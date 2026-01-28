The collaboration aims to modernize technology infrastructure and infuse AI to enhance member experiences

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today the renewal of a multi-million-dollar strategic collaboration with Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL), a leading leisure travel company. The extended collaboration will focus on accelerating the digital transformation of Travel + Leisure Co. by modernizing its technological infrastructure and infusing AI to deliver enhanced experiences for its members and owners.

Cognizant and Travel + Leisure Co. Renew Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Under the agreement, Cognizant will leverage its extensive hospitality domain expertise to optimize the technology ecosystem at Travel + Leisure Co., with the goal of elevating digital service experiences for its travel club members and 800,000 owner families.

"Renewing our partnership with Cognizant reflects the deep collaboration and mutual trust we've built over the years," said Sy Esfahani, Chief Technology Officer at Travel + Leisure Co. "Cognizant's broad technology expertise and global resources will propel our continued digital transformation, helping us deliver innovative solutions to service our members and guests at every touchpoint."

Throughout the term of the agreement with Travel + Leisure Co., Cognizant will assist with modernizing application landscape, strengthening infrastructure scalability and reliability, and harnessing data- and AI-driven capabilities.

"We are thrilled to deepen our long-standing relationship with Travel + Leisure Co., a valued partner whose forward-looking vision aligns with our commitment to reimagine how the modern traveler interacts with technology," said Anup Prasad, SVP and Consumer Business Head at Cognizant. "This expanded partnership reinforces our focus on delivering tailored digital transformation solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global leisure and hospitality industry."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is a leading leisure travel company, providing more than six million vacations to travelers around the world every year. The company operates a portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler, whether they're traversing the globe or staying a little closer to home. With hospitality and responsible tourism at its heart, the company's nearly 19,000 dedicated associates around the globe help the company achieve its mission to put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

For more information, contact:

Katrina Cheung

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation