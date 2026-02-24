Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

News provided byCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Feb 24, 2026, 08:00 ET
TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presenter:
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer
Date:
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Time:
7:05PM EST | 4:05PM PST
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.
About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.
Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected]
SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
