Cognito promotes Vivienne Hsu to International Managing Director

Hsu's appointment will bolster the delivery of Cognito's integrated communications service offering in the U.S. With over 15 years' marketing and communications experience, she specializes in guiding clients through the complexities of developing and implementing integrated strategies. Prior to joining Cognito in 2013, Hsu was a Global Account Director at Grey Group.

Tom Coombes, Cognito founder and CEO, said: "Vivienne is a seasoned strategic communications consultant and has the right experience and capabilities to drive Cognito's US operations forward. Our EMEA business has grown significantly under her leadership and she has demonstrated her ability to continually evolve our integrated proposition and be a trusted advisor to clients."

Hsu said: "The US is an important market for Cognito and I am looking forward to strengthening our business here. I'm excited to continue building out our global, integrated approach to communications and working with clients to develop innovative, multi-channel programs in complex and fast-moving industries."

Cognito has also hired two senior executives specializing in brand, digital marketing and content strategy, who will play a central role in enhancing the firm's global service offering.

About Cognito

Cognito is the specialist integrated communications and marketing firm for the financial services industry with offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, Singapore, Hong Kong and Amsterdam. We combine strategy and planning, marketing, design, PR and social expertise, together with proprietary software that delivers measurability and intelligence, to help firms improve their performance, meet business objectives and manage their reputation.

