Cognac Market size from 2022-2027 to grow by USD 897.31 million| The rising awareness of the health benefits of cognac drives market growth - Technavio

Cognac Market forecast by Technavio:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cognac Market 2023-2027

Market Size Growth– USD 897.31 million

CAGR - 3.64%

The Cognac market is driven by the increasing awareness of the potential health benefits offered by cognac, including, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and unhealthy cholesterol levels and contributing to overall cardiac well-being. The trend towards modernization is promoting wider acceptance of cognac across diverse social gatherings, including parties. Moreover, moderate consumption of cognac can yield certain health advantages, such as reducing the risk of blood clot formation and increasing levels of antioxidants that are conducive to reducing the chances of blocked arteries, cancer, and vision impairment. The presence of fermented fruit mash in cognac also aids in the absorption of other beneficial antioxidants. The cognac market is driven by numerous health benefits. Technavio's comprehensive report provides statistical information on the cognac market in various regions. Download the sample report now

Trend – Increase in personal consumption of alcoholic beverages is a key trend in the cognac market.

Challenge - The growing competition from other alcoholic beverages is a major challenge faced by the cognac market.

The Cognac Market is segmented as:

Distribution channel – Off-trade and on trade

Off-trade and on trade Product - VS, VSOP, and XO

VS, VSOP, and XO Geography - North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

The Cognac market share growth by the off-trade segment will be prominent during the forecast period. The retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, wines, and spirits shops are included in the off-trade market. In 2022, the majority of the market share is held by the off-trade, and distribution channels in terms of revenue and convenience stores account for more than any other segment.

VS cognacs, also referred to as 3 stars or luxury, are crafted from Eaux-de-vie aged for a minimum of 2 years. Some of the top-rated brands of VS Cognac are Hennessey VS, Martell VS, and Courvoisier VS.

The Cognac Market's major companies:

Bacardi Ltd.

Branded Spirits Ltd.

CAMUS LA GRANDE MARQUE SAS

Cognac Meukow

Delord Freres SA

KELT International SARL

Louis Royer SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Maison Delamain

MAISON FERRAND

Pernod Ricard SA

Remy Cointreau SA

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Thomas HINE and Co.

Zino Davidoff SA

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

