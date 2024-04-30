Cognitive Health Research Leads to a Flourishing Serine Amino Acid Market with a CAGR of 7.2% by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

FMI predicts a promising future for the serine amino acid market (US$302 million by 2034) driven by L-serine's vital role in brain development and function. L-serine's benefits for neurological health fuel market growth. Get full report insights.

NEWARK, Del., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research firm Future Market Insights projects a total of US$ 150.3 million to be generated by the serine amino acid market by 2024. The global market is forecast to reach US$ 302 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.2%.

Serine is an essential component of purine and pyrimidine biosynthesis. Serine is the most common one-carbon unit used to produce S-adenosylmethionine through methylation. In tetrahydrofolate methylation processes, it provides a one-carbon unit.

In addition to being a neurotrophic factor, L-serine is also a building block of neurotransmitters. In brain development, neuronal proliferation, and various brain activities, it has been shown to be crucial. For injuries and illnesses of the nervous system, it might act as a neuroprotective agent.

Changes in serine metabolism have been linked to cancer, and active serine synthesis is likely necessary to support the processes that affect cancer, such as amino acid transport, nucleotide synthesis, folate metabolism, and homeostasis. L-serine is involved in the creation of proteins, neurotransmitters, nucleotides, and lipids and is essential for brain development.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 150.3 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 302 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 7.2 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Market Segments Covered By Type: L-Serine

D-Serine

DL-Serine By Application: Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics By Region: North America

Latin America

East Asia

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

L-serine market revenues are expected to increase by 7% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

From 2019 to 2023, Japan has registered a market value of 12.1% CAGR.

has registered a market value of 12.1% CAGR. Projections indicate the United States will hold a market value of US$ 54.5 million by 2034.

will hold a market value of by 2034. Serine amino acids are expected to hold an 8.4% CAGR of the market between 2024 and 2034 in the United Kingdom .

. China is expected to generate US$ 33.5 million by 2034.

is expected to generate by 2034. The market for dietary supplements is expected to grow at a steady rate of 6.8% CAGR over the next ten years.

"Health awareness and dietary supplement demand among the young generation are driving the serine amino acid market. The development of new delivery systems and raw materials will expand the market." Says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Serine supplements may be developed by businesses that conduct research and development in nutritional supplements. New products and advancements in serine supplementation science are made possible by these companies.

The industry is dominated by businesses that supply raw materials such as serine and amino acids to supplement manufacturers. Various sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, require serine and other amino acids so that these suppliers may benefit from the need.

Merck KGaA is a multinational science and technology corporation that operates in the healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials industries. In North America , it is referred to as EMD Group. They provide a broad range of goods and services, such as specialty chemicals, lab supplies, biotechnology solutions, and medications.

, it is referred to as EMD Group. They provide a broad range of goods and services, such as specialty chemicals, lab supplies, biotechnology solutions, and medications. Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology business based in Japan that specializes in the research, development, production, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and ingredients for functional foods. They are well-known for their products made from amino acids and for their studies in the fields of sports nutrition, brain health, and immunological health.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global serine amino acid market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the serine amino acid market is segmented based on type (L-serine, D-serine, DL-serine), application (dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, cosmetics), and region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

