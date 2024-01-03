Cognata Shift-Left Hardware-in-the-Loop Testing with Integration into Microsoft's SDV Cloud Infrastructure

Cognata

Cognata

03 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Cognata to introduce a Microsoft Azure Software-Defined Vehicle deployment at CES 2024 using Cognata SimCloud and Synopsys vECU Solution

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata LTD proudly announces its official collaboration with Microsoft. It uses Cognata's cutting-edge, high-precision AI simulation for integration into its reference Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development toolchain. This Cognata and Microsoft collaboration aims to help OEMs shift left their automated driving validation and integration to bring to market new automated driving features faster.

Microsoft Azure, recognized for empowering customers and partners in advancing development practices, now includes Cognata as a strategic simulation partner. Based on Microsoft's reference architectures for the SDV end-to-end toolchain and autonomous vehicle operations (AVOps), this collaboration extends from sensor solutions and closed-loop systems to Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) solutions, offering a comprehensive process evaluation spanning perception to control, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform.

Cognata's simulation technology aligns seamlessly with Microsoft's commitment to providing an end-to-end toolchain, incorporating developer toolchains, High-Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities, and versatile control planes for cloud, edge, and on-premises environments, revolutionizing the deployment and scaling of the SimCloud product. Users can experience a fully integrative solution that harmonizes effortlessly with other toolchain products with just a click.

In an exciting showcase at CES 2024, Cognata will demonstrate its capabilities at Microsoft's Experience Center at the Wynn Hotel. The demo will showcase the integration of Synopsys' virtual prototyping solutions for virtual Electronic Control Units (vECU) with Cognata's deployment of SimCloud on Azure to enable complete virtualization of traditional Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) tasks in the cloud environment, reducing rooms full of hardware with virtual, endless, and scalable possibilities.

Integrating these innovative technologies marks a significant step in advancing simulation capabilities within the SDV development landscape, reinforcing Cognata's position as a trusted and innovative solution provider in the autonomous vehicle industry. The SDV market size was valued at USD 35.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% by 2032, to a value of USD 249.8 Billion.

"In a digital twin environment, AI algorithms can be tested and iterated rapidly. This accelerates the learning process, as adjustments can be made instantly based on performance data, leading to quicker improvements in AI behavior and capabilities," says Danny Atsmon, CEO, and founder of Cognata. "Collaborating with Microsoft's SDV cloud architecture and Synopsys' virtual ECU facilitates extensive and concurrent simulation runs, shifting left and accelerating the development process significantly."

"This collaboration among Cognata, Microsoft, and Synopsys will help to expedite the deployment of automated driving systems," stated Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility at Microsoft. "By harnessing the power of Microsoft's reference architecture for Autonomous Vehicle operations (AVOps) and Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) toolchain, together with Cognata's SimCloud and Synopsys' virtual Electronic Control Unit solution, we are providing developers with the tools to build and test software with unprecedented efficiency and speed."

"Digital twins are necessary to accelerate the development and validation of automated driving systems," said Tom De Schutter, vice president of Engineering, Systems Design Group at Synopsys. "The combination of Synopsys virtual ECU solutions, Cognata SimCloud, and Microsoft's SDV Cloud Infrastructure enables automotive companies to shift-left their AI-based training and validation."

About Cognata

Cognata is a leading provider of digital twin-based simulation solutions for AI-driven training, testing, and validation of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and ADAS technologies. From defense applications, where we offer advanced off-road simulation, to smart cities, where we provide photorealistic digital twins and safety reports for municipalities and city planners, Cognata brings AI and accurate sensor simulation technologies to various sectors. While being a simulation platform, the Cognata system generates infinite, tailored datasets, fully and automatically annotated, which are being used as benchmarks in several organizations worldwide. Our commitment to providing a fast lane to autonomous driving is supported by state-of-the-art technology and extensive industry expertise.

