Cogir Senior Living expands use of LifeLoop to advance innovation, growth, and deliver exceptional resident experiences

National senior living operator of more than 80 communities transforms resident life and operations with industry-leading enterprise software partner

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogir Senior Living (Cogir), a leading provider of senior living communities dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, today announced its expansion of LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living. Having transformed Cogir's resident experience through the LifeLoop engagement solution, Cogir now launches the LifeLoop operations platform to globally scale enterprise operations and resident experience delivery throughout its premier senior living portfolio.

LifeLoop is a comprehensive platform for senior living operators, staff, residents, and their families. LifeLoop's industry-leading resident experience solutions bring empowerment, personalization, and social connections to more than 500,000 older adults across the nation.

Renowned for its commitment to providing an unparalleled resident lifestyle, Cogir is fast becoming one of the nation's most innovative senior living operators. This resident-first approach is uniquely reflected in Cogir's organizational growth strategy, which has helped the organization expand its portfolio to over 80 communities. As Cogir continues its growth path, innovation is a core tenet of success. The organization has integrated LifeLoop portfolio-wide to optimize operations, further enhance resident programming, and establish data-driven practices to improve and scale ROI.

Cogir first adopted LifeLoop's iN2L engagement solution in 2016 to innovate resident engagement across its care settings with industry-leading content and interactive experiences. That success drove the organization to expand its capabilities with the LifeLoop operations platform.

"LifeLoop has been instrumental in enabling us to cultivate communities that meet the unique demands, interests, and care needs of today's residents, while preparing for the incoming generation. As we seek to standardize this level of excellence organization-wide, LifeLoop allows us to seamlessly manage these initiatives, while adding a fundamental layer of data maturity to accurately track and measure our success," said Cogir CEO, David Eskenazy.

The comprehensive LifeLoop solution provides all Cogir staff with fully integrated communications, community operations management, resident engagement, and data analytics features. Corporate teams benefit from enterprise features that ensure consistency across programming, care, and brand, while community staff are empowered with advanced solutions that streamline critical daily workflows. "We are a best-in-class operator, so we intentionally work with best-in-class partners. This is how Cogir sets the standard for what the resident experience of today should be – vibrant, fulfilling, and personalized. With LifeLoop, we are more effective, responsive, and data-driven, which ultimately results in higher satisfaction for all of our key stakeholders," said Cogir Executive Vice President of Care and Services, Holly McMurray.

"Cogir is a prime example of a forward-looking senior living operator that truly understands the needs and wants of residents and executes by aligning its corporate strategy to deliver on that. Innovation is woven into the very fabric of their holistic approach to community life, from tailoring the resident experience to creating a more efficient workplace for their staff. LifeLoop is incredibly proud to play the role of strategic technology partner to this exemplary organization," said LifeLoop CEO, Rob Fisher.

LifeLoop is a comprehensive solution built specifically for senior living. To learn more about LifeLoop solutions, visit our website at lifeloop.com/our-solution.

About Cogir Senior Living

Cogir USA is a premier provider of senior living communities dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through exceptional care, innovative services, and a commitment to personalized experiences. Cogir Senior Living, develops, owns and/or operates more than 80 senior living communities throughout the United States. Recognized as one of ASHA's top 25 senior living providers, the growth in the U.S. market underscores Cogir's dedication to advancing its presence and delivering exceptional communities. Stay tuned as Cogir continues to shape the landscape of senior living. For more information on Cogir Senior Living, visit www.cogirusa.com.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

Media Contact: Natalie Jones; [email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop