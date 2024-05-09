Diaper Packaging Market: Innovation Driven by Rising Consumer Concerns and Sustainable Materials, Reach at a USD 5,630.9 Million by 2034 | FMI

Will the Diaper Packaging Market Shine or be Spoiled? - FMI Takes a Swipe. Popularity of eco-friendly materials and the development of fast packaging machines are two of the significant trends.

NEWARK, Del., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The diaper packaging market is estimated to be worth USD 3,443.8 million in 2024. Diaper packaging is receiving more attention from packaging companies as the number of children that come into the world multiplies at a rapid rate. The number of adults resorting to diapers, as the stigma around it is lifted, also helps the diaper packaging market lunge forward.

Through the year 2034, diaper packaging demand is set to progress at a CAGR of 5%. The use of eco-friendly material in the packaging of diapers is set to offer a multitude of opportunities to manufacturers. As diapers themselves get more eco-friendly, the packaging for them too is transforming. Thus, the use of materials like paperboard is climbing in diaper packaging.

By 2034, the market value is forecasted to reach USD 5,630.9 million. The diaper packaging sector is set to benefit from streamlining production processes. The advent of automatic packaging machines, shortening production times, is set to add considerable value to the market.

Request a sample report!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19587

The market, however, is not without its foul tidings. While sustainable packaging is becoming more prominent, the continued use of non-recyclable plastic is earning the market detractors. The ability of diapers to lead to rashes and infections is also leading to hesitancy on the part of consumers, which negatively affects the market.

"Despite some significant setbacks, the diaper packaging market is set to advance at a normal rate over the ensuing decade. The rising popularity of sustainable material as well as fancy design on packaging is expected to lead to significant growth opportunities," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Diaper Packaging Market

The diaper packaging market is anticipated to be USD 3,443.8 million in value in 2024.

in value in 2024. Multipacks are the predominant type of product in the market. In 2024, multipacks are penned in to have a market share of 29%.

The packaging is primarily applied for children's diapers. In 2024 children diapers' application is slotted in to have a market share of 45%.

South Korea is a promising country for the market. The CAGR for South Korea over the forecast period is projected to be 5.4%.

is a promising country for the market. The CAGR for over the forecast period is projected to be 5.4%. India is a country poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for India is pegged at 5.3%.

is a country poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for is pegged at 5.3%. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% in the United Kingdom over the forecast period.

Request Customization of Report!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-19587

Competition Analysis of the Diaper Packaging Market

The diaper packaging market sees a few dominant forces battle for the high ground. However, that does not mean companies of a smaller scale do not have scope to grow. Sustainable packaging is set to be a defining point of the market in the years to come. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Faber Castell, Kokuyo Camlin, 3M, and Rifle Paper Co.

Leading Diaper Packaging Brands

Amerplast Ltd.

Kimberly Clark

Berry Global

Huhtamäki Oyj

Napco National

Amcor Plc

Mondi Group

Borealis AG

Recent Developments in the Diaper Packaging Market

In June 2023 , Hong Kong -based company Charlie Banana's new diaper designs were launched with recyclable packaging.

, -based company new diaper designs were launched with recyclable packaging. In June 2023 , Dyper launched a new diaper with recyclable packaging for both single and multipacks.

Country-wise Insights:

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 5.3 % Japan 5.2 % United States 4.9 % South Korea 5.4 % United Kingdom 4.6 %



Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19587

Key Segments of Market Report

By Application:

Based on application, the diaper packaging market can be bifurcated into children diapers and adult diapers.

By Type:

Based on type, the diaper packaging market is divided into multipacks and single pack.

By Packaging Type:

Based on packaging type, the diaper packaging market is categorized into shrink wrap packaging, plastic clamshell packaging, and box packaging.

By Region:

The sector has been analyzed in North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The global diaper packaging machines market size is expected to reach US$ 418 million in 2032. The diaper packaging machines market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, and the demand for diaper packaging machines is likely to spike during the forecast period, owing to the rising population and demand for advanced technologies.

The global plastic molded inserts market presents significant prospects for industry stakeholders, with substantial growth anticipated in the coming years. Projections suggest that the market is positioned to achieve a valuation of USD 366.9 million by 2024, with further expansion expected to drive its value to USD 559.1 million by 2034.

The gable box market, by the end of 2034, is slated to generate an overall value of USD 15,975.8 million. This development is attributed to the growing demand from the global food and beverage industry and the shift in consumer preference toward take-outs.

Sales of plastic jerry cans in Malaysia are estimated to be valued at USD 252.7 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach USD 347.3 million by 2034. Revenue in Malaysia is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2034.

The dunnage tray market is expected to experience significant growth, with sales projected to increase from USD 2 billion in 2024 to USD 2.9 billion by 2034. This growth is forecasted to occur at a CAGR of 3.6%. Several manufacturing industries have actively contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

The flow pack machine market size is reported to reach a valuation of USD 5.3 billion by 2034. Expansion is estimated at a 2.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. This industry is currently valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2024.

The global glass container market size is estimated to be around USD 63.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 89.3 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

The gusseted bag market valuation is US$ 4.4 billion in 2024. Growing sustainability trends have created huge growth in the packaging sector, ensuring prominence in the coming years, with an estimated value of US$ 6.1 billion by 2034.

The global continuous motion cartoner market is estimated to reach US$ 3,581.5 million by 2024. Industry 4.0 could enable continuous motion cartoners to interact with other production-line equipment and systems, allowing them to integrate with Industry 4.0.

The dairy container market size is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 38.4 billion by 2034, as sustainability makes headway. With on-the-go consumption getting more evident, the demand surge is estimated at a 3.3% CAGR until 2034.

The global drum filling machine market is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, with immense opportunities on the horizon. Projections indicate that the market will reach a value of US$ 553.0 million by 2024, with further substantial growth anticipated to elevate it to US$ 728.9 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights