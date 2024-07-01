Cogitate Names Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate announces the appointment of Lava Jois as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reporting to CEO and Co-founder, Arvind Kaushal. Lava will lead the development and implementation of Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance solution suite, spearheading innovations in artificial intelligence, large language models and machine learning, data analytics, and data science. Lava will also oversee information security and infrastructure management.

Jois joined Cogitate in 2021 as Vice President, Enterprise Architect, and had an immediate impact on Cogitate's product offering. As the chief architect responsible for design and development, he drove the initiative to launch the DigitalEdge Policy V. 2.0 – the cloud-native, multitenant, microservices architected platform hosted on Azure. He has also managed the dev ops practice at Cogitate and facilitated security certifications.

"We are so pleased to offer this well-deserved position to Lava Jois. I have been so impressed with Lava's entrepreneurial approach to innovation. He has seized opportunities to incorporate AI and data science into our solutions, which align with the needs of our insurance partners. Under his guidance, we have advanced tremendously, and I rely on his competencies and strategic vision to guide us forward," shared Arvind Kaushal.

Jois brings more than two decades of technology architecture expertise to his new role as CTO at Cogitate. Previous to Cogitate, Jois employed his consultative skillset with Cloud By McKinsey where he guided clients through transformative cloud migration strategies. Jois has also held several technology consulting roles with Fortune 100 companies across the US. Beginning his career as a software developer, he has architected various solutions for B2B, B2C, and SaaS. Jois holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Mysore.

Jois expressed his enthusiasm stating, "As we enter this exciting phase for Cogitate, I am honored to take on the role of CTO. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on collaboration, I look forward to leading our tech vision with passion and purpose. Guided by the visionary leadership of Co-founders Arvind Kaushal and Jacqueline Schaendorf, we will align our technological advancements to enhance the insurance user experience."

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, wholesale brokers, and program managers a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out how Cogitate maintains 100% client retention at www.cogitate.us.

Media Contact:

Pamela Simpson

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogitate