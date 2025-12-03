Cognizant and Merchants Fleet Set New Standard for Fleet Management Efficiency

Strategic collaboration leverages automation to modernize fleet management

TEANECK, N.J. and HOOKSETT, N.H., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced a strategic partnership with Merchants Fleet, a market leader in fleet management and fleet leasing solutions, to transform operations and drive efficiency through advanced technology and artificial intelligence. The collaboration continues Merchants Fleet's strategic initiative to modernize business processes across sales, fleet operations, and customer service, while enabling Merchants Fleet's agility towards changing business environments and evolving customer needs. Over the course of the agreement, Cognizant will leverage advanced technologies aiming to streamline operations and deliver greater efficiency.

Cognizant also has a longstanding relationship with the Merchants Fleet Information Technology team and has enabled the company to enhance its operational processes, and effective knowledge management practices. Cognizant has applied a transformation-first approach, combining AI-powered automation and predictive analytics to reimagine Merchants Fleet's systems. By leveraging generative AI to accelerate development cycles, Cognizant aims to support Merchants Fleet to build a more agile, future-ready architecture while laying out the foundation for long-term growth.

The expanded collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated technology platforms that address persistent challenges such as billing and payment complications, slow repair turnaround, and limited visibility into vehicle performance.

"Our collaboration with Cognizant plays an important role in driving value for our clients and for Merchants Fleet," said Matt Dyer, CEO and President at Merchants Fleet. "Aligned with our strategy, we're leveraging Cognizant's experience and innovative approach to improve processes and elevate the overall client experience – while ensuring we deliver enhanced quality and efficiency along the way."

"Merchants Fleet is a forward-thinking organization, and we're proud to help them with our logistics expertise to navigate industry challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth," said Vijay Narayan, Executive Vice President and Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy & Utilities Business Unit at Cognizant. "By combining advanced technology, AI-driven insights, and scalable solutions, we're setting a new benchmark for operational excellence in fleet management."

The fleet management industry is undergoing rapid transformation, with organizations seeking to modernize legacy systems and harness AI for predictive maintenance, supply-demand forecasting and customer experience optimization. Merchants Fleet is setting the pace for innovation in a rapidly evolving fleet management industry. While many organizations are just beginning to modernize legacy systems and explore advanced technologies, Merchants is already ahead of the curve and elevating the customer's experience. Cognizant's collaboration with Merchants demonstrates how forward-thinking leadership and cross-industry expertise can drive sustainable growth and create a truly competitive advantage.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's innovative leader in comprehensive fleet management solutions. For more than 60 years, Merchants has pushed the boundaries in the fleet industry with flexible funding, vehicle remarketing, and fleet acquisition options, plus complete end-to-end electrification solutions. As the only fleet management company in North America offering both long and short-term fleet services, Merchants is uniquely positioned to provide clients with unparalleled flexibility, services, and support essential for keeping businesses ahead of the curve. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, with its Innovation Center in Chicago, Merchants is steering change and driving results for fleets of all sizes throughout North America.

