Longstanding collaboration supports AI and automation transformation across retail, supply chain and e-commerce

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and Ace Hardware today celebrate their 25-year partnership, building on their collaboration that aims to advance innovation across the hardware retail cooperative. The longstanding engagement underscores both companies' commitment to exploring large-scale innovation that supports Ace's growth and digital acceleration initiatives, enabling the company to keep pace with fast-evolving e-commerce and operational demands.

Cognizant and Ace Hardware Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership to Advance Next-Generation E-Commerce and Supply Chain Innovation

Over the past 25 years, Cognizant has supported Ace's digital transformation of core systems and experiences, beginning with a major transformation from legacy platforms to SAP and continuing with sustained enhancements to e-commerce, supply chain and retailer-facing tools that suit Ace's unique co-op model. These advancements aid Ace in its mission to provide a unique, small-format, neighborhood footprint and deliver its signature experience as "The Helpful Place," both in store and online.

Most recently, Ace and Cognizant partnered to roll out Manhattan Warehouse Management for Open Systems to more than 10 Ace distribution centers across the U.S. over the last two years, with the goal of helping improve warehouse efficiency. The partnership also spans building an enterprise pricing solution, as well as ongoing digitization initiatives designed to improve speed, reliability and operational efficiency in key areas of Ace's operations.

Extending beyond core platforms and retailer tools, the teams have applied significant enhancements to high-impact, customer-facing moments. In response to rapidly changing market needs for digital-first experiences, Cognizant and Ace worked together to launch a large-scale digital version of Ace's annual spring convention within an accelerated timeframe. The remarkable turnaround time underscores the teams' dedication and ability to provide mission-critical digital experiences together under compressed timelines.

Together, the companies have shaped key e-commerce capabilities that have supported substantial online growth, with Ace's e-commerce growing over 450% since 2019.

"Ace's partnership with Cognizant has been an important part of our modernization journey," said Rick Williams, Chief Information Officer, Ace Hardware. "Their ability to flex with our business, co-develop solutions and help us explore business-focused innovation has strengthened our operations and supported the continued growth of our e-commerce channel—all while preserving the personal, helpful experience our retailers deliver every day."

"Our 25-year partnership with Ace Hardware is built on trust, delivery excellence and a shared vision for what modern retail experiences can be," said Sushant Warikoo, Senior Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head, Cognizant. "By combining our deep retail expertise with next-generation technologies, such as agentic AI and advanced automation, we're proud to be partnering with Ace on their journey to accelerate innovation while strengthening the resilient, community-focused experience that their customers expect."

"For a quarter century, we've been honored to stand alongside Ace as a trusted partner, supporting the modernization of mission-critical platforms across e-commerce, supply chain, merchandising and retail operations," said Velu Ekambaram, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Delivery for Cognizant Americas. "This enduring collaboration is a source of immense pride for us. From mobile modernization to distribution excellence, our teams continue to focus on improving the speed, quality and scalability of Ace's solutions, helping them adapt in a dynamic marketplace."

The next decade of retail is likely to benefit those who can both modernize and innovate continuously and rapidly to stay ahead of fluctuating demands and disruptions. Ace is already seeing positive impact from modernization efforts in their goal to advance e-commerce, supply chain agility and retailer experiences. Together with Cognizant's trusted partnership, Ace is shaping what resilient, AI-enabled retail looks like at scale.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,900 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,900 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

For more information, contact:

Katrina Cheung

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation