Cognizant and Victory Capital to Extend Relationship with Five-Year Agreement

Cognizant will provide IT infrastructure, security, and data and analytics support to Victory Capital's next phase of digital transformation.

TEANECK, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced today a five-year strategic collaboration with Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital"), a diversified global asset management firm. Cognizant anticipates providing Victory Capital with technology infrastructure, security, and data and analytics capabilities, which will include infrastructure management, security engineering, a 24/7 security operations center, and a comprehensive service desk, which will provide infrastructure and application monitoring and end-user support.

This strategic relationship aims to deliver reliable, scalable, and secure IT solutions. Cognizant is committed to delivering several key capabilities for Victory Capital over the next five years. These include new service management capabilities, improved service productivity, cost savings, and the ability for Victory Capital to cost-effectively scale in support of business growth.

Over the years, Cognizant has partnered with Victory Capital to help design and transform its IT landscape. Additionally, Cognizant assisted Victory Capital with the technology engineering and implementation for its new headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, in 2019.

"Cognizant has been a trusted partner for Victory Capital for more than a decade, providing us with reliable, scalable, and secure technology solutions that have supported our growth in a dynamic market environment," said Ian Sale, Chief Operating and Technology Officer of Victory Capital. "We are confident that our strategic relationship with Cognizant will advance service delivery, flexibility and efficiency, enabling continued operational excellence and innovation."

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Victory Capital, a valued client and a leader in the investment management industry," said Nageswar Cherukupalli, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head of Banking & Capital Markets and Strategic Initiatives of Cognizant. "We look forward to continuing to leverage our deep domain expertise, digital capabilities, and global delivery network to help Victory Capital serve its clients."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $173.8 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

