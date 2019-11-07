Cogent Communications Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results, Appoints Two New Directors and Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
Nov 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
Financial and Business Highlights
- Cogent approved a $0.02 increase per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.64 per share for Q4 2019 from $0.62 per share for Q3 2019 - the twenty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.
- The Q4 2019 $0.64 dividend per share represents an annual increase of 14.3% from the dividend per share of $0.56 for Q4 2018.
- Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased by 1.7% from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019 and increased from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 by 6.0%.
- Service revenue increased by 1.6% from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019 and increased from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 by 5.2%.
- GAAP gross profit increased by 11.6% from Q3 2018 to $61.7 million for Q3 2019 and non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.2% from Q3 2018 to $82.0 million for Q3 2019.
- GAAP gross margin increased by 250 basis points from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 to 45.0% and non-GAAP gross margin increased by 170 basis points from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 to 59.9%.
- SG&A expenses decreased by 6.7% from $38.6 million for Q2 2019 to $36.0 million for Q3 2019.
- EBITDA increased by 7.6% from Q3 2018 to $50.5 million for Q3 2019 and increased by 7.2% from Q3 2018.
- EBITDA margin increased by 80 basis points from Q3 2018 to 36.9% for Q3 2019 and increased by 200 basis points from Q2 2019.
- Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 10.2% to $102.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $136.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 5.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 and an increase of 1.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended September 30, 2019 by $0.2 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to the three months ended September 30, 2019 by $1.1 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue grew by 1.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended September 30, 2019 and grew by 6.0% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to the three months ended September 30, 2019.
On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $99.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; an increase of 2.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 and an increase of 6.0% over the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $37.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; an increase of 0.6% over the three months ended June 30, 2019 and an increase of 3.4% over the three months ended September 30, 2018.
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 11.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $61.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 2.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. GAAP gross margin was 45.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 42.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 44.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $82.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 1.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 59.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 58.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 59.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 5.3% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $33.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and decreased by 17.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 7.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $50.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 7.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. EBITDA margin was 36.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 36.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 34.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 6.9% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $50.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased by 7.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 37.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, 36.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 35.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.30 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, $0.18 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Unrealized foreign exchange gains on Cogent's €135 million notes were $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, or $0.13 per basic and diluted net income per share.
Total customer connections increased by 9.3% from September 30, 2018 to 85,692 as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 1.9% from June 30, 2019. On-net customer connections increased by 9.6% from September 30, 2018 to 73,870 as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 2.0% from June 30, 2019. Off-net customer connections increased by 7.5% from September 30, 2018 to 11,503 as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 1.6% from June 30, 2019.
The number of on-net buildings increased by 136 on-net buildings from September 30, 2018 to 2,771 on-net buildings as of September 30, 2019 and increased by 34 on-net buildings from June 30, 2019.
Appointment of New Directors of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
On November 4, 2019, Messrs. Richard Liebhaber and Timothy Weingarten resigned from the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Cogent. These resignations did not involve any disagreements with Cogent. Upon recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board appointed Sheryl Kennedy and Carolyn Katz to serve as directors of Cogent, effective November 5, 2019.
Ms. Kennedy, age 64, is non-executive Chair of Promontory Financial Group Canada, an IBM Company that provides consulting services to the financial services industry. She is also Vice Chair of the Canadian Public Accountability Board and a Director of the CLS Group Holdings AG and CLS Bank International Board of Directors, serving on the Audit and Finance and the Nominating and Governance Committees. From 1994 to 2008 she was Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada and chaired the Markets Committee at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland from 2003 to 2006. She also served as Senior Advisor for International Strategy for Scotiabank in 2006. Prior to her time with the Bank of Canada, Kennedy worked in the Canadian federal Department of Finance and served as Finance Counsellor at the Canadian Embassy in Paris, France. Ms. Kennedy serves on the University of Waterloo Board of Governors and its Audit and Risk and Finance and Investment Committees, is a Trustee of the Anglican Church of Canada General Synod Pension Plan and is Vice Chair of the Mothers Matter Centre.
Ms. Katz, age 57, has served on the boards of several public and private companies since 2000. She has been a director of Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE: VG) since 2014, where she is a member of the Audit and Compensation committees. From 2004 to 2017 she was also a director of American Tower Corporation, a provider of international communications infrastructure, where she was a member of the Audit committee. From 2002 to 2015 she was a director of NII Holdings, a multinational cellular telecommunications company, where she served as lead director, chair of the Audit committee and was a member of the Finance and Corporate Governance and Nominating committees. From 2000 to 2004 she was a director of Universal Access, serving on the Audit Committee. From 2000 to 2001 Ms. Katz served as a principal of Providence Equity Partners Inc., a private investment firm specializing in equity investments in telecommunications and media companies. From June 1984 to April 2000, she worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co., ending her tenure there as a managing director and co-head of Emerging Communications. She is a graduate of Princeton University.
Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved
On November 5, 2019, the Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per common share payable on December 9, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 22, 2019. This fourth quarter 2019 regular dividend represents a 3.2% increase of $0.02 per share from the third quarter 2019 regular dividend of $0.62 per share and an annual increase of 14.3% from the Q4 2018 dividend of $0.56 per share.
The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.
Extension of Share Buy-back Program
On November 5, 2019, the Board extended Cogent's share buy-back program to December 31, 2020.
Conference Call and Website Information
Cogent will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on November 7, 2019 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the third quarter of 2019 and to discuss Cogent's expectations for full year 2019. Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the earnings call in the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast, together with the press release, will be available on the website following the earnings call.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in over 200 markets globally.
Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Summary of Financial and Operational Results
|
Q1 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited
|
On-Net revenue
|
$92,387
|
$93,026
|
$93,790
|
$95,351
|
$97,183
|
$97,472
|
$99,416
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.4%
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
1.7%
|
1.9%
|
0.3%
|
2.0%
|
Off-Net revenue
|
$36,144
|
$36,107
|
$36,202
|
$36,551
|
$36,843
|
$37,191
|
$37,418
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.4%
|
-0.1%
|
0.3%
|
1.0%
|
0.8%
|
0.9%
|
0.6%
|
Non-Core revenue (1)
|
$175
|
$163
|
$147
|
$147
|
$111
|
$126
|
$108
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
-7.9%
|
-6.9%
|
-9.8%
|
-%
|
-24.5%
|
13.5%
|
-14.3%
|
Service revenue – total
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
$136,942
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.8%
|
0.5%
|
0.7%
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|
0.5%
|
1.6%
|
Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential quarters (6)
|
2.0%
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
0.7%
|
1.7%
|
Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over year quarters (6)
|
7.0%
|
6.3%
|
6.2%
|
6.2%
|
5.8%
|
5.4%
|
6.0%
|
Network operations expenses (2)
|
$54,686
|
$54,147
|
$54,365
|
$55,436
|
$53,970
|
$54,181
|
$54,971
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.8%
|
-1.0%
|
0.4%
|
2.0%
|
-2.6%
|
0.4%
|
1.5%
|
GAAP gross profit (3)
|
$54,043
|
$54,701
|
$55,248
|
$55,437
|
$59,724
|
$60,403
|
$61,683
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
4.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.0%
|
0.3%
|
7.7%
|
1.1%
|
2.1%
|
GAAP gross margin (3)
|
42.0%
|
42.3%
|
42.5%
|
42.0%
|
44.5%
|
44.8%
|
45.0%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6)
|
$74,020
|
$75,149
|
$75,774
|
$76,613
|
$80,167
|
$80,608
|
$81,971
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.6%
|
1.5%
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
4.6%
|
0.6%
|
1.7%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6)
|
57.5%
|
58.1%
|
58.2%
|
58.0%
|
59.8%
|
59.8%
|
59.9%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (5)
|
$29,928
|
$29,241
|
$28,838
|
$29,034
|
$32,568
|
$33,503
|
$31,456
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
6.0%
|
-2.3%
|
-1.4%
|
0.7%
|
12.2%
|
2.9%
|
-6.1%
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
$19,788
|
$20,216
|
$20,276
|
$20,952
|
$20,263
|
$19,979
|
$20,006
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.3%
|
2.2%
|
0.3%
|
3.3%
|
-3.3%
|
-1.4%
|
0.1%
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
$3,784
|
$4,695
|
$4,821
|
$4,408
|
$3,434
|
$5,289
|
$4,797
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.7%
|
24.1%
|
2.7%
|
-8.6%
|
-22.1%
|
54.0%
|
-9.3%
|
Operating income
|
$20,637
|
$21,354
|
$22,255
|
$22,311
|
$24,400
|
$22,022
|
$25,799
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
0.5%
|
3.5%
|
4.2%
|
0.3%
|
9.4%
|
-9.7%
|
17.2%
|
Interest expense
|
$12,408
|
$12,373
|
$12,767
|
$13,508
|
$13,456
|
$13,595
|
$15,191
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.5%
|
-0.3%
|
3.2%
|
5.8%
|
-0.4%
|
1.0%
|
11.7%
|
Net income
|
$6,784
|
$6,552
|
$8,231
|
$7,100
|
$9,217
|
$7,136
|
$13,701
|
Basic net income per common share
|
$0.15
|
$0.15
|
$0.18
|
$0.16
|
$0.20
|
$0.16
|
$0.30
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
$0.15
|
$0.14
|
$0.18
|
$0.16
|
$0.20
|
$0.16
|
$0.30
|
Weighted average common shares – basic
|
44,923,973
|
45,016,767
|
45,105,830
|
45,284,481
|
45,223,157
|
45,354,327
|
45,438,656
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
-0.1%
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|
Weighted average common shares – diluted
|
45,294,697
|
45,536,473
|
45,699,635
|
45,803,418
|
45,644,236
|
45,912,291
|
46,019,691
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.0%
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|
0.2%
|
-0.3%
|
0.6%
|
0.2%
|
EBITDA (6)
|
$44,092
|
$45,908
|
$46,936
|
$47,579
|
$47,561
|
$47,105
|
$50,515
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.0%
|
4.1%
|
2.2%
|
1.4%
|
-%
|
-1.0%
|
7.2%
|
EBITDA margin
|
34.3%
|
35.5%
|
36.1%
|
36.0%
|
35.5%
|
34.9%
|
36.9%
|
Gains on asset related transactions
|
$117
|
$357
|
$416
|
$92
|
$536
|
$185
|
$87
|
EBITDA, as adjusted (6)
|
$44,209
|
$46,265
|
$47,352
|
$47,671
|
$48,097
|
$47,290
|
$50,602
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
1.5%
|
4.7%
|
2.3%
|
0.7%
|
0.9%
|
-1.7%
|
7.0%
|
EBITDA, as adjusted, margin
|
34.3%
|
35.8%
|
36.4%
|
36.1%
|
35.9%
|
35.1%
|
37.0%
|
Fees – net neutrality
|
$14
|
$39
|
$108
|
$16
|
$-
|
$-
|
$-
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$30,179
|
$31,271
|
$31,745
|
$40,726
|
$28,637
|
$40,632
|
$33,443
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
-3.8%
|
3.6%
|
1.5%
|
28.3%
|
-29.7%
|
41.9%
|
-17.7%
|
Capital expenditures
|
$14,905
|
$11,988
|
$12,107
|
$10,937
|
$13,288
|
$11,720
|
$12,051
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
40.4%
|
-19.6%
|
1.0%
|
-9.7%
|
21.5%
|
-11.8%
|
2.8%
|
Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations
|
$2,304
|
$3,755
|
$2,099
|
$2,128
|
$3,030
|
$1,976
|
$2,029
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
25.7%
|
63.0%
|
-44.1%
|
1.4%
|
42.4%
|
-34.8%
|
2.7%
|
Dividends paid
|
$22,819
|
$23,788
|
$24,764
|
$26,516
|
$26,565
|
$27,741
|
$28,565
|
Purchases of common stock
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 6,564
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Gross Leverage Ratio
|
4.33
|
4.22
|
4.46
|
4.36
|
4.28
|
5.08
|
4.97
|
Net Leverage Ratio
|
2.94
|
2.93
|
2.89
|
2.87
|
2.92
|
2.93
|
2.92
|
Customer Connections – end of period
|
On-Net
|
63,366
|
65,407
|
67,370
|
68,770
|
71,066
|
72,415
|
73,870
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.3%
|
3.2%
|
3.0%
|
2.1%
|
3.3%
|
1.9%
|
2.0%
|
Off-Net
|
10,241
|
10,480
|
10,698
|
10,974
|
11,138
|
11,321
|
11,503
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
2.9%
|
2.3%
|
2.1%
|
2.6%
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|
Non-Core (1)
|
307
|
306
|
307
|
362
|
318
|
318
|
319
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
-5.8%
|
-0.3%
|
0.3%
|
17.9%
|
-12.2%
|
-%
|
-0.3%
|
Total customer connections
|
73,194
|
76,193
|
78,375
|
80,106
|
82,522
|
84,054
|
85,692
|
% Change from previous Qtr.
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|
2.9%
|
2.2%
|
3.0%
|
1.9%
|
1.9%
|
On-Net Buildings – end of period
|
Multi-Tenant office buildings
|
1,672
|
1,710
|
1,720
|
1,735
|
1,746
|
1,751
|
1,757
|
Carrier neutral data center buildings
|
816
|
837
|
863
|
889
|
908
|
933
|
960
|
Cogent data centers
|
53
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
53
|
54
|
Total on-net buildings
|
2,541
|
2,599
|
2,635
|
2,676
|
2,706
|
2,737
|
2,771
|
Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net
|
911,283,287
|
927,410,239
|
934,535,144
|
944,232,756
|
949,486,923
|
951,031,709
|
954,013,024
|
Network – end of period
|
Intercity route miles
|
57,403
|
57,403
|
57,403
|
57,426
|
57,426
|
57,426
|
57,426
|
Metro fiber miles
|
31,850
|
31,953
|
32,579
|
32,946
|
33,664
|
34,163
|
34,985
|
Connected networks – AS's
|
6,247
|
6,363
|
6,510
|
6,588
|
6,668
|
6,762
|
6,844
|
Headcount – end of period
|
Sales force – quota bearing
|
432
|
438
|
453
|
487
|
501
|
519
|
530
|
Sales force - total
|
555
|
566
|
583
|
619
|
639
|
656
|
667
|
Total employees
|
908
|
917
|
938
|
974
|
997
|
1,026
|
1,036
|
Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep ("FTE") per month
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
4.4
|
FTE – sales reps
|
427
|
413
|
418
|
436
|
464
|
478
|
488
|
(1)
|
Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent, primarily including voice services (only provided in Toronto, Canada).
|
(2)
|
Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $189, $232, $250, $224, $180, $226 and $282 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,157, $3,108, $3,010, $3,234, $3,391, $3,191 and $3,998 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019, respectively.
|
(3)
|
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
|
(4)
|
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network.
|
(5)
|
Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,595, $4,463, $4,571, $4,184, $3,254, $5,063 and $4,515 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 through September 30, 2019, respectively.
|
(6)
|
See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.
Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted
EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.
The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.
EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.
|
Q1
2018
|
Q2
2018
|
Q3
2018
|
Q4
2018
|
Q1
2019
|
Q2
2019
|
Q3
2019
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$30,179
|
$31,271
|
$31,745
|
$40,726
|
$28,637
|
$40,632
|
$33,443
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
2,919
|
2,408
|
4,254
|
(4,361)
|
6,727
|
(5,729)
|
3,785
|
Cash interest expense and income tax expense
|
10,994
|
12,229
|
10,937
|
11,214
|
12,197
|
12,202
|
13,287
|
EBITDA
|
$44,092
|
$45,908
|
$46,936
|
$47,579
|
$47,561
|
$47,105
|
$50,515
|
PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions
|
117
|
357
|
416
|
92
|
536
|
185
|
87
|
EBITDA, as adjusted
|
$44,209
|
$46,265
|
$47,352
|
$47,671
|
$48,097
|
$47,290
|
$50,602
|
EBITDA margin
|
34.3%
|
35.5%
|
36.1%
|
36.0%
|
35.5%
|
34.9%
|
36.9%
|
EBITDA, as adjusted, margin
|
34.3%
|
35.8%
|
36.4%
|
36.1%
|
35.9%
|
35.1%
|
37.0%
Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.
Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Q1
2018
|
Q2
2018
|
Q3
2018
|
Q4
2018
|
Q1
2019
|
Q2
2019
|
Q3
2019
|
Service revenue, as reported – current period
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
$136,942
|
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
|
(981)
|
802
|
613
|
465
|
135
|
260
|
176
|
Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1)
|
$127,725
|
$130,098
|
$130,752
|
$132,514
|
$134,272
|
$135,049
|
$137,118
|
Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period
|
$125,226
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
Constant currency increase
|
$2,499
|
$1,392
|
$1,456
|
$2,375
|
$2,223
|
$912
|
$2,329
|
Constant currency percent increase
|
2.0%
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
0.7%
|
1.7%
|
(1)
|
Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign
currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the
impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact,
is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Q1
2018
|
Q2
2018
|
Q3
2018
|
Q4
2018
|
Q1
2019
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Service revenue, as reported – current period
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
$136,942
|
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
|
(3,280)
|
(1,937)
|
445
|
896
|
2,078
|
1,505
|
1,058
|
Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2)
|
$125,426
|
$127,359
|
$130,584
|
$132,945
|
$136,215
|
$136,294
|
$138,000
|
Service revenue, as reported – prior year period
|
$117,203
|
$119,777
|
$122,969
|
$125,226
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
Constant currency increase
|
$8,223
|
$7,582
|
$7,615
|
$7,719
|
$7,509
|
$6,998
|
$7,861
|
Percent increase
|
7.0%
|
6.3%
|
6.2%
|
6.2%
|
5.8%
|
5.4%
|
6.0%
|
(2)
|
Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign
currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the
impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an
integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin
Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.
|
Q1 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
Service revenue total
|
$128,706
|
$129,296
|
$130,139
|
$132,049
|
$134,137
|
$134,789
|
$136,942
|
Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation and including depreciation and amortization expense
|
74,663
|
74,595
|
74,891
|
76,612
|
74,413
|
74,386
|
75,259
|
GAAP Gross Profit (1)
|
$54,043
|
$54,701
|
$55,248
|
$55,437
|
$59,724
|
$60,403
|
$61,683
|
Plus - Equity-based compensation – network operations expense
|
189
|
232
|
250
|
224
|
180
|
226
|
282
|
Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense
|
19,788
|
20,216
|
20,276
|
20,952
|
20,263
|
19,979
|
20,006
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)
|
$74,020
|
$75,149
|
$75,774
|
$76,613
|
$80,167
|
$80,608
|
$81,971
|
GAAP Gross Margin (1)
|
42.0%
|
42.3%
|
42.5%
|
42.0%
|
44.5%
|
44.8%
|
45.0%
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2)
|
57.5%
|
58.1%
|
58.2%
|
58.0%
|
59.8%
|
59.8%
|
59.9%
|
(1)
|
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
|
(2)
|
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.
Gross and Net Leverage Ratios
Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.
|
($ in 000's) – unaudited
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$409,279
|
$396,271
|
Debt
|
Capital (finance) leases – current portion
|
7,700
|
7,884
|
Capital (finance) leases – long term
|
160,487
|
160,178
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
189,225
|
189,225
|
Senior secured notes
|
445,000
|
445,000
|
Senior unsecured Euro notes
|
153,508
|
147,379
|
Note payable
|
11,948
|
12,838
|
Total debt
|
967,868
|
962,504
|
Total net debt
|
558,589
|
566,233
|
Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted
|
190,410
|
193,660
|
Gross leverage ratio
|
5.08
|
4.97
|
Net leverage ratio
|
2.93
|
2.92
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
396,271
|
$
|
276,093
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,758 and $1,263, respectively
|
41,292
|
41,709
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
36,810
|
32,535
|
Total current assets
|
474,373
|
350,337
|
Property and equipment, net
|
370,825
|
375,325
|
Right-of-use leased assets
|
72,591
|
—
|
Deferred tax assets
|
—
|
2,733
|
Deposits and other assets
|
14,555
|
11,455
|
Total assets
|
$
|
932,344
|
$
|
739,850
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
9,849
|
$
|
8,519
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
49,115
|
51,431
|
Installment payment agreement, current portion, net of discount of $391 and $395, respectively
|
9,078
|
8,283
|
Current maturities, operating lease liabilities
|
10,299
|
—
|
Current maturities, finance lease obligations
|
7,884
|
7,074
|
Total current liabilities
|
86,225
|
75,307
|
Senior secured 2022 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $2,101 and $2,695, respectively and including premium of $1,092 and $1,405, respectively
|
443,991
|
443,710
|
Senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,483
|
145,896
|
—
|
Senior unsecured 2021 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,015 and $1,476, respectively
|
188,210
|
187,749
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
|
85,331
|
—
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities
|
160,178
|
156,706
|
Other long term liabilities
|
13,014
|
25,380
|
Total liabilities
|
1,122,845
|
888,852
|
Commitments and contingencies:
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 46,821,586 and 46,336,499 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
47
|
46
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
487,396
|
471,331
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income — foreign currency translation
|
(15,676)
|
(10,928)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(662,268)
|
(609,451)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(190,501)
|
(149,002)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$
|
932,344
|
$
|
739,850
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
136,942
|
$
|
130,139
|
Operating expenses:
|
Network operations (including $282 and $250 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|
55,253
|
54,615
|
Selling, general, and administrative (including $4,515 and $4,571 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively)
|
35,971
|
33,409
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
20,006
|
20,276
|
Total operating expenses
|
111,230
|
108,300
|
Gains on equipment transactions
|
87
|
416
|
Operating income
|
25,799
|
22,255
|
Interest income and other, net
|
8,347
|
1,937
|
Interest expense
|
(15,191)
|
(12,767)
|
Income before income taxes
|
18,955
|
11,425
|
Income tax provision
|
(5,254)
|
(3,194)
|
Net income
|
$
|
13,701
|
$
|
8,231
|
Comprehensive income:
|
Net income
|
$
|
13,701
|
$
|
8,231
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(4,709)
|
(485)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
8,992
|
$
|
7,746
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic net income per common share
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.18
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.18
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
0.54
|
Weighted-average common shares - basic
|
45,438,656
|
45,105,830
|
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
|
46,019,691
|
45,699,635
|
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
Nine Months
|
Nine Months
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
405,866
|
$
|
388,144
|
Operating expenses:
|
Network operations (including $688 and $671 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|
163,811
|
163,868
|
Selling, general, and administrative (including $12,832 and $12,629 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively)
|
110,396
|
100,637
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
60,246
|
60,280
|
Total operating expenses
|
334,453
|
324,785
|
Gains on equipment transactions
|
808
|
891
|
Operating income
|
72,221
|
64,250
|
Interest income and other, net
|
11,927
|
3,817
|
Interest expense
|
(42,243)
|
(37,547)
|
Income before income taxes
|
41,905
|
30,520
|
Income tax provision
|
(11,851)
|
(8,953)
|
Net income
|
$
|
30,054
|
$
|
21,567