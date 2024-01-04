Cognata Demonstrates Advanced Automated Parking Assist HIL Solution at CES 2024

Cognata SimCloud in combination with Xylon logiRECORDER HIL Solution and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ reference architecture will be showcased at the AMD booth (#LVCC W319)

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata LTD proudly announced it will demonstrate its hardware automated parking assistance (APA) technology concept and architecture at CES 2024. SimCloud, Cognata's cutting-edge high-precision AI simulation platform, incorporates omnidirectional fisheye camera capabilities in its system which overlaps four different cameras for complete coverage and increased safety. The demonstration at CES will include Xylon logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger which is powered by a reference architecture built around AMD Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoCs.

Automated Parking Assist (APA) HIL solution, as demonstrated in Cognata's SimCloud platform.

Cognata's Real-Time Multi-Sensor simulation solution offers a sophisticated platform for testing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV). It provides real-time, closed-loop simulation, enabling the accurate emulation of various sensor inputs like LIDAR, RADAR, and Thermal camera (IR), crucial for ADAS and AV testing.

AMD's automated parking assistance technology uses a combination of sensors and cameras to detect the surrounding environment and calculate the best parking path. The system can then take over control of the vehicle and park it automatically via the Automotive-grade Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC platform. This platform is a combination of a high-performance Arm®-based multicore, multiprocessing system with ASIC-class programmable logic, allowing the system to process sensor data and calculate parking paths rapidly.

The logiRECORDER, Xylon's HIL solution, enables real-time conversions of synthetic data from multiple and heterogeneous vehicle sensors modeled in Cognata's simulation solution, including video cameras, LIDARs, and more, into physical automotive sensory inputs to the AMD hardware Electronic Control Unit (ECU). At the same time, it closes the HIL loop by converting ECU's responses into simulation inputs that interactively change the simulated scenarios.

In an exclusive showcase at CES 2024, Cognata will demonstrate its capabilities at AMD's booth on the LVCC W319, and will showcase a full HIL array which is a combination of Cognata's real-time sensor simulation, Xylon's logiRecorder HIL and AMD's reference architecture embedded in a real-time ECU. AMD is one of the leading companies in this field, and its technology is already used in a number of vehicles on the market.

"Cognata's adaptable simulation technology is proving its worth again, demonstrating a swift and efficient integration with AMD's latest software stacks and Xylon's newest logiRECORDER. This marks a shift towards digitalization in the industry, substantially cutting down on development time, costs, and effort," says Danny Atsmon, CEO and founder. "We are privileged to collaborate with AMD and Xylon, contributing to the advancement of the automotive industry."

"The combination of Cognata's SimCloud, Xylon's logiRECORDER, and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ devices enable a truly robust and highly flexible design environment for AMD automated driving platforms," said Paul Zoratti, fellow system design engineer, Automotive Group at AMD. "We are pleased to collaborate with these two automotive ecosystem leaders to help advance the capabilities of next-generation Auto Park Assist technology."

"Pronounced flexibility of the logiRECORDER enables us to quickly adapt the software interface to any of Cognata's new top-notch sensor models, and at the same time, configure hardware with the right selection of automotive interfaces for the attached hardware from AMD. Full customization requires minimal NRE and hardware costs", says Davor Kovacec, Xylon's CEO and Founder.

About Cognata

Cognata is a leading provider of digital twin-based simulation solutions for AI-driven training, testing, and validation of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and ADAS technologies. From defense applications, where we offer advanced off-road simulation, to smart cities, where we provide photorealistic digital twins and safety reports for municipalities and city planners, Cognata brings AI and accurate sensor simulation technologies to various sectors. While being a simulation platform, the Cognata system generates infinite, tailored datasets, fully and automatically annotated, which are being used as benchmarks in several organizations around the world. Our commitment to providing a fast lane to autonomous driving is supported by state-of-the-art technology and extensive industry expertise.

For further information: https://www.cognata.com

About Xylon

Xylon is a high-tech electronics company focused on the design and customization of flexible automotive data logging solutions, intellectual property, and design services based on programmable FPGA and SoC devices. The company was founded in 1995 and has since then become an expert on native automotive interfaces, simulation environments, direct HIL injections using synthetic and real data, etc.

For further information, visit https://xylon-lab.com/

Contact:

Shay Rootman

[email protected]

www.cognata.com

SOURCE Cognata