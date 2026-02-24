Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Feb 24, 2026, 08:00 ET

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Presenter:

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer

Date:

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 

Time:

7:05PM EST | 4:05PM PST

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant's website:  
http://investors.cognizant.com 

A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days. 

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.  

Investor Contact:                                           
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected] 

