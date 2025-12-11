Cognizant Unveils Artificial Intelligence Lab and Cognizant Moment™ Studio in Bengaluru

Innovation hub combines AI research and user experience to accelerate enterprise transformation

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced the opening of its India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab alongside a new Cognizant MomentTM Studio in Bengaluru—forming an innovation hub that advances the company's AI builder strategy. Both the lab and studio are part of the commitment Cognizant announced in 2023 to invest $1 billion in generative AI over the next three years.

The India AI Lab extends Cognizant's AI Lab in San Francisco, which was recently granted its 61st U.S. patent. The Cognizant MomentTM Studio is part of the company's digital experience practice that helps clients leverage AI to reimagine customer experience and drive growth. Together, the lab and studio will focus on developing business-ready multi-agent systems, AI decisioning capabilities, responsible AI and AI-for-good initiatives.

"Cognizant plays a pivotal role in enterprise AI by acting as an "AI builder," bringing together our platforms, partnerships and highly skilled workforce to bridge infrastructure investment and business value," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "With Agentic AI now essential to enterprise transformation, the real breakthroughs will come from pairing multi-agent systems with trustworthy, human-centered design. Our India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment Studio in Bengaluru offer research in agentic architectures, AI trust and next-generation user experience to create intelligent systems that support dependable decision-making for enterprises."

The India AI Lab and Cognizant MomentTM Studio will accelerate enterprise innovation by blending creativity, technology and a robust partner ecosystem to transform visionary ideas into intelligent platforms and immersive experiences. The lab's team comprising PhD-level scientists and AI engineers will advance applied research in multi-agent AI, decisioning systems and responsible AI. It will also strengthen Cognizant's IP portfolio and platform innovation through the development of proprietary frameworks, reusable AI components and experiential platforms that will set new industry benchmarks.

"The India AI Lab is a major expansion of Cognizant's research footprint and our ambition to accelerate the next wave of AI innovation," said Babak Hodjat, Chief AI Officer, Cognizant. "Bengaluru's exceptional engineering and scientific talent will help us expand our work in scaled, reliable and inter-operable multi-agent systems, evolutionary AI and trustworthy decision-making as manifested in our Neuro AI platform suite."

"Cognizant Moment is about creating experiences that resonate deeply—where creativity, technology and emotional integrity work in harmony," said Benjamin Wiener, Global Head of Cognizant Moment. "The India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment Studio combine technological expertise with human insight to create a new generation of digital experiences that are intelligent, elegant, powerful and effective, delivered seamlessly to our clients."

The India AI Lab will partner with leading universities across the country enabling joint research initiatives, real-world experimentation and internship opportunities for scholars in applied AI.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

Name: Vipin Nair

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation