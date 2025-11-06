Cognizant Recognized as One of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant is proud to announce its inclusion on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2025. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list of America's Best Employers for Veterans can be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best Employers for Veterans 2025 were identified through an independent survey which included over 17,000 U.S. veterans. The personal and public evaluation was based on workplace atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wages, diversity and more. Additionally, prompts specifically geared toward veterans such as Recruitment & Representation, Support and Understanding were taken into consideration.

Cognizant's recognition as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2025 underscores its commitment to supporting the well-being and success of those who have served our country. Through its Veterans Network affinity group, Cognizant helps service members and military spouses transition into new roles and thrive. Cognizant also supports Code Platoon, advancing their mission to provide technical training and career placement for veterans. Their immersive programs empower veterans and spouses to build rewarding careers as software development professionals.

"Cognizant is honored to be recognized as one of Forbes' America's Best Employers for Veterans 2025," said John Kim, Executive Sponsor of Cognizant's Veterans Network and Chief Legal Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary. "At Cognizant, we believe that veterans bring unique skills, leadership and perspectives that strengthen our teams and drive innovation. We are proud to support veterans and their families and remain committed to creating pathways for their success."

For more information on Cognizant's commitment to associates' careers and wellbeing, visit Cognizant Careers.

