Cognizant and Typeface Partner to Modernize Enterprise Marketing Through Agentic AI Orchestration

Partnership brings together Cognizant's transformation expertise and Typeface's agentic AI platform to enable enterprises to unify marketing workflows and accelerate campaign performance.

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and Typeface today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises modernize marketing operations through agentic AI orchestration. By combining Cognizant's global delivery and transformation services with Typeface's marketing platform, the companies will transform fragmented workflows into connected, efficient and scalable marketing processes.

As AI reshapes the marketing landscape, legacy operating models are increasingly slow, fragmented, and unable to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer expectations. According to Cognizant's research report, New Minds, New Markets, by 2030 AI-embracing consumers are projected to drive 55 percent of purchasing activity, equivalent to $4.4 trillion in the United States alone. Many enterprises remain unprepared for this shift and must adapt quickly to stay competitive.

Many marketing teams still rely on disconnected tools and manual processes that limit their ability to personalize at scale. The shift toward AI-driven orchestration is becoming essential for organizations to unify workflows, accelerate execution and deliver the consistent experiences customers now expect.

"AI is changing how marketing is executed, but it's also redefining what marketing is," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "The next generation of marketing operating models will look more like software than services, designed to sense demand, orchestrate activity and adapt in real time. By pairing Cognizant Moment's marketing transformation expertise with Typeface's AI-native orchestration platform, we're giving enterprises the foundation they need to operate marketing as a modular, software-driven capability at scale."

Using Typeface, enterprises can orchestrate the full marketing lifecycle – from ideation and content creation to channel optimization – in a unified platform powered by agentic AI. Cognizant will provide advisory, implementation, creative and change-management services to help clients adopt and scale these capabilities across their organizations.

"Enterprises are entering a new phase of AI adoption, where intelligence must be embedded into how work actually gets done," said Abhay Parasnis, Founder and CEO of Typeface. "That requires platforms capable of orchestrating people, data and systems at scale. Our partnership with Cognizant brings together an agentic marketing platform and the transformation expertise needed to operationalize AI across the enterprise."

Together, Cognizant and Typeface will deliver solutions that integrate with many existing enterprise systems, including CRM, CMS and CDP platforms, with the goal to create a more connected, efficient and insight-driven marketing operation. Clients may see potential benefits such as faster time-to-market for high-quality, personalized campaigns, improved marketing performance and customer engagement, and greater transparency and agility across marketing operations.

Beyond client delivery, Cognizant will invest in dedicated delivery teams and professional services trained on Typeface's technology to help scale enterprise deployments and accelerate customer adoption. By leveraging Cognizant's marketing, data, and AI expertise with Typeface's orchestration platform, the partnership will help enterprises transform how marketing teams collaborate, create, and activate campaigns. Additionally, Cognizant will provide delivery resources and professional services to support Typeface's growth and market enablement.

Through the partnership, Cognizant and Typeface aim to help organizations move beyond fragmented workflows and legacy processes toward an orchestrated marketing operating model built for the AI era. Both companies are committed to responsible AI, transparency and enterprise-grade governance as foundational elements of their joint offering.

