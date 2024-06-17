Cognizant and Gentherm Sign Agreement for Strategic Product Engineering Services and Development of a New Delivery Center

Agreement expected to help develop next generation of innovative products, elevate customer vehicle experiences, and improve everyday life

TEANECK, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced an agreement to provide engineering services to Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Cognizant is providing systems engineering, validation, and model-based development services from Hyderabad, India, and has created a test facility to conduct research and development for Gentherm products.

The collaboration also features a dedicated delivery center to augment Gentherm's development of software and technologies that aim to improve agility, scalability, and efficiency in its product development.

"We are excited to help Gentherm continue to deliver exceptional thermal comfort and lumbar support solutions for the next generation of vehicles," said Aditya Pathak, VP & Head of Cognizant's Automotive, Transportation & Logistics Business Unit. "Our automotive engineering expertise, along with our market leading AI and Cloud Software Engineering capabilities, are helping automotive manufacturers and suppliers build high quality, innovative solutions, while accelerating their time to market."

"One of the keys to unlocking innovation is creating a culture of collaboration among automakers, suppliers and technology companies," said Vishnu Sundaram, Gentherm's CTO. "As we deliver solutions to address the needs of our customers, including the growing needs of software-defined vehicles, Cognizant will be an invaluable innovation partner to extend our technology leadership."

Cognizant is leveraging its experience with cloud native technologies and virtualization to guide Gentherm in the transformation process to its next generation targets in Product Design, Product Launch, and Continuous Delivery.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

