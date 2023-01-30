Cognitive Assessment and Training Global Market Report 2023: Healthcare Practitioners Leverage Cognitive Testing to Assess Cognitive Health

Jan 30, 2023, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets
The "Cognitive Assessment and Training - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cognitive Assessment and Training estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.3% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 30.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR
The Cognitive Assessment and Training market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 23.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Bracket
- Brain Resource Limited
- Cambridge Cognition Ltd.
- Cognifit
- Cogstate Ltd.
- CRF Health
- ERT Clinical
- Pearson plc
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- VeraSci
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Human Cognitive Abilities and Skills: An Introduction
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Lend Hand in Evaluating and Improving Brain Function and Cognitive Health
- Current Scenario and Outlook for Cognitive Assessment and Training Market
- Cognitive Assessment and Training - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emphasis on Recruiting Best Talent and Flawless Employee Assessment Aids Wider Use of Cognitive Ability Tests in Enterprise Environments
- Brief Review of Workplace Cognitive Ability Tests
- Robust Growth Opportunities Identified in Education Sector
- Cognitive Method Steps In to Improve Clinical Trial Programs
- Brain Research Programs Empowered by Cognitive Technology
- Cognitive Technology Steers Brain Training Projects
- Healthcare Practitioners Leverage Cognitive Testing to Assess Cognitive Health
- Emphasis on Identifying and Restricting Age-Related CNS Disorders: A Key Growth Driver
- Review of Select Widely Used Cognitive Testing Tools for Aged People
- Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE): The Most Common Screening Method for Cognitive Functioning
- Mini-Cog Facilitates Seamless Detection of Cognitive Impairment
- MoCA Comes to Fore with Superior Cognitive Testing Capabilities
- M-ACE, the Shorter Version of ACE-III, Seeks Mainstream Role
- Aging Demographic Extends Potential Market Opportunity
- Worldwide Population of People Aged 60 Years and Above by Region for Years 2017 and 2050
- Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment: Traditional Approach for Cognitive Testing
- Digital Methods and Mobile Apps Proliferate
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Bracket
- Brain Resource Limited
- Cambridge Cognition Ltd.
- Cognifit
- Cogstate Ltd.
- CRF Health
- ERT Clinical
- Pearson plc
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- VeraSci
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3aajx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article