%
|
0.7%
|
12.2%
|
2.9%
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
$19,788
|
$20,216
|
$20,276
|
$20,952
|
$20,263
|
$19,979
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.3%
|
2.2%
|
0.3%
|
3.3%
|
-3.3%
|
-1.4%
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
$3,784
|
$4,695
|
$4,821
|
$4,408
|
$3,434
|
$5,289
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.7%
|
24.1%
|
2.7%
|
-8.6%
|
-22.1%
|
54.0%
|
Operating income
|
$20,637
|
$21,354
|
$22,255
|
$22,311
|
$24,400
|
$22,022
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
0.5%
|
3.5%
|
4.2%
|
0.3%
|
9.4%
|
-9.7%
|
Interest expense
|
$12,408
|
$12,373
|
$12,767
|
$13,508
|
$13,456
|
$13,595
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.5%
|
-0.3%
|
3.2%
|
5.8%
|
-0.4%
|
1.0%
|
Net income
|
$6,784
|
$6,552
|
$8,231
|
$7,100
|
$9,217
|
$7,136
|
Basic net income per common share
|
$0.15
|
$0.15
|
$0.18
|
$0.16
|
$0.20
|
$0.16
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
$0.15
|
$0.14
|
$0.18
|
$0.16
|
$0.20
|
$0.16
|
Weighted average common shares – basic
|
44,923,973
|
45,016,767
|
45,105,830
|
45,284,481
|
45,223,157
|
45,354,327
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
-0.1%
|
0.3%
|
Weighted average common shares – diluted
|
45,294,697
|
45,536,473
|
45,699,635
|
45,803,418
|
45,644,236
|
45,912,291
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.0%
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|
0.2%
|
-0.3%
|
0.6%
|
EBITDA (6)
|
$44,092
|
$45,908
|
$46,936
|
$47,579
|
$47,561
|
$47,105
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.0%
|
4.1%
|
2.2%
|
1.4%
|
-%
|
-1.0%
|
EBITDA margin
|
34.3%
|
35.5%
|
36.1%
|
36.0%
|
35.5%
|
34.9%
|
Gains on asset related transactions
|
$117
|
$357
|
$416
|
$92
|
$536
|
$185
|
EBITDA, as adjusted (6)
|
$44,209
|
$46,265
|
$47,352
|
$47,671
|
$48,097
|
$47,290
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.5%
|
4.7%
|
2.3%
|
0.7%
|
0.9%
|
-1.7%
|
EBITDA, as adjusted, margin
|
34.3%
|
35.8%
|
36.4%
|
36.1%
|
35.9%
|
35.1%
|
Fees – net neutrality
|
$14
|
$39
|
$108
|
$16
|
$-
|
$-
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$30,179
|
$31,271
|
$31,745
|
$40,726
|
$28,637
|
$40,632
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
-3.8%
|
3.6%
|
1.5%
|
28.3%
|
-29.7%
|
41.9%
|
Capital expenditures
|
$14,905
|
$11,988
|
$12,107
|
$10,937
|
$13,288
|
$11,720
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
40.4%
|
-19.6%
|
1.0%
|
-9.7%
|
21.5%
|
-11.8%
|
Principal payments on capital (finance) leases
|
$2,304
|
$3,755
|
$2,099
|
$2,128
|
$3,030
|
$1,976
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
25.7%
|
63.0%
|
-44.1%
|
1.4%
|
42.4%
|
-34.8%
|
Dividends paid
|
$22,819
|
$23,788
|
$24,764
|
$26,516
|
$26,565
|
$27,741
|
Purchases of common stock
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 6,564
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Gross Leverage Ratio
|
4.33
|
4.22
|
4.46
|
4.36
|
4.28
|
5.08
|
Net Leverage Ratio
|
2.94
|
2.93
|
2.89
|
2.87
|
2.92
|
2.93
|
Customer Connections – end of period
|
On-Net
|
63,366
|
65,407
|
67,370
|
68,770
|
71,066
|
72,415
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.3%
|
3.2%
|
3.0%
|
2.1%
|
3.3%
|
1.9%
|
Off-Net
|
10,241
|
10,480
|
10,698
|
10,974
|
11,138
|
11,321
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.9%
|
2.3%
|
2.1%
|
2.6%
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|
Non-Core (1)
|
307
|
306
|
307
|
362
|
318
|
318
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
-5.8%
|
-0.3%
|
0.3%
|
17.9%
|
-12.2%
|
-%
|
Total customer connections
|
73,194
|
76,193
|
78,375
|
80,106
|
82,522
|
84,054
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|
2.9%
|
2.2%
|
3.0%
|
1.9%
|
On-Net Buildings – end of period
|
Multi-Tenant office buildings
|
1,672
|
1,710
|
1,720
|
1,735
|
1,746
|
1,751
|
Carrier neutral data center buildings
|
816
|
837
|
863
|
889
|
908
|
933
|
Cogent data centers
|
53
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
53
|
Total on-net buildings
|
2,541
|
2,599
|
2,635
|
2,676
|
2,706
|
2,737
|
Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net
|
911,283,287
|
927,410,239
|
934,535,144
|
944,232,756
|
949,486,923
|
951,031,709
|
Network – end of period
|
Intercity route miles
|
57,403
|
57,403
|
57,403
|
57,426
|
57,426
|
57,426
|
Metro fiber miles
|
31,850
|
31,953
|
32,579
|
32,946
|
33,664
|
34,163
|
Connected networks – AS's
|
6,247
|
6,363
|
6,510
|
6,588
|
6,668
|
6,762
|
Headcount – end of period
|
Sales force – quota bearing
|
432
|
438
|
453
|
487
|
501
|
519
|
Sales force - total
|
555
|
566
|
583
|
619
|
639
|
656
|
Total employees
|
908
|
917
|
938
|
974
|
997
|
1,026
|
Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
FTE – sales reps
|
427
|
413
|
418
|
436
|
464
|
478
|
(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent, primarily including voice services (only provided in Toronto, Canada).
|
(2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $189, $232, $250, $224, $180 and $226 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through June 30, 2019, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,157, $3,108, $3,010 and $3,234, $3,391 in the three and $3,191 ended March 31, 2018 through June 30, 2019, respectively.
|
(3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
|
(4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network.
|
(5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,595, $4,463, $4,571, $4,184, $3,254 and $5,063 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through June 30, 2019, respectively.
|
(6) See schedule of non-GAAP metrics below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.
|
Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures
|
The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.
|
EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to cash flows provided by operating activities in the table below.
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
$30,179
|
$31,271
|
$31,745
|
$40,726
|
$28,637
|
$40,632
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
2,919
|
2,408
|
4,254
|
(4,361)
|
6,727
|
(5,729)
|
Cash interest expense and income tax expense
|
10,994
|
12,229
|
10,937
|
11,214
|
12,197
|
12,202
|
EBITDA
|
$44,092
|
$45,908
|
$46,936
|
$47,579
|
$47,561
|
$47,105
|
PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions
|
117
|
357
|
416
|
92
|
536
|
185
|
EBITDA, as adjusted
|
$44,209
|
$46,265
|
$47,352
|
$47,671
|
$48,097
|
$47,290
|
EBITDA margin
|
34.3%
|
35.5%
|
36.1%
|
36.0%
|
35.5%
|
34.9%
|
EBITDA, as adjusted, margin
|
34.3%
|
35.8%
|
36.4%
|
36.1%
|
35.9%
|
35.1%
|
Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.
|
Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Q1
2018
|
Q2
2018
|
Q3
2018
|
Q4
2018
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Service revenue, as reported – current
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
Impact of foreign currencies on service
|
(981)
|
802
|
613
|
465
|
135
|
260
|
Service revenue - as adjusted for
|
$127,725
|
$130,098
|
$130,752
|
$132,514
|
$134,272
|
$135,049
|
Service revenue, as reported – prior
|
$125,226
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
Constant currency increase
|
$2,499
|
$1,392
|
$1,456
|
$2,375
|
$2,223
|
$912
|
Constant currency percent increase
|
2.0%
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
0.7%
|
(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
|
Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Service revenue, as reported – current
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
Impact of foreign currencies on service
|
(3,280)
|
(1,937)
|
445
|
896
|
2,078
|
1,505
|
Service revenue - as adjusted for
|
$125,426
|
$127,359
|
$130,584
|
$132,945
|
$136,215
|
$136,294
|
Service revenue, as reported – prior
|
$117,203
|
$119,777
|
$122,969
|
$125,226
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
Constant currency increase
|
$8,223
|
$7,582
|
$7,615
|
$7,719
|
$7,509
|
$6,998
|
Percent increase
|
7.0%
|
6.3%
|
6.2%
|
6.2%
|
5.8%
|
5.4%
|
(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
|
Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin
|
Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.
|
Q1 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Service revenue total
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
Minus - Network operations expense
|
74,663
|
74,595
|
74,891
|
76,612
|
74,413
|
74,386
|
GAAP Gross Profit (1)
|
$54,043
|
$54,701
|
$55,248
|
$55,437
|
$59,724
|
$60,403
|
Plus - Equity-based compensation –
|
189
|
232
|
250
|
224
|
180
|
226
|
Plus – Depreciation and amortization
|
19,788
|
20,216
|
20,276
|
20,952
|
20,263
|
19,979
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)
|
$74,020
|
$75,149
|
$75,774
|
$76,613
|
$80,167
|
$80,608
|
GAAP Gross Margin (1)
|
42.0%
|
42.3%
|
42.5%
|
42.0%
|
44.5%
|
44.8%
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2)
|
57.5%
|
58.1%
|
58.2%
|
58.0%
|
59.8%
|
59.8%
|
(1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
|
(2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.
|
Gross and Net Leverage Ratios
|
Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$259,138
|
$409,279
|
Debt
|
Capital (finance) leases – current portion
|
7,293
|
7,700
|
Capital (finance) leases – long term
|
157,541
|
160,487
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
189,225
|
189,225
|
Senior secured notes
|
445,000
|
445,000
|
Senior unsecured Euro notes
|
-
|
153,508
|
Note payable
|
12,286
|
11,948
|
Total debt
|
811,345
|
967,868
|
Total net debt
|
552,207
|
558,589
|
Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted
|
189,385
|
190,410
|
Gross leverage ratio
|
4.28
|
5.08
|
Net leverage ratio
|
2.92
|
2.93
|
Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
409,279
|
$
|
276,093
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,782 and $1,263,
|
40,684
|
41,709
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
36,030
|
32,535
|
Total current assets
|
485,993
|
350,337
|
Property and equipment, net
|
375,936
|
375,325
|
Right-of-use leased assets
|
72,255
|
—
|
Deferred tax assets
|
—
|
2,733
|
Deposits and other assets
|
14,881
|
11,455
|
Total assets
|
$
|
949,065
|
$
|
739,850
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
11,570
|
$
|
8,519
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
51,615
|
51,431
|
Installment payment agreement, current portion, net of discount of $396 and $395,
|
8,693
|
8,283
|
Current maturities, operating lease liabilities
|
10,639
|
—
|
Current maturities, finance lease obligations
|
7,700
|
7,074
|
Total current liabilities
|
90,217
|
75,307
|
Senior secured 2022 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $2,301 and $2,695,
|
443,896
|
443,710
|
Senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,550
|
151,957
|
—
|
Senior unsecured 2021 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,171 and $1,476,
|
188,054
|
187,749
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
|
83,456
|
—
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities
|
160,487
|
156,706
|
Other long term liabilities
|
7,588
|
25,380
|
Total liabilities
|
1,125,655
|
888,852
|
Commitments and contingencies:
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 46,806,370 and
|
47
|
46
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
481,734
|
471,331
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income — foreign currency translation
|
(10,967)
|
(10,928)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(647,404)
|
(609,451)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(176,590)
|
(149,002)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$
|
949,065
|
$
|
739,850
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
134,789
|
$
|
129,296
|
Operating expenses:
|
Network operations (including $226 and $232 of equity-based compensation
|
54,407
|
54,379
|
Selling, general, and administrative (including $5,063 and $4,463 of equity-
|
38,566
|
33,704
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,979
|
20,216
|
Total operating expenses
|
112,952
|
108,299
|
Gains on equipment transactions
|
185
|
357
|
Operating income
|
22,022
|
21,354
|
Interest income and other, net
|
1,753
|
189
|
Interest expense
|
(13,595)
|
(12,373)
|
Income before income taxes
|
10,180
|
9,170
|
Income tax provision
|
(3,044)
|
(2,618)
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,136
|
$
|
6,552
|
Comprehensive income:
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,136
|
$
|
6,552
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
1,786
|
(6,198)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
8,922
|
$
|
354
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic net income per common share
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.15
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.14
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.52
|
Weighted-average common shares - basic
|
45,354,327
|
45,016,767
|
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
|
45,912,291
|
45,536,473
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
Six Months
|
Six Months
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
268,930
|
$
|
258,002
|
Operating expenses:
|
Network operations (including $406 and $421 of equity-based compensation
|
108,557
|
109,252
|
Selling, general, and administrative (including $8,318 and $8,058 of equity-
|
74,427
|
67,227
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
40,240
|
40,004
|
Total operating expenses
|
223,224
|
216,483
|
Gains on equipment transactions
|
721
|
475
|
Operating income
|
46,427
|
41,994
|
Interest income and other, net
|
3,572
|
1,879
|
Interest expense
|
(27,051)
|
(24,780)
|
Income before income taxes
|
22,948
|
19,093
|
Income tax provision
|
(6,595)
|
(5,757)
|
Net income
|
$
|
16,353
|
$
|
13,336
|
Comprehensive income:
|
Net income
|
$
|
16,353
|
$
|
13,336
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(39)
|
(3,587)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
16,314
|
$
|
9,749
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic net income per common share
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.30
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.29
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
1.02
|
Weighted-average common shares - basic
|
45,349,397
|
45,011,616
|
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
|
45,838,918
|
45,456,831
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS)
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,136
|
$
|
6,552
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,977
|
20,216
|
Amortization of debt costs and premium
|
428
|
381
|
Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)
|
5,290
|
4,695
|
Gains — equipment transactions and other, net
|
(253)
|
46
|
Deferred income taxes
|
2,259
|
2,192
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(1,259)
|
(2,096)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(360)
|
582
|
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
|
7,866
|
(414)
|
Deposits and other assets
|
(452)
|
(883)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
40,632
|
31,271
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(11,720)
|
(11,988)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(11,720)
|
(11,988)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(27,741)
|
(23,788)
|
Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2024 Euro Notes
|
152,128
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|
746
|
705
|
Principal payments on installment payment agreement
|
(2,387)
|
(2,289)
|
Principal payments of capital lease obligations
|
(1,976)
|
(3,755)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
120,770
|
(29,127)
|
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash
|
459
|
(1,900)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
150,141
|
(11,744)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
259,138
|
236,026
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
409,279
|
$
|
224,282
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS)
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
16,353
|
$
|
13,336
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
40,240
|
40,004
|
Amortization of debt costs and premium
|
842
|
751
|
Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)
|
8,724
|
8,479
|
Gains — equipment transactions and other, net
|
(484)
|
(439)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
4,831
|
4,815
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
1,005
|
(741)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets