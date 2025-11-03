Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Macon selects Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a leading provider of AI-powered core insurance technology, is proud to announce that Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Macon has selected Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform to streamline policy administration, billing, and claims processing, enhancing efficiency and elevating the experience for agents, underwriters, claims teams, and policyholders.

Macon plans to manage the entire insurance lifecycle on Cogitate's fully integrated digital platform, encompassing multiple lines of business and coverages - farm property, farm equipment, and homeowners. With this implementation, Macon's end-to-end insurance operations will be unified on DigitalEdge Platform.

"Launching on Cogitate's full-stack platform will transform the way we manage the insurance lifecycle," said Kevin Mosley, President and CEO of Macon. "From quote to claim, Cogitate's unified system will support increased efficiency, improve customer service, and drive smarter business decisions. Additionally, the system will enable rolling out new programs faster through our agent network."

Critical to the underwriting of farm properties, the platform provides advanced mapping and pinning with satellite imagery, mapping of multiple mortgagees/loss payees to dwellings, structures, and equipment, pre-integration with property, weather, and hazard data providers, and access to data and reports for reinsurance purposes. Macon also sought the ability to offer agents straight-through processing and underwriter referrals, and quote indications with the Cogitate Rater - managing over 500 coverages.

"It's exciting to equip the Farm Mutual sector with innovative tools that make it easier to underwrite complex risks and serve policyholders with confidence," said Arvind Kaushal, CEO & Co-Founder of Cogitate. "This partnership with Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Macon is especially close to our hearts as my founder partner Jacqueline Schaendorf has farming roots, and this is a chance to give back to a community that shaped our values of hard work and integrity."

Built on a flexible, data-driven core, DigitalEdge Insurance Platform unifies internal and external data sources to enable smarter underwriting decisions, more accurate pricing, and better claims outcomes. Its modern design empowers underwriters and claims professionals with streamlined, easy-to-use tools and cohesive workflows. Embedded with Cogitate's AI Response Agent (CAIRA) layer, customers have the opportunity to explore a future that includes digital co-workers and intelligent workflows at their individual pace.

About Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Macon

Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Macon has been serving its customers since 1894. They are proud to be insurers of farms, with the knowledge gained by firsthand experience as farmers themselves. As a result, the team at Macon knows the business best. Insuring both homeowners and farm owners, their equipment and structures, Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Macon offers flexible coverage to meet the specialized needs of its policyholders. Learn more at https://www.insurancecomacon.com/.

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The AI-powered, unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience. Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out why Cogitate maintains 100% client retention at www.cogitate.com.

