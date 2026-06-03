Cognizant Accelerates Enterprise AI Adoption with Snowflake's Cortex-Powered Intelligent Agents

Expanded collaboration leverages Snowflake CoCo aiming to deliver production-grade

intelligent agents across data engineering, analytics and decision workflows

TEANECK, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and Snowflake today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 an expanded collaboration aiming to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through the Snowflake CoCo platform. As a Preferred Launch Partner for CoCo and Snowflake's 2026 CoCo Catalyst Partner of the Year for Impactful Customer Story, Cognizant is deploying a growing portfolio of AI-powered intelligent agents that support and enhance data engineering, analytics and business decision workflows, helping organizations move beyond pilots and into full-scale production with speed and confidence.

Enterprises are under increasing pressure to operationalize AI, yet many remain constrained by legacy systems, fragmented data environments and the complexity of embedding AI into business workflows. Cognizant's AI Builder strategy is designed to address this challenge directly by connecting advanced AI platforms, deep industry expertise and workflow-centric design to translate AI investment into measurable business outcomes. Under this approach, Cognizant is enabling clients to compress timelines across the full AI lifecycle, from semantic model generation and agent orchestration to governed analytics and streamlined validation workflows, deploying production-grade intelligent agents at a pace traditional delivery models often struggle to match.

"When the data foundation is AI-ready and business context is built in, build cycles collapse," said Naveen Sharma, Senior Vice President and Practice Head, AI & Analytics at Cognizant. "That is exactly what Cognizant's AI Builder approach delivers, and with Snowflake CoCo, we are putting production-grade AI into enterprise workflows in hours, not weeks."

The expanded collaboration is underpinned by strong enterprise adoption of the CoCo platform within Cognizant's AI & Analytics practice, which integrates AI engineering, domain expertise and ecosystem platforms to operationalize AI at scale. To date, CoCo has expanded to more than 2,250 users across Cognizant labs and client environments, with over 30 enterprise use cases operationalized and more than 260 hours of enablement delivered. Cognizant has also developed 12+ custom CoCo skills and over 90 revenue-ready accelerators, supporting more than 1.3 million AI-driven requests, demonstrating sustained, enterprise-wide adoption and real consumption at scale.

"Enterprises are at a pivotal moment in their AI journey, where success depends on the ability to move from experimentation to real, scalable impact," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. "Our collaboration with Cognizant brings together the power of the CoCo platform with deep industry and workflow expertise to help organizations operationalize AI faster—turning data into decisions and driving meaningful business outcomes at scale."

A+E Global Media™ provides a clear example of how enterprises are translating AI investment into measurable business outcomes. Cognizant successfully deployed an AI-powered conversational analytics agent built on Snowflake CoCo to transform Creative Airing Logs across the linear landscape. The solution streamlined a previously manual, multi-step analytics workflow by automating dataset preparation and supporting business users in asking natural language questions and easy investigation of trafficking discrepancies reported by agencies, as well as ad-hoc reporting on problematic product categories.

By replacing time-intensive reporting processes, the Cortex agent significantly improved operational efficiency across Commercial Operations and Legal & Business Affairs teams. Agent implementation has helped A+E Global Media reclaim approximately 200 hours of manual effort for business users while reducing labor costs and accelerating decision-making. Snowflake CoCo accelerated end-to-end workflow – from authoring complex SQL, to validating data quality and performing exploratory analysis – serving as an AI co-pilot that reduced development time, improved accuracy and streamlined key phases of delivery.

"At A+E Global Media, we are leveraging Snowflake's AI-native cloud platform, including Cortex agents, to enable intelligent access to creative airing and advertising operations data. This empowers our Ad Operations and Legal teams to interact with data more directly, make faster and more informed decisions and significantly reduce manual effort across critical workflows. Cognizant continues to be a strong strategic partner in helping us bring these innovative AI-driven solutions to life," said Bruno Sathyan, VP, Corporate Application Engineering & Enterprise Data at A+E Global Media.

Cognizant continues to expand its portfolio of CoCo-enabled use cases across analytics, contract intelligence, compliance automation, financial workflows and anomaly detection. Representative outcomes include up to 70% effort reduction for a global biopharma leader, approximately $85K in annual savings and 1,300 hours reclaimed for a sports and entertainment company and a 99% reduction in change impact analysis time for a North American telecom provider, reinforcing its leadership in translating AI innovation into tangible enterprise value.

Building on the success of engagements such as A+E Global Media, Cognizant plans to continue to deepen its investment in industry-specific CoCo skills, pre-built agent templates and cross-platform orchestration capabilities – supporting enterprises to scale their agentic AI programs on a proven, governed foundation.

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About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

















U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation