Cognizant and CrowdStrike Partner to Drive Enterprise Cybersecurity Transformation

Strategic alliance will drive platform consolidation to help improve the security posture for global enterprises across industries

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a strategic partnership to drive enterprise security transformation by delivering cybersecurity services, powered by the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform . Cognizant will work to enable organizations to streamline security operations and threat mitigation, consolidate fragmented legacy point products, reduce the complexity of managing cybersecurity programs, and strengthen cybersecurity posture, leveraging Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon® Cloud Security .

Organizations are continuously evolving their IT landscapes by adopting a variety of cloud services, including IaaS, SaaS, PaaS and CaaS1, which can expose them to a wider range of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. With a growing cybersecurity skills gap and an increasingly complex threat landscape, organizations need solutions that not only transform security operations but also consolidate point products to simplify their cybersecurity environments.

"Cognizant is committed to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "As the enterprise digital landscape evolves, it is crucial to leverage AI for cybersecurity and cloud-native security technologies to help stay ahead of threats and ensure the resilience of our clients' infrastructure. Our partnership with CrowdStrike is another important step we are taking to continue providing our clients with some of the most advanced and effective market-leading security solutions available."

Over the past year, cloud exploitation cases have surged by 110%, while the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks continue to accelerate, with breakout times now measured in minutes. The collaboration between Cognizant and CrowdStrike combines the power of the Falcon platform with Cognizant's Neuro® Cybersecurity platform, along with threat and vulnerability management and cloud infrastructure security offerings. This approach is designed to help customers create a flexible operations framework for new technology and threats, powered by an AI-native platform rather than separate legacy tools.

"Our partnership with Cognizant delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that tackle the evolving challenges enterprises face today and tomorrow," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder, CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike's AI-native Falcon platform with Cognizant's extensive expertise in technology transformation offers customers best-in-class protection, performance, and efficiency. Together, we will drive positive customer outcomes and enhance the security posture of organizations globally."

For more information about Cognizant's cybersecurity offerings, visit here .

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Christina Schneider Email [email protected]

India Name Rashmi Vasisht Email [email protected]











1 Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Containers as a Service, respectively.

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions