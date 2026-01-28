Cognizant and Cognition Partner to Scale Autonomous Software Engineering and Deliver Business Value Across Enterprise Operations

Strategic partnership introduces autonomous AI software engineers to the enterprise, augmenting human capabilities to transform the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and accelerate business value.

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Cognition, creator of Devin AI, the autonomous software engineer, to help enterprises apply AI to software development work at scale. Unlike traditional coding assistants that suggest code, Devin can take on end-to-end development tasks independently, planning, executing and validating work across complex systems. Together, Cognizant and Cognition will bring these capabilities into enterprise environments, pairing advanced AI with the governance, platforms and operational scale required for production use.

The partnership brings together Devin, an AI engineer that can execute development tasks independently and in parallel, and Windsurf, an agentic development environment that augments individual engineers in real time, with Cognizant delivery models and platforms. These include Cognizant Flowsource™, a unified full-stack engineering platform, designed to integrate generative and agentic AI across key stages of the SDLC. Together, these capabilities are designed to help enterprises modernize applications faster, improve engineering productivity and apply AI across activities such as code migration and refactoring, testing and quality engineering, and ongoing application maintenance.

"AI is fundamentally transforming how software is built. At Cognizant, 30 percent of our code is already generated with AI, and we aim to reach 50 percent in the near future. But achieving this requires more than powerful models or tools," said Ravi Kumar S., Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant. "As an AI builder, Cognizant bridges the gap between AI infrastructure investments and measurable business outcomes. Our partnership with Cognition combines autonomous and agentic engineering capabilities with enterprise‑grade delivery, governance and scale, helping clients modernize faster and realize real value."

The collaboration is designed for enterprise use from the outset. Cognizant will integrate Cognition's technologies into its engineering practices, delivery frameworks and platforms, enabling adoption at scale with the security, governance and operational rigor required by large organizations. As part of its internal adoption, Cognizant deployed Windsurf to help power its Vibe Coding initiative, culminating in a Guinness World Record for the largest online Gen AI hackathon, and demonstrating how AI assisted software development can be applied at meaningful scale.

"We are excited to partner with Cognizant to bring autonomous software engineering into real enterprise environments," said Scott Wu, Founder and CEO of Cognition. "Cognizant's depth in engineering, delivery, and transformation makes them a strong partner for scaling agentic and autonomous AI responsibly. Together, we are enabling organizations to move from assisted development to a new model of software engineering execution powered by AI."

The partnership will initially focus on enterprise modernization and engineering transformation programs, informed by early work completed in complex, large-scale engineering environments. These early engagements show how autonomous and agentic AI can be applied across real development workflows to help improve productivity, support modernization efforts and enable more efficient ongoing operations.

Building on this foundation, Cognizant and Cognition plan to expand the partnership across industries and use cases over time, helping organizations adopt AI-native software engineering in a way that is scalable, responsible, secure and aligned to business priorities.

