Cognex Customers Reach New Levels of Success with AI-Powered Solutions

AI provides broader capabilities and enhanced ease of use to accelerate automation projects

NATICK, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), a leading provider of machine vision for factory and warehouse automation, today announced that more customers are experiencing increased productivity and efficiency thanks to Cognex machine vision solutions using AI to tackle jobs that until recently could only be done by a human.

"We're thrilled to hear from customers that are broadening adoption of machine vision thanks to AI making it easier than ever," said Lavanya Manohar, Senior Vice President, Product at Cognex. "Innovations like our AI-powered In-Sight® SnAPP™ are empowering smaller customers that until now haven't had the right tools to take advantage of machine vision, and helping larger customers accelerate enterprise-scale automation projects."

One customer that shared significant success with Cognex is Schneider Electric, which incorporated Cognex machine vision systems into factories around the world as part of a strategic "smart factories" digital transformation initiative. According to Laurent Chantoiseau, GSC Europe Data & Analytics, AI plays a key role in that journey, specifically AI-powered edge learning technology from Cognex that dramatically speeds up installation. Says Chantoiseau, "Cognex edge learning solutions are incredibly easy to set up; generally, in less than 4 hours for a simple use case, we can have an application ready for production."

Other recent examples of customers benefiting from AI-powered edge learning include:

Federal Package – a contract manufacturer in Chanhassen, Minnesota , that found the edge learning capabilities of the Cognex In-Sight 2800 extremely valuable for rapid changeovers from one product to the next and being able to accurately identify defects, even as product branding and packaging changed.

Ansomat – a maker of assembly guidance tools in Ghent, Belgium, that used the Cognex In-Sight 3800 vision system to help customers producing EV batteries provide critical information to workers.

, , that used the Cognex In-Sight 3800 vision system to help customers producing EV batteries provide critical information to workers. SDI – a logistics OEM and integrator in Pacoima, California , used the Cognex In-Sight 2800 and edge learning to give their logistics customers more accurate detection and sortation of products on challenging backgrounds.

Cognex continues to celebrate the results customers are achieving by applying AI to their operations. Visit cognex.com/customer-stories or call +1 855-4-COGNEX today to learn more.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit cognex.com.

