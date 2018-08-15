Cognitive Data Management Market Worth $1,473.9 Million by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )





Browse 64 market data tables with 47 figures spread through 152 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Cognitive Data Management Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cognitive-data-management-market-174582873.html

The rising use of IoT-based devices, resulting in upshifting the amount of digital data, followed by growing adoption of the cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics are expected to drive the growth of the Cognitive Data Management Market.

Among solutions, the data governance and quality segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The data governance and quality segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth rate is mainly due to the rising number of compliances with regard to the enterprise data. Furthermore, the cohesiveness between different business entities improves the overall efficiency and effectiveness of organizations as a whole.

In verticals, the manufacturing vertical is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

The manufacturing vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as industries are transforming greatly toward smart automation, resulting in the generation of a large amount of digital data. This factor is expected to have increased the adoption of data management tools among manufacturers. The variety and volume of data would considerably increase, due to the evolution of digital and smart technologies across the manufacturing vertical.

Under regions, North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Cognitive Data Management Market. There are various factors expected to contribute to the growth of the Cognitive Data Management Market across the region. These factors include the growing investments in cognitive technologies by various players and government support toward the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), increasing advancements in infrastructure, rising digital transformation, and increasing IT budgets.

The key players in the Cognitive Data Management Market include Attivio (US), CognitiveScale (US), Cognizant (US), DATUM (US), Expert System (Italy), HPE (US), IBM (US), Immuta (US), Informatica (US), Infosys (India), Kingland Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Pingar (New Zealand), Reltio (US), Saksoft (India), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), SnapLogic (US), SparkCognition (US), StrongBox Data Solutions (Canada), Talend (US), Veritas (US), and Wipro (India).

