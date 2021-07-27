Cognitive Explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup recognized as Top 5 Leading Global Companies in The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR or Industry 4.0), by Oxford Academic report

ZAC has made AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs: ZAC has achieved complex Image Recognition using only a few training samples , and using only an average laptop with low power CPU , for both training and recognition, for both the US Air Force ( USAF ) and Bosch ( BSH , Europe's largest appliance maker). This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers. "ZAC requires much less computing power and much less electrical power to run, which is great for mobile and edge computing, as well as environment , with less Carbon footprint . You cannot do these with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples, on GPU servers," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

Some applications are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ad network, medical, satellite/ aerial imaging, and smart homes/ appliances.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 12 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member), and Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and National Medal of Technology and Innovation, awarded at the White House). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

