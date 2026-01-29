Multi‑year expansion accelerates Kohler's digital transformation, strengthening operational agility

TEANECK, N.J. and CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of digital engineering and enterprise cloud services, and Kohler Co., a world-renowned kitchen and bath products manufacturer and innovator of sustainable solutions, today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership. The renewed agreement deepens Cognizant and Kohler's collaboration to build the next generation of Kohler's digital and operational foundation. The partnership now integrates advanced cloud management, modernized infrastructure, and AI‑driven security and observability, helping strengthen the backbone for Kohler's future growth and innovation.

Cognizant and Kohler Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Build the Next Generation of AI and Cloud‑Powered Ecosystem

Previously, Cognizant and Kohler collaborated to strengthen and modernize the company's global digital foundation. From scaling application and infrastructure capabilities to enabling the successful carve‑out and stand‑up of Kohler Energy, the affiliation has become a strategic catalyst for transformation. Together, they've driven significant improvements in reliability, accelerated software delivery and expanded automation, unlocking new efficiencies and positioning Kohler for a more agile, innovative, and future‑ready enterprise.

Under the renewed agreement, Cognizant will continue to jointly advance Kohler's global digital ecosystem, spanning across enterprise systems, Kohler.com and digital experiences, data and analytics, data center operations, end‑user services, cloud platforms and cybersecurity. The expanded agreement aims to bring enhanced cloud management capabilities and next‑generation AI solutions, including Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations, to help enhance system reliability, support deeper observability and enable greater operational agility, positioning Kohler to harness continuous, generative‑AI‑driven innovation.

"We're excited to deepen the strategic collaboration to co‑architect Kohler's next‑generation digital foundation," said Anup Prasad, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business Unit, Cognizant. "Over the past five years, we've proven the strength of our collaboration by driving major gains in reliability and elevating Kohler's customer experience. With this renewed agreement, we're bringing advanced AI capabilities across the digital ecosystem, including generative AI, to help further enhance performance, resilience, and innovation. Together, we're shaping the next generation of Kohler's digital future."

"This renewed partnership reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology in pursuit of operational and business excellence," said Eric Tabor, Chief Digital Officer, Kohler. "Cognizant's advanced platforms, digital engineering capabilities, and deep domain expertise enable us to respond more effectively to business needs while enhancing productivity and delivering greater value to our customers. Together, we continue to fulfill our mission: to help people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives."

This partnership has been centered on elevating resilience and excellence across Kohler's digital ecosystem, aiming to deliver highly reliable performance and more seamless customer experiences across critical business cycles. The expanded agreement deepens that momentum with strategic investments in next‑generation technologies, leveraging Cognizant's expertise in cloud, enterprise AI and generative AI to keep Kohler at the forefront of digital transformation and operational innovation.

