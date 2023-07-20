Prioritizing User Experience, FTP Moves to Cogitate DigitalEdge Policy Platform

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTP Inc., one of New Jersey's largest insurance wholesalers of commercial and personal property and casualty lines, partners with Cogitate Technology Solutions. Offering over 100 insurance programs with top admitted and non-admitted carriers, FTP is modernizing its policy administration and agent user experience with the adoption of Cogitate DigitalEdge Policy. Cogitate's product suite has been purpose-built for insurance intermediaries and carriers to reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and provide a frictionless, modern customer experience.

"With offices in New Jersey, New York, Chicago, Florida, and California, we are now writing in over 40 states and need a unified platform to streamline the workflows that support the full policy lifecycle and offer a superior streamlined and integrated experience for our agent/broker network and our staff," shared Steve Powell, Executive Vice President at FTP. "We pride ourselves on being quick and competitive. The service we provide our brokers and the ease of doing business with us is critical to who we are in the market. This move to DigitalEdge Policy strengthens that advantage and ensures we can continue to innovate as we grow."

Momentum around Cogitate's policy, billing, and claims platform stems from the flexible architecture. The ease of integration and growing ecosystem of third-party solutions create a powerful platform for risk evaluation and speed-to-market. The platform solves workflow, connectivity, and operational challenges of simple and very complex lines of business faced by intermediaries and insurers.

"We're excited to work with FTP to bring a new level of automation, data insights, and integration partners to its operation. The unified agent portal across multiple lines of business will streamline workflows between agents/brokers, underwriters, and insureds throughout the policy lifecycle. Our product roadmap promises continued commitment to data analytics, AI, and predictive modeling to support the automation and data-driven decision-making the market requires," said Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-founder of Cogitate.

About FTP, Inc.

Founded in 1957, FTP Inc. is an insurance wholesaler providing services to independent insurance agents and brokers. FTP's business is generated through its network of licensed insurance brokers. Representing both admitted and non-admitted insurance companies, FTP offers over 100 insurance programs including property and casualty, commercial and personal lines. In addition, markets are available for almost all classes of business or situations on a package or mono-line basis. For more details, visit www.ftpins.com.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc. delivers the most innovative insurance technology with an integrated ecosystem of third-party solutions for insurance carriers, program managers, MGAs, and wholesale brokers. The company's highly configurable and automated DigitalEdge platform creates unparalleled speed-to-market and accelerated growth with effortless implementation, no matter the complexity or ingenuity of the insurance product or business model. Cogitate is a trusted technology partner serving clients throughout the insurance value chain and maintains 100% client retention since it was established in 2015. For more information about Cogitate, please visit www.cogitate.us.

