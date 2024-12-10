Cognizant and Zscaler Expand Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of AI-enabled Zero Trust Security

The combination of Zscaler's leading platform and Cognizant's expertise at the intersection of technology and industry aims to offer clients the capability to modernize, transform and simplify their enterprise security posture.

As a Zscaler customer, Cognizant will also be empowered to accelerate business growth and protect clients with enhanced security capabilities.

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Zscaler are expanding their partnership with the goal of helping enterprises across industries simplify and transform their security posture with an advanced, AI-enabled zero trust cloud security platform to address evolving cyber threats. Under the expanded partnership, Cognizant and Zscaler will offer coordinated solutions and services designed to reduce overall security complexity, maximize security posture, and deliver comprehensive, cost-effective outcomes rapidly and at scale.

Effective enterprise cybersecurity is predicated on ensuring secure access to business services and applications for users, both inside and outside enterprise networks. Complex legacy network security solutions often fail to provide least-privilege access, which can lead to increased risk exposure. A platform-centric cloud security solution, such as the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, implemented by Cognizant, a global-scale partner with deep cross-industry knowledge and security and AI domain expertise, can help clients address growing security challenges effectively.

"Increasing operational costs, skill shortages, and evolving cyber threats continue to be significant challenges for enterprises, CxOs, and corporate boards," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Generative AI adds new dimensions to the scale and complexity of securing modern applications used by a technology-native workforce eager to unlock the value of unclassified, unvetted data. Together, Cognizant and Zscaler are committed to providing cutting-edge, AI-enabled and cost-effective solutions that help clients stay ahead of the threat curve."

"We are excited to not only welcome Cognizant as a new Zscaler customer but also deepen our collaboration to help enterprises accelerate their Zero Trust security initiatives," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Zscaler. "Legacy perimeter-based security solutions are not designed to deliver true zero trust, which can allow bad actors to infiltrate corporate networks and move laterally undetected while compromising sensitive data. Together, we aim to dramatically reduce business risk for our joint customers and provide a comprehensive security solutions that address the needs of the highly mobile workforce and cloud-first enterprises as they continue their business transformation."

The partnership aims to enable global clients to streamline policy enforcement, enhance threat detection, and proactively isolate security threats with an AI-powered cyber risk quantification offering supported by the following capabilities:

Secured Access Service Edge (SASE) – Aims to accelerate zero trust security by enabling users, enforcing security at access points, improving user experience, and optimizing security costs;

Aims to accelerate zero trust security by enabling users, enforcing security at access points, improving user experience, and optimizing security costs; Secure Branch – Smart & Safe Store / Branch – Zscaler: Zero trust network architecture designed for secure, compliant data management and storage, with end-to-end visibility and intelligence;

Zero trust network architecture designed for secure, compliant data management and storage, with end-to-end visibility and intelligence; Secure Hybrid Cloud – Desiged to amplify visibility, reduce threat posture, and simplify security policy management for hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The cybersecurity market is growing rapidly, and Cognizant is committed to investing in and expanding its cybersecurity practice to help Global 2000 enterprise clients stay ahead of evolving threats. For more information about Cognizant's cybersecurity offerings, visit this page.

