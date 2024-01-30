Cogitate Announces Integration with ePayPolicy to Expand Premium Payment Options

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions announces its partnership with ePayPolicy to offer policyholders the flexibility and convenience to pay by method of choice. ePayPolicy is a leading provider of ACH and credit card premium payment processing. Cogitate's DigitalEdge insurance platforms engage policyholders, agents/brokers, and insurers in collaborative, highly intuitive digital experiences that streamline the distribution and lifecycle management of property and casualty insurance products.

"Electronic payment capabilities contribute to the ease of doing business between insurers, their distribution networks, and policyholders. The integration of ePayPolicy with DigitalEdge Policy and DigitalEdge Billing represents a continued commitment to expanding Cogitate's ecosystem of third-party solutions that offer insurers and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs) enhanced customer service and user experience capabilities," shared Tushar Bholé, EVP Sales & Partnerships at Cogitate.

"We share Cogitate's value for speed and connection. We never want disconnected systems or slow forms of payment to impact how efficiently insurance organizations can run, and we're excited to work together to make the flow of data and revenue better for our shared customers," explained Mark Engels, CEO of ePayPolicy.

This partnership represents the exciting trajectory of Cogitate's ecosystem of partners, which is rapidly expanding with best-in-class third-party solutions and data partners.

About ePayPolicy

Built by insurance professionals for the insurance industry, ePayPolicy is the fastest, easiest, and most secure way to move money for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs, and PFCs, with secure online payment pages and automated check processing, with CheckMate. 6,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy to handle their payments every day. Learn more at www.ePayPolicy.com.

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, wholesale brokers, and program managers a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out how Cogitate maintains 100% client retention at www.cogitate.us.

