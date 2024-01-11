COGNITA EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH FIRST SCHOOL IN KUWAIT

Cognita, a leading global schools group, is expanding its international community with the addition of the Dasman Bilingual School, welcoming a further 3,600 students and 600 staff to its worldwide family.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, a leading global schools group, today announced that the Dasman Bilingual School has joined its worldwide community, strengthening its presence in the Middle East with its first school in Kuwait. Spread over seven buildings headquartered in the capital Kuwait City, Dasman is home to one of the largest private school campuses in Kuwait. It joins Cognita's growing community of more than 100 schools across 17 countries, teaching more than 90,000 students. This includes Cognita's six schools in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. The addition of Dasman Bilingual School brings the total number of Cognita schools in the Middle East to eight.

Since first opening its doors in 1996, Dasman has grown from a school of 400 students to close to 3,600 students today. Despite this growth, it has retained its community feel and inclusivity, with students graduating from Dasman as true ambassadors for their culture and home countries. Dasman fosters true inclusiveness, with the integration of mainstream students with special needs students. This promotion of compassion and acceptance is further encouraged via staff members and leadership management, working collectively to endorse the school's strategic values of 'Engage, Empower, Innovate' with the entire Dasman community.

Cognita's team in the region is led by David Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East. David has extensive experience of global education and governance, including more than 10 years in the UAE, as well as supporting Cognita's schools in the United Kingdom as Director of Education.

Talking about this recent news, David said: "I am pleased to welcome Dasman Bilingual School into our global community. We deeply value and respect the individual character and culture of each of our schools. Dasman Bilingual School is a much-loved school at the heart of its community; a school that embodies authentic learning and character development in a safe, positive, and nurturing learning environment. We look forward to providing enhanced opportunities for Dasman staff, students and families, and working together to drive innovation in teaching and learning, enabling our students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

Ms Samar Dizmen, Superintendent for Dasman Bilingual School, who will remain in her role, said: "I am thrilled that Dasman Bilingual School is joining Cognita's innovative global community of schools. We share a mission to provide students with the best possible educational experience, so that they can leave school poised not only to do well in life, but also to be responsible global citizens. At the same time, Cognita has profound respect for each school's character and culture, and I look forward to further progress by pooling our expertise."

By being part of the Cognita family of schools, Dasman educators and students join a global community that is rich in knowledge, opportunities, and best practices. School leaders and teachers will also have access to cutting-edge, tailored professional training programmes including Cognita's partnership with the world-leading University College London Institute of Education.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

