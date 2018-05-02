Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, a Belgian Advisory and Analytics Company

BRUSSELS, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has acquired privately-held Hedera Consulting, a company specializing in business advisory and data analytics services across a number of industry sectors. The purchase further expands Cognizant's consulting, business insight and digital transformation capabilities for clients in Belgium and the Netherlands. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Kontich, Belgium, Hedera Consulting works with leading brands across various industries. Hedera's consultants and data scientists specialize in helping clients with growth strategy, innovation, marketing, sales and customer service. Hedera Consulting is now part of the Cognizant Consulting business unit.

"The most successful companies are the ones that reduce the time from informed insight to action," said Philip Lahey, Partner, Hedera Consulting. "By joining forces with Cognizant, we are even better positioned to help clients define their strategy, transform their businesses and gain insight and competitive advantage in their fast-changing, highly competitive marketplaces. Our combined industry and local knowledge and experience, as well as our strong joint team, will better enable our customers in the Belgian and Dutch markets to extract meaning from their data and use it to effectively shape their products, services and experiences."

"In the Belgian and Dutch markets, companies are re-designing their business and IT operating models for the digital era," said Santosh Thomas, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant. "Hedera Consulting expands our ability to help these European clients create agile and digitally transformed enterprises that can act and react to the oceans of data for deeper customer insight, new product development, and to innovate and exploit new business opportunities."

About Hedera Consulting Hedera Consulting, founded in 2009, is a consulting company specialized in growth strategy, digitization, innovation and commercial excellence for clients across industries, including financial services and utilities. Hedera supports its clients with advice and transformation management. In 2015, Hedera started an additional business line focusing on analytics and data excellence. Hedera is based in the Benelux with offices in Belgium and Netherlands, and has served clients across the rest of Europe, including Italy, Switzerland, the Nordics and United Kingdom, as well as the Middle East.

About Cognizant Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 205 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

