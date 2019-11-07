Cogent Communications Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results, Appoints Two New Directors and Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial and Business Highlights

Cogent approved a $0.02 increase per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.64 per share for Q4 2019 from $0.62 per share for Q3 2019 - the twenty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

The Q4 2019 $0.64 dividend per share represents an annual increase of 14.3% from the dividend per share of $0.56 for Q4 2018.

Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased by 1.7% from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019 and increased from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 by 6.0%.

Service revenue increased by 1.6% from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019 and increased from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 by 5.2%.

GAAP gross profit increased by 11.6% from Q3 2018 to $61.7 million for Q3 2019 and non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.2% from Q3 2018 to $82.0 million for Q3 2019.

GAAP gross margin increased by 250 basis points from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 to 45.0% and non-GAAP gross margin increased by 170 basis points from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 to 59.9%.

SG&A expenses decreased by 6.7% from $38.6 million for Q2 2019 to $36.0 million for Q3 2019.

EBITDA increased by 7.6% from Q3 2018 to $50.5 million for Q3 2019 and increased by 7.2% from Q3 2018.

EBITDA margin increased by 80 basis points from Q3 2018 to 36.9% for Q3 2019 and increased by 200 basis points from Q2 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 10.2% to $102.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $136.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 5.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 and an increase of 1.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended September 30, 2019 by $0.2 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to the three months ended September 30, 2019 by $1.1 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue grew by 1.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended September 30, 2019 and grew by 6.0% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $99.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; an increase of 2.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 and an increase of 6.0% over the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $37.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; an increase of 0.6% over the three months ended June 30, 2019 and an increase of 3.4% over the three months ended September 30, 2018.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 11.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $61.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 2.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. GAAP gross margin was 45.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 42.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 44.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $82.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 1.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 59.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 58.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 59.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 5.3% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $33.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and decreased by 17.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 7.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $50.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 7.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. EBITDA margin was 36.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 36.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 34.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 6.9% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $50.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 7.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 37.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 36.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 35.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.30 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, $0.18 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Unrealized foreign exchange gains on Cogent's €135 million notes were $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, or $0.13 per basic and diluted net income per share.

Total customer connections increased by 9.3% from September 30, 2018 to 85,692 as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 1.9% from June 30, 2019. On-net customer connections increased by 9.6% from September 30, 2018 to 73,870 as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 2.0% from June 30, 2019. Off-net customer connections increased by 7.5% from September 30, 2018 to 11,503 as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 1.6% from June 30, 2019.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 136 on-net buildings from September 30, 2018 to 2,771 on-net buildings as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 34 on-net buildings from June 30, 2019.

Appointment of New Directors of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

On November 4, 2019, Messrs. Richard Liebhaber and Timothy Weingarten resigned from the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Cogent. These resignations did not involve any disagreements with Cogent. Upon recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board appointed Sheryl Kennedy and Carolyn Katz to serve as directors of Cogent, effective November 5, 2019.

Ms. Kennedy, age 64, is non-executive Chair of Promontory Financial Group Canada, an IBM Company that provides consulting services to the financial services industry. She is also Vice Chair of the Canadian Public Accountability Board and a Director of the CLS Group Holdings AG and CLS Bank International Board of Directors, serving on the Audit and Finance and the Nominating and Governance Committees. From 1994 to 2008 she was Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada and chaired the Markets Committee at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland from 2003 to 2006. She also served as Senior Advisor for International Strategy for Scotiabank in 2006. Prior to her time with the Bank of Canada, Kennedy worked in the Canadian federal Department of Finance and served as Finance Counsellor at the Canadian Embassy in Paris, France. Ms. Kennedy serves on the University of Waterloo Board of Governors and its Audit and Risk and Finance and Investment Committees, is a Trustee of the Anglican Church of Canada General Synod Pension Plan and is Vice Chair of the Mothers Matter Centre.

Ms. Katz, age 57, has served on the boards of several public and private companies since 2000. She has been a director of Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE: VG) since 2014, where she is a member of the Audit and Compensation committees. From 2004 to 2017 she was also a director of American Tower Corporation, a provider of international communications infrastructure, where she was a member of the Audit committee. From 2002 to 2015 she was a director of NII Holdings, a multinational cellular telecommunications company, where she served as lead director, chair of the Audit committee and was a member of the Finance and Corporate Governance and Nominating committees. From 2000 to 2004 she was a director of Universal Access, serving on the Audit Committee. From 2000 to 2001 Ms. Katz served as a principal of Providence Equity Partners Inc., a private investment firm specializing in equity investments in telecommunications and media companies. From June 1984 to April 2000, she worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co., ending her tenure there as a managing director and co-head of Emerging Communications. She is a graduate of Princeton University.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On November 5, 2019, the Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per common share payable on December 9, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 22, 2019. This fourth quarter 2019 regular dividend represents a 3.2% increase of $0.02 per share from the third quarter 2019 regular dividend of $0.62 per share and an annual increase of 14.3% from the Q4 2018 dividend of $0.56 per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Extension of Share Buy-back Program

On November 5, 2019, the Board extended Cogent's share buy-back program to December 31, 2020.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in over 200 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Financial and Operational Results



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited













On-Net revenue $92,387 $93,026 $93,790 $95,351 $97,183 $97,472 $99,416 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.4% 0.7% 0.8% 1.7% 1.9% 0.3% 2.0% Off-Net revenue $36,144 $36,107 $36,202 $36,551 $36,843 $37,191 $37,418 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.4% -0.1% 0.3% 1.0% 0.8% 0.9% 0.6% Non-Core revenue (1) $175 $163 $147 $147 $111 $126 $108 % Change from previous Qtr. -7.9% -6.9% -9.8% -% -24.5% 13.5% -14.3% Service revenue – total $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.8% 0.5% 0.7% 1.5% 1.6% 0.5% 1.6% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential quarters (6) 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.8% 1.7% 0.7% 1.7% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over year quarters (6) 7.0% 6.3% 6.2% 6.2% 5.8% 5.4% 6.0% Network operations expenses (2) $54,686 $54,147 $54,365 $55,436 $53,970 $54,181 $54,971 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.8% -1.0% 0.4% 2.0% -2.6% 0.4% 1.5% GAAP gross profit (3) $54,043 $54,701 $55,248 $55,437 $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.0% 1.2% 1.0% 0.3% 7.7% 1.1% 2.1% GAAP gross margin (3) 42.0% 42.3% 42.5% 42.0% 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6) $74,020 $75,149 $75,774 $76,613 $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.6% 1.5% 0.8% 1.1% 4.6% 0.6% 1.7% Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6) 57.5% 58.1% 58.2% 58.0% 59.8% 59.8% 59.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $29,928 $29,241 $28,838 $29,034 $32,568 $33,503 $31,456 % Change from previous Qtr. 6.0% -2.3% -1.4% 0.7% 12.2% 2.9% -6.1% Depreciation and amortization expense $19,788 $20,216 $20,276 $20,952 $20,263 $19,979 $20,006 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.3% 2.2% 0.3% 3.3% -3.3% -1.4% 0.1% Equity-based compensation expense $3,784 $4,695 $4,821 $4,408 $3,434 $5,289 $4,797 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.7% 24.1% 2.7% -8.6% -22.1% 54.0% -9.3% Operating income $20,637 $21,354 $22,255 $22,311 $24,400 $22,022 $25,799 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.5% 3.5% 4.2% 0.3% 9.4% -9.7% 17.2% Interest expense $12,408 $12,373 $12,767 $13,508 $13,456 $13,595 $15,191 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% -0.3% 3.2% 5.8% -0.4% 1.0% 11.7% Net income $6,784 $6,552 $8,231 $7,100 $9,217 $7,136 $13,701 Basic net income per common share $0.15 $0.15 $0.18 $0.16 $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 Diluted net income per common share $0.15 $0.14 $0.18 $0.16 $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 Weighted average common shares – basic 44,923,973 45,016,767 45,105,830 45,284,481 45,223,157 45,354,327 45,438,656 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% -0.1% 0.3% 0.2% Weighted average common shares – diluted 45,294,697 45,536,473 45,699,635 45,803,418 45,644,236 45,912,291 46,019,691 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.0% 0.5% 0.4% 0.2% -0.3% 0.6% 0.2% EBITDA (6) $44,092 $45,908 $46,936 $47,579 $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.0% 4.1% 2.2% 1.4% -% -1.0% 7.2% EBITDA margin 34.3% 35.5% 36.1% 36.0% 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% Gains on asset related transactions $117 $357 $416 $92 $536 $185 $87 EBITDA, as adjusted (6) $44,209 $46,265 $47,352 $47,671 $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% 4.7% 2.3% 0.7% 0.9% -1.7% 7.0% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 34.3% 35.8% 36.4% 36.1% 35.9% 35.1% 37.0% Fees – net neutrality $14 $39 $108 $16 $- $- $- Net cash provided by operating activities $30,179 $31,271 $31,745 $40,726 $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 % Change from previous Qtr. -3.8% 3.6% 1.5% 28.3% -29.7% 41.9% -17.7% Capital expenditures $14,905 $11,988 $12,107 $10,937 $13,288 $11,720 $12,051 % Change from previous Qtr. 40.4% -19.6% 1.0% -9.7% 21.5% -11.8% 2.8% Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations $2,304 $3,755 $2,099 $2,128 $3,030 $1,976 $2,029 % Change from previous Qtr. 25.7% 63.0% -44.1% 1.4% 42.4% -34.8% 2.7% Dividends paid $22,819 $23,788 $24,764 $26,516 $26,565 $27,741 $28,565 Purchases of common stock $ - $ - $ - $ 6,564 $ - $ - $ - Gross Leverage Ratio 4.33 4.22 4.46 4.36 4.28 5.08 4.97 Net Leverage Ratio 2.94 2.93 2.89 2.87 2.92 2.93 2.92 Customer Connections – end of period













On-Net 63,366 65,407 67,370 68,770 71,066 72,415 73,870 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.3% 3.2% 3.0% 2.1% 3.3% 1.9% 2.0% Off-Net 10,241 10,480 10,698 10,974 11,138 11,321 11,503 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.9% 2.3% 2.1% 2.6% 1.5% 1.6% 1.6% Non-Core (1) 307 306 307 362 318 318 319 % Change from previous Qtr. -5.8% -0.3% 0.3% 17.9% -12.2% -% -0.3% Total customer connections 73,194 76,193 78,375 80,106 82,522 84,054 85,692 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.2% 3.1% 2.9% 2.2% 3.0% 1.9% 1.9% On-Net Buildings – end of period













Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,672 1,710 1,720 1,735 1,746 1,751 1,757 Carrier neutral data center buildings 816 837 863 889 908 933 960 Cogent data centers 53 52 52 52 52 53 54 Total on-net buildings 2,541 2,599 2,635 2,676 2,706 2,737 2,771 Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net 911,283,287 927,410,239 934,535,144 944,232,756 949,486,923 951,031,709 954,013,024 Network – end of period













Intercity route miles 57,403 57,403 57,403 57,426 57,426 57,426 57,426 Metro fiber miles 31,850 31,953 32,579 32,946 33,664 34,163 34,985 Connected networks – AS's 6,247 6,363 6,510 6,588 6,668 6,762 6,844 Headcount – end of period













Sales force – quota bearing 432 438 453 487 501 519 530 Sales force - total 555 566 583 619 639 656 667 Total employees 908 917 938 974 997 1,026 1,036 Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep ("FTE") per month 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.7 5.1 4.9 4.4 FTE – sales reps 427 413 418 436 464 478 488





(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent, primarily including voice services (only provided in Toronto, Canada). (2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $189, $232, $250, $224, $180, $226 and $282 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,157, $3,108, $3,010, $3,234, $3,391, $3,191 and $3,998 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019, respectively. (3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network. (5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,595, $4,463, $4,571, $4,184, $3,254, $5,063 and $4,515 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019, respectively. (6) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.

The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 ($ in 000's) – unaudited













Net cash provided by operating activities $30,179 $31,271 $31,745 $40,726 $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,919 2,408 4,254 (4,361) 6,727 (5,729) 3,785 Cash interest expense and income tax expense 10,994 12,229 10,937 11,214 12,197 12,202 13,287 EBITDA $44,092 $45,908 $46,936 $47,579 $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions 117 357 416 92 536 185 87 EBITDA, as adjusted $44,209 $46,265 $47,352 $47,671 $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 EBITDA margin 34.3% 35.5% 36.1% 36.0% 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 34.3% 35.8% 36.4% 36.1% 35.9% 35.1% 37.0%

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Service revenue, as reported – current period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (981) 802 613 465 135 260 176 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1) $127,725 $130,098 $130,752 $132,514 $134,272 $135,049 $137,118 Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period $125,226 $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 Constant currency increase $2,499 $1,392 $1,456 $2,375 $2,223 $912 $2,329 Constant currency percent increase 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.8% 1.7% 0.7% 1.7%





(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Service revenue, as reported – current period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (3,280) (1,937) 445 896 2,078 1,505 1,058 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2) $125,426 $127,359 $130,584 $132,945 $136,215 $136,294 $138,000 Service revenue, as reported – prior year period $117,203 $119,777 $122,969 $125,226 $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 Constant currency increase $8,223 $7,582 $7,615 $7,719 $7,509 $6,998 $7,861 Percent increase 7.0% 6.3% 6.2% 6.2% 5.8% 5.4% 6.0%





(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 ($ in 000's) – unaudited













Service revenue total $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation and including depreciation and amortization expense 74,663 74,595 74,891 76,612 74,413 74,386 75,259 GAAP Gross Profit (1) $54,043 $54,701 $55,248 $55,437 $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 Plus - Equity-based compensation – network operations expense 189 232 250 224 180 226 282 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 19,788 20,216 20,276 20,952 20,263 19,979 20,006 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $74,020 $75,149 $75,774 $76,613 $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 GAAP Gross Margin (1) 42.0% 42.3% 42.5% 42.0% 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 57.5% 58.1% 58.2% 58.0% 59.8% 59.8% 59.9%





(1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.

($ in 000's) – unaudited As of June 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $409,279 $396,271 Debt



Capital (finance) leases – current portion 7,700 7,884 Capital (finance) leases – long term 160,487 160,178 Senior unsecured notes 189,225 189,225 Senior secured notes 445,000 445,000 Senior unsecured Euro notes 153,508 147,379 Note payable 11,948 12,838 Total debt 967,868 962,504 Total net debt 558,589 566,233 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted 190,410 193,660 Gross leverage ratio 5.08 4.97 Net leverage ratio 2.93 2.92