Powering a new era of aging--where proactive engagement and whole-person wellness end social isolation and loneliness

LifeLoop refreshes its vision, reflecting the company's commitment to end social isolation and transform engagement in senior living communities

Company launches Life Story, a foundational personalization solution, to deliver on the promise of proactive engagement

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Social isolation is one of the greatest health risks facing older adults today. For more than two decades, LifeLoop, the leading senior living engagement and wellness solution, has served as the technology partner collaborating with senior living operators to improve resident quality of life. Now, the company is doubling down on its mission by partnering with senior living operators to eliminate social isolation and loneliness for older adults. As part of this commitment, LifeLoop today announced the release of Life Story, a new resident onboarding tool that lays the foundation for personalized resident experiences.

Life Story provides the foundation for understanding each resident’s background, interests, and preferences. Paired with LifeLoop's AI-enhanced Resident Onboarding, senior living communities can build rich resident biographies that empower staff to deliver personalized experiences and engagement.

Studies show that loneliness can increase the risk of dementia, heart disease, and premature death to the equivalent of smoking or obesity—yet traditional healthcare models underweight the full potential of social determinants of health despite clear evidence linking them to improved health outcomes. With millions of older adults living in senior living communities, the industry is uniquely positioned to lead a shift toward a whole-person wellness model where proactive measures help older adults live longer, fuller lives. LifeLoop is the strategic technology partner enabling communities to bridge this gap and deliver on this new era of wellness—with scalability, longevity, and impact.

"LifeLoop has helped shape what engagement means in senior living for over 26 years, but this next chapter is about impact on an even deeper level," said Rob Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of LifeLoop. "We're calling it a new era of aging, because that's what it will take to best serve the growing aging population—a true and bold transformation toward whole-person wellness. That starts with intentional engagement that brings every resident closer to a life full of connection, purpose, and joy. We're energized by what's ahead and grateful to partner with the communities leading this transformation."

Personalization is the heart of proactive engagement that leads to whole-person wellness in senior living. The LifeLoop platform empowers communities to thoroughly understand their residents and provide experiences that foster connection, belonging, and purpose. Life Story, LifeLoop's newest innovation, enables senior living communities to operationalize personalization at scale. The powerful interview-style tool enables staff to thoroughly capture rich personal details during resident intake, from life experiences and preferences to calming strategies for residents living with dementia. By connecting directly to resident profiles, this data informs personalized wellness plans and engagement programs that reflect each resident's unique interests and needs.

Combined with LifeLoop's AI-enhanced Resident Onboarding solution, this next evolution of the platform empowers communities to facilitate personalized, wellness-driven care. Grace Management, Inc., a premier operator of more than 70 senior living locations across the U.S., was an early adopter of Life Story. The company's vice president of resident experience, Dr. Ashlea Smalley, said of the new solution, "The individual behind the metric is at the heart of our work. Everything we do in this industry centers on improving the quality of life for each resident who calls our communities home—and this is achieved by embracing every resident's story. LifeLoop is essential to delivering this level of personalization at scale, while providing the insights needed to make it operational and sustainable. This is how we begin to meaningfully address the widespread challenges of social isolation and loneliness among older adults."

LifeLoop is a comprehensive suite of solutions that enhance resident life through personalization, empower staff through efficiency, and keep families connected. The company supports more than 4,700 communities across North America, partnering with operators to create environments where older adults can truly thrive. Looking ahead, LifeLoop will continue developing solutions that advance whole-person wellness in senior living. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

